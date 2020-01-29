Salesforce: Avoid This Stock

Investment Thesis

Salesforce (CRM) supports its growth rate through expensive and high-risk M&A. Meanwhile, Salesforce itself attempts to adjust investors' expectations that its top-line growth rate is expected to decelerate.

If at one point Salesforce was an incontestable leader in the SaaS world, today a markedly different landscape surrounds it, with a plethora of competition having recognized this promising opportunity looking to take market share.

Meanwhile, its stock remains exuberantly overpriced and shareholders are primed for disappointment and better off sidestepping this investment for now. Here's why:

Long-Term Growth Rate: Signs Are Clear

Although Q3 2019 results were red hot, with Salesforce's revenues growing by 34% year-over-year, looking further ahead the signs are pointing towards a clear deceleration.

Surely, guided FY 2020 growth rates of 28% are nothing to sneer at?

True, but looking further ahead to fiscal 2021 (note: fiscal, not calendar, fiscal starts 2021 starts in roughly 80 days), expected revenue growth is guided to come in at the top end of its range at 23% - not only is this the slowest growth rate over the past several years, but it is a substantial drop from fiscal 2020.

The Competition Intensifies

Nobody questions whether Salesforce historically was a highly rewarding stock - what we are discussing here is how the future plays out.

The problem for Salesforce is that for a considerable amount of time, it was one of just a dozen companies promoting the benefits of customer relationship management as a means of enhancing interactions with customers and within the workplace. However, success attracts competition.

Customers' need for marketing automation, digital commerce, and community management are rapidly evolving and becoming increasingly fragmented with time.

This prevents Salesforce from being a one-stop shop and selling each customer its own customized platform, as this would become prohibitively expensive and time-draining on its operation.

Moreover, smaller players such as Zoho CRM (private) or Infor CRM (private) are determined to take market share and would be happy to sell customers their own platforms at rock bottom prices in the hopes of retaining those customers for subsequent years. Of course, bigger players are attracted too, these include heavyweights such as Microsoft's (MSFT) Dynamics and SAP (SAP) to name a few.

Valuation: no Margin of Safety

Further confounding shareholders' path to glory, Salesforce's lavish stock-based compensation dampens its profitability.

According to its own guidance for fiscal 2020, Salesforce's GAAP EPS numbers should approximate $0.45, putting the stock trading on a P/E of +400x.

Most shareholders would retort that 'rapidly growing companies are not priced on an earnings multiple' and that growth is significantly more important at this stage.

The problem with this line of thinking is that Salesforce's growth rates are slowing. As Salesforce's growth starts to taper, it will be increasingly perceived as a mature company that will get priced on an earnings basis.

What About its Cash Flows from Operations?

Salesforce's cash flows are strong, there is no argument, is there?

Again, I urge you to look further down the cash flow statement. For its trailing nine months of fiscal 2020, Salesforce's acquisitions totaled $339 million, while its financing obligations reached $159, and capex was $507 - hence a better figure would be its free cash flow of $1.6 billion.

Lastly, I commend you to consider Salesforce's substantial stock-based compensation as 'real cash-cost' and back this number out ($1.3 billion), hence Salesforce's actual 'cleaner' free cash flow figure would approximate just $300 million for its trailing nine months of fiscal 2020.

Of course, pendants might go further and question whether 'costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts' should be accounted too?

The Bottom Line

"You don't need to know a man's weight to tell him he's fat." - Ben Graham

Some things are clearly obvious. Most shareholders would admit that they believe at the back of their minds that maybe Salesforce is overvalued, but that they hope they'll see the signs before it's too late. And that is the same game everyone else is hoping to win at too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.