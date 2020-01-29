Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week Of 1/27/20-1/31/20

As corporate managers bury key data in footnotes to manipulate earnings, and investors miss them, investment opportunities arise.

For the week of 1/27/20-1/31/20, we focus on the Earnings Distortion scores for 127 companies.

We measure earnings distortion using a proprietary human-assisted ML methodology. Street earnings estimates are incomplete and less accurate since they do not consistently and accurately adjust for unusual gains/losses buried in footnotes.

As corporate managers bury key data in footnotes to manipulate earnings, and investors miss them, investment opportunities arise because stock prices tend to be driven by core earnings power.

Our Earnings Distortion Scores empower investors to combat management efforts to obfuscate financial performance. The aggregate level of distortion recently reached levels not seen since right before the tech bubble and the financial crisis.

Weekly Earnings Distortion Insights

Figure 1 contains the 15 largest S&P 500 companies, plus those with market caps greater than $10 billion, that we expect to beat or miss earnings expectations the week of Jan. 27, 2020.

Figure 1: Earnings Distortion Scorecard Highlights: Week of 1/27/20-1/31/20

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

The appendix to this report shows all the S&P 500 companies, plus those with market caps greater than $10 billion, that report earnings the week of Jan. 27, 2020.

Details: QCOM’s Earnings Distortion

In 2019, Qualcomm (QCOM) had $2.7 billion in net earnings distortion that cause earnings to be understated. Notable unusual expenses buried in the fine print of the firm’s 2019 10-K include:

$2.5 billion in non-recurring tax charges – Page 94

$203 million in asset impairment charges – Page 75

$135 million in investment impairment charges – Page 45

We previously featured QCOM as a Long Idea on October 16, 2019 in our article “Novel Dataset Reveals Undervalued Tech Giant.” We showed at the time that the company’s earnings were significantly understated and projected that it would beat expectations when it reported earnings in November.

Sure enough, QCOM had a strong earnings beat in Q4, and the stock is up 13% since our article vs. 9% for the S&P 500.

Now, after analyzing the company’s 2019 10-K, we find that its earnings are still understated. In total, we identified $2.23/share (62% of reported EPS) in net unusual expenses in QCOM’s 2019 results. After removing this earnings distortion from GAAP net income, we see that QCOM’s 2019 core earnings of $5.83/share are significantly above its GAAP EPS of $3.60.

The analyst consensus for QCOM’s Q1 2020 earnings is $0.71/share, which comes out to $2.84/share on an annualized basis. Based on GAAP earnings, current analysts’ estimates imply a decline of 21% in annualized earnings. Figure 2 shows that, after removing earnings distortion, consensus estimates imply a much more significant decline of 51%.

Figure 2: QCOM Core Earnings Vs. GAAP: 2016-Q1 2020

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 1 shows that QCOM is one of two companies that earn our “Strong Beat” rating. Three companies earn a “Beat” rating, which means we expect them to beat earnings, but we’re not as confident as we are for QCOM. Six companies in Figure 1 earn a “Miss” rating, and four companies earn a “Strong Miss” rating.

This article originally published on Jan. 20, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Sam McBride receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, style, or theme.

Appendix: All Major Companies That Report January 27-31

Figure 3 shows all the S&P 500 companies, plus those with market caps greater than $10 billion, that report earnings the week of January 27, 2020.

Figure 3: Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week of 1/27/20-1/31/20

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 3: Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week of 1/27/20-1/31/20 (continued)

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 3: Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week of 1/27/20-1/31/20 (continued)

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 3: Earnings Distortion Scorecard: Week of 1/27/20-1/31/20 (continued)

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.