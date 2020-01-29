I Would Have Better Performance, If I Would Listen To Myself

We'll have a look at the greater total returns I would have seen.

If only I had listened to myself, 'eat my own cooking' as they say.

I had offered that investors might consider expanding the wide moat net to include more sectors.

I recently reported on the returns for my Canadian Wide Moat Portfolio of 7. The Canadian component of my retirement portfolio holds 7 generous dividend payers that live in the wide moat or oligopoly neighbourhoods of the Canadian investment landscape.

Please have a read of The Canadian Wide Moat 7 Portfolio - 2019 Report.

The Canadian Wide Moat 7

For my personal Canadian retirement portfolio, I hold 7 Canadian wide moat/oligopoly dividend payers. Here's the list.

Canadian banking.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS).

Telco space.

Bell Canada (NYSE:BCE), Telus (NYSE:TU).

Pipelines.

Canada's two big pipelines are Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TC Energy (TransCanada Pipelines) (NYSE:TRP).

As per my review of the markets for 2019, Canadian stocks delivered 21.7% in 2019. Here's how my wide moat groupings performed.

Canadian banks 12.6%

Canadian telco 16.9%

Canadian pipelines 39.0%

In equal weight fashion, this grouping delivered 22.9% for the year. I received some slight outperformance of 1.2% for 2019.

For our US holdings, we have 18 stocks that includes 15 larger cap Dividend Achievers that I skimmed in early 2015. Here's my look back at Buying Dividend Stocks Without; 5 Years Later.

And that certainly brings up the subject of 'how many is enough?' Many will suggest that you hold 20 to 25 to 'cover' a market. Of course, you may choose to pay attention to sector diversification as well. I chose to concentrate in quality names as per the index methodology.

I wrote a series of articles on how one might expand the Canadian wide moat concept.

We might also look to add the railways.

Add the grocers. They also 'own' the pharma retail space.

Add utilities and their fixed contracts.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) were also offered due to the unique expandable and consistent business models.

The wider moat portfolio would look like this:

Royal Bank

TD Bank

Scotiabank

TP Energy

Enbridge

Bell Canada

Telus

- - - - - - - - - -

Canadian Pacific (CP)

CN Rail (CNI)

Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF)

Loblaws (LBLCF)

Fortis (FTS)

Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Brookfield Asset Management

We now have a portfolio of 15. So how did this grouping perform in 2019?

Portfolio 1 is the wide moat 7

Portfolio 2 is the wide moat 15

We see some slight outperformance and less volatility with the wide moat 15. Of course, 2019 was a year of smooth sailing. The word volatility does not really apply.

Wide moats through the 'correction'

Of course, 2018 offered up a minor correction. We might remember that the Grinch who stole Christmas also stole the Santa Claus rally (and 2018 market gains).

Oh my, thanks to the defensive capabilities of the wider moat portfolio, we have almost double the returns.

Do as I say, not as I do.

And if we go back to 2015, this will allow us to move through the Canadian market correction (the energy recession).

We see that the strength of the wider moat/greater diversification portfolio is created through the periods of market stress. That is the same situation that we see with respect to the high quality Canadian and US dividend aristocrats.

Now, keep in mind there is admitted survivorship bias with respect to a few of the names in the portfolio of 15. I would not have been attracted to Couche-Tard or Brookfield had they stunk the joint out. It is backward-looking to see the success and then recognize the repeatable business model and wonderful management. It's certainly a bet moving forward to think those business models can continue to rinse and repeat.

I had my chance

I left my full-time job in June of 2018 and I had group plan monies that became available. The funds were moved to my self-directed account. But as you'll see from the article link, instead of embracing some greater diversification, I stuck to my wide moat 7 big dividend guns.

I celebrated buying 6.5% and 5.5% yields at the time. And of course that has worked out incredibly well on the portfolio income front.

Portfolio income or total return for retirement funding?

It comes back to the endless debate. I know that it's about total returns in the end whether you're in the accumulation or decumulation stage (assuming you manage stock risks). But there are obvious benefits to that reliable and growing portfolio income stream.

There are also behavioural benefits. And mostly, the big and growing dividends are simply mesmerizing to many investors. We can't stop looking at them; counting them. And now, I enjoy spending them from time to time.

Perhaps I've fallen into the dividend trap?

For now, I am harvesting the Canadian dividends in concert with a total return approach for US stocks. I would never switch our US Achievers for a high dividend yield approach.

So far, we're more than doing enough things right. And for the record, we're managing stock price and income risks by way of Canadian and US bonds (Treasuries).

Should I sell some of my big dividend payers to add those other sectors and those 8 stocks? Go ahead, make me sell.

Please fire away in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, TXN, PEP, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2012. A former investment advisor, Dale is now the Chief Disruptor at the investment blog Cut The Crap Investing.