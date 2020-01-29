Nvidia: 'N' Means Neglected

The good news is that the valuation discount has been on its way for a correction. There is at least $28 upside at this point.

If the market only pays for Nvidia's current financials, the share is worth about $266. If the market also pays for future fundamentals, NVDA shares should be valued at around $278.

Like most of the tech stocks, Nvidia (NVDA) share price has advanced over 25% after the Q3 earnings release. This was achieved in the absence of equally impressive new fundamental information. The discrepancy between share price and the company financials leads to the possibility that the market price may have followed the general market surge from the passage of "Phase 1," but not reflected the changes in the near-term financial forecasts (Figure 1A).

As a result, in this post, I aimed to identify the sources of the recent share price surge by breaking down Nvidia stock price into three parts: the fundamental value, the momentum value, and the sentiment value. There are important investor implications with respect to the source of Nvidia share value creation.

Nvidia Fundamental Outlook

Stability in Datacenter and Gaming growth remains Nvidia's short-term catalyst as both had volatile intra-segment trends in Q3. Gaming requires the new Turing-based chip sales to pick up. Datacenter looks for corporate IT spending to return. Both will take time. For the long-term outlook, Nvidia still has dominance in AI even with the trend of custom solution to emerge. ASICs and FPGA chips are still small elements of the AI space. GPUs for AI in servers were a $2.2 billion market in 2018 compared with $200 million for FPGAs and $220 million for ASICs and ASSP chips, per IDC. There is not yet evidence that Nvidia stock price has factored in any meaningful portion of the future AI revenue. This is why, in the following section, I broke out the share price components which relate to short-term fundamentals versus long-term fundamentals.

Current Fundamental Price Target

An easy way to estimate the fundamental value of Nvidia shares is to compare its fundamentals with the actual price at the same point over time. The logic is that the valuation should reasonably relate to the then "forward" fundamentals, as the fair value at any time should be the "discounted future fundamentals." Using the historical "linear" relationship between forward financials and actual prices, the fundamental value of Nvidia's share can be estimated. To this end, I developed a realistic relationship between actual stock price and next-period forecast financials. This is achieved by using data over the last 5 years to estimate a historical linear relationship between share price and next-quarter financial metrics like revenue, EPS, gross margin, capital expenditure, and free cash flow. All the relevant metrics are forward forecasts "at the same time" of the price in history. I then used this relationship to estimate the fundamental share value by using the current financial forecasts from the analysts. This is the green line you see in Figure 1 below.

As it turned out, Nvidia's actual stock price (black line) has been lower than the fundamental value (green line) since early 2019 (Figure 1). At the current price level around $250, Nvidia's fundamental value should be around $266. If you use this conventional measure of fundamental value, Nvidia stock is 6% or $16 undervalued, relative to what the next-quarter financials can support. For the mispricing that is not explained by the underlying fundamentals, I moved to the next likely reason, i.e., momentum, or future financials.

Forward Fundamental Price Target

With almost 7% mispricing just based on the next-quarter financials, the market price appears to look beyond current financials and puts more weights on future revenue growth. So, it stands to reason that there has been a fair amount of distant revenue discounting in the share valuation. It is this deep forward thinking that a stock like Nvidia has performed. What this means is that a proper Nvidia valuation should realistically incorporate the discounting of the distant revenue and maybe the "exponential" nature of future revenue gain.

Therefore, in order to properly discount future "relevant" distant financials, I identified the (nonlinear) pricing relationship by correlating share prices with various versions of revenue and EPS estimates for the following 4 quarters. Note, I added the revenue and EPS forecasts of the next 4 to quarters and their square terms (to overweight). Now, the new price estimate will include the impact of looking into distant revenue and also overweight them. This is the higher red line (than green line before) in Figure 2. In short, the estimated "forward momentum price" at $278 (in red) is shown in relation to the actual Nvidia price at $250 (Figure 2). Again, it is not surprising that the current fundamental price is lower than the momentum price by the amount of discounting additional distant revenue, $12. The previous undervaluation of $16 has increased to $28 after most of the additional price premium has been properly accounted for the expectation of revenue in the distant quarters (Figure 3).

So, Figure 3 tells a story of the Nvidia value creation. If you think the market should only pay Nvidia's current quarter financials, the share is worth about $266. But like other tech stocks that distant fundamentals should be included in the valuation, NVDA shares should be valued at $278. In either case, the market only pays up to $250. In other words, NVDA is undervalued by $28, relative to the value supported by the current and future fundamental.

Both the source of the $28 undervaluation and the changes of the undervaluation are more important to investors. First, it is bothersome that for some time now, Nvidia shares have been consistently traded with a significant negative sentiment or undervaluation (Figure 4). In other words, there has been persistent, negative sentiment that led the investors to ignore part of the underlying fundamentals. The likely reasons include that the China trade dispute which may have been the overriding macro factor to drive the negative sentiment. Another confounding possibility is that Nvidia has been over-shined by its archenemy Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in the last 18 months, especially given the recent "rumor" that AMD's forthcoming NAVI's may double the performance of Nvidia's Radeon RX 5700 XT.

The Diminishing Negative Sentiment

That being said, the good news is that the mispricing has been quickly corrected, from -$150 to -$28. Since both the actual NVDA price and the momentum price have reflected the market advance from "Phase I1," the fast narrowing of undervaluation is not a result of the macro improvement. I can only surmise that the market finally starts recognizing and pricing in the momentum value in Nvidia's forward financials and there is at least another $28 upside for NVDA to go.

Takeaways

There are important implications to break up Nvidia stock price. The valuation attributed to the near-term fundamentals should be reasonably stable because there are usually no significant announcements of company fundamentals between two earnings announcements. The momentum value is always more at risk because it is subject to Nvidia's ability to deliver the "monetization" of AI inference in time and in size. Once you broke down Nvidia's share price, there is clear evidence that the market didn't even pay up to the fair value reflecting the expected fundamentals just for the current quarter. If including any future revenue in the fair valuation, the market price would have displayed an even more serious discount.

As the NVDA discount has existed for a long time and it is not a result of China's trade dispute, one can easily conclude that there has to be a negative sentiment against Nvidia stock. Nvidia critic may argue that Nvidia's distant revenue, from AI inference or automobile, still lacks size and timing to be meaningfully valued. Many AMD fans also consider that yesterday's Wall Street darling Nvidia is under the shadow of today's darling AMD: In a previous post, I used the same methodology to show that AMD has actually positive sentiment over its forward fundamental price (Figure 2 in the previous post).

Regardless of the source of the negative sentiment, the encouraging news is that the mispricing (undervaluation) has been on its way for a correction. There is at least another $28 upside left as a result.

