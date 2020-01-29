Natural Gas Storage: EIA Should Report A Large Change In Natural Gas Stocks

Total degree days are projected to reach a near-term low on Feb. 3 and are then projected to trend higher and possibly rise above the norm on Feb. 10.

We anticipate to see a draw of 202 bcf, which is 31 bcf larger than a year ago and 59 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending January 24), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) surged by 25.0% w-o-w (from 158 to 198). However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 12.0% below last year's level and 1.5% below the 30-year norm. Cooling demand remained too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption.

This week

This week (ending January 31), the weather conditions got significantly warmer. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will drop by about 17.0% w-o-w (from 198 to 164). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 118 bcf/d and 122 bcf/d, which is approximately 10.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be as much as 32.0% below last year's level and 17% below the 30-year norm.

Next week

Next week (ending February 7), the weather conditions are expected to get warmer, but only slightly. The number of HDDs is currently projected to edge down by 3.8% w-o-w (from 164 to 157). In annual terms, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is currently expected to decline marginally by around 2.8%, but the deviation from the norm should be more severe - approximately -17.4%. Although, the deviation from the norm is negative - i.e., "bearish" - it is smaller than during previous periods of "bearish weather" - particularly, at the end of December/beginning of January (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

Overall, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that TDDs should reach a near-term low on around Feb. 2-Feb. 3 and should then generally trend higher and possibly rise above the norm on Feb. 9-Feb. 10.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is still a disagreement in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 110.3 bcf/d worth of natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), but ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 107.4 bcf/d.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 124.3 bcf/d (some 14.7% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales. In addition, total demand is spurred by very high coal-to-gas switching levels.

Non-degree-day factors have a bullish impact on natural gas consumption in both relative and absolute terms. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.5 bcf/d (1.3 bcf/d above last year's level and 1.7 bcf/d above 5-year average). Additionally, nuclear outages are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. Indeed, the bullish impact from seasonal maintenance at nuclear power plants is likely to increase in the nearest future as nuclear outages have already reached a near-term low and from now on should continue rising until mid-April (at least).

However, stronger wind, hydro, and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, however, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2019). We estimate the net impact to be around +2.8 bcf/d (+0.4 bcf/d vs. 2019).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, in the week ending January 31, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance in the U.S. will be looser (vs. the same week in 2019) by +21.5 bcf/d (as per EIA methodology). However, we expect the balance to get tighter in the week ending February 7 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 202 bcf (2 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 31 bcf larger than a year ago and 59 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to expand by 29 bcf (in total) over the next 3 weeks (4 EIA reports): from +554 bcf today to +583 bcf in the week ending February 14.

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers:

We are offering a two-week free trial, and we will soon begin to cover global LNG market. Come and join us.







Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.