Momenta's Transformation Continues

Momenta (NASDAQ:MNTA) has impressively transformed its self rather quickly from a company developing biosimilars and complex generics to a company developing novel medications. It currently has a few drugs in clinical development. The company’s future will mostly be driven by the success or failure of these of drugs.

Before we jump to the new medications under development, a quick recap of Momenta’s legacy business that consists of biosimilars and generics. This legacy business still generates a modest amount of revenue. Glatopa, is a generic version of Teva’s Copaxone. I once thought Glatopa was going to be very profitable for Momenta. Unfortunately competition, lawsuits, production issues, and Teva’s conversion of their patients to the 40mg dose has stifled any success Glatopa could have had. Look for Glatopa to add between 15 and 25 million to Momenta’s balance sheet this year. Momenta shares it Glatopa profits with its partner Sandoz.

Momenta and Sandoz also partnered to make a generic version of Lovenox. Unfortunately, due to competition making it unprofitable Sandoz decided to pull it from the market. While Sandoz does have the option to bring it back to market if it feels it can make a decent profit this is unlikely so don’t look for any revenue in 2020.

Just a couple of years ago, Momenta’s entire future was based on its pipeline full of biosimilars. Fast forward to today and there are only two left. M923 is a biosimilar version of Humira. Momenta signed an agreement with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), the maker of Humira, that M923 would not be available until late 2023. Momenta has currently shelved M923 in an effort to conserve cash most likely. As 2023 comes closer, Momenta could look to bring M923 back into development. However, with the large number of Humira biosimilars being developed, M923 might be permanently put on the back-burner, or it might be sold. Lastly, there is M710, a biosimilar for Eylea. This is being developed with partner Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and is advancing with hopes to complete Phase III enrollment this year. Currently, Momenta doesn’t see M710 getting to market until 2023. Eylea currently has sales of approximately 7 billion and there are at least two other biosimilars of Eylea in development by Coherus (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Alteogen.

Moving on to novel drugs under development, Momenta has a trio of novel drugs that are showing promise.

First up is Nipocalimab (M281), an anti-FcRn antibody with trials currently undergoing for Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (wAIHA), Hemolytic Disease of Fetus and Newborn (HDFN), and Myasthenia Gravis (MG). The MG Phase II data is expected towards the end of 2020. While the Data for HDFN Phase II and wAIHA Phase II/III should be out in 2021. As seen in the table below Anti-FcRn is a new drug class that has a number of companies investigating its potential. Currently, Momenta is the only company studying its use for HDFN and also seems to have the most potent anti-FcRn based on IgG reduction.

While we can’t be sure that IgG reduction will lead to a better clinical response compared to its competitors, a UCB study for ITP did show that Rozanolixizumab’s efficacy in increasing platelet levels correlated with IgG reduction. Momenta hopes to get Nipocalimab to market as soon as 2022 for the treatment of HDFN. While the market for HDFN is small with less than 8,000 patients annually in the United States, it would be a huge unmet need as these patients' only current treatment option are intrauterine transfusions. Momenta has received the fast track designation in the US and Orphan Drug designation in the EU for this indication.

Anti-FcRN drugs in development

Drug Company On going Studies IgG reduction Nipocalimab (M281) Momenta wAIHA, HDFN, MG >80% Efgartigimod Argenx MG, ITP 50% Rozanolixizumab UCB MG, ITP, CIDP 60% ALXN1830 Alexion wAIHA, MG 70%*

*Test performed on monkeys

M254 is a hypersialylated Immunoglobulin that is being investigated as an alternative to IVIG. IVIG is a multibillion-dollar market but is plagued by a number of issues including shortages, costs, and a multitude of infusion-related problems. Momenta believes M254 could be more than 10 times as potent as standard IVIG which would mitigate a lot of the issues associated with IVIG. M254 is currently undergoing a trial studying its use in immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) and will soon be initiating a trial evaluating its use for chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Top line data for ITP should be available in the first half of 2020. The ITP study involves four parts: Part A has already been completed and focused mostly on kinetics and safety in healthy volunteers. Part B is currently enrolling and has expanded its dosing cohorts to include lower doses. The data we have so far showed that 5 of 6 patients responded to therapy including the lowest dose cohort. This data led Momenta to add a new even lower dose cohort to the study which shows M254 might be even more potent than the company initially believed. Momenta plans to announce data from part B of the study at a conference in 2020. As previously stated IVIG is a large market opportunity. M254 could capture a large chunk of that market considering it might have advantages in cost, ease of use, and side effects.

M230 is a recombinant Fc multimer that Momenta has agreed to partner with CSL (OTCPK:CSLLY). It is currently in undergoing a Phase I trial. Animal data showed that M230 has the potential of being a very potent treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, and epidermolysis bullosa. Momenta will get milestone payments and profit-sharing from CSL based on its success.

Conclusion

About a year and a half into their restructuring, Momenta could be on the verge of a very big year. While I originally invested in Momenta because I believed in its biosimilar pipeline, I have been impressed with their ability to pivot the company so quickly to focus on novel drug development. 2020 will be an important year to see if they can execute on their plan. Data readouts for M254 and Nipocalimab (M281) could help the stock continue its recent run.

Currently, the company has over 500 million in cash and is expected to have operating expenses between 220 and 240 this year. Positive results for Nipocalimab in the treatment of HDFN could result in a quick approval and help decrease the current cash burn and allow the company to stop relying on equity offerings to fund expenditures. Revenues for this year will completely rely on Glatopa and partnership payments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNTA, ATHX, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.