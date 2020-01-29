Smart Sand: A Smart Cyclical Pick With Great Upside

If I tell you that Smart Sand (SND) has enormous upside, with reasonable risk, you will probably call me crazy, especially after learning a few disturbing facts. First, the stock has declined 81% to $2.09 today from the IPO’s $11 per share at the end of 2016. Second, the production and price of the “Northern White” frac sand, Smart Sand’s only product, have collapsed. Finally, most of the mines producing it in Wisconsin, where the company’s sole mine is, are projected to close.

The “Northern White” sand, used as a proppant by oil and natural gas drillers, has fallen out of favor, being replaced by inferior local sand found closer to the wells. The transportation of sand over long distances is very expensive ($50 to $60 per ton), so the in-basin Texas sand (mined for around $20 per ton) outpaces the quality disadvantage and beat the quality “Northern White” in the Permian basin in the South, the most important shale formation in the US.

Compared to Wisconsin’s “Northern White”, local sand is cheaper to serve the Permian. (Source: Bbh.com)

At the same time that lower quality sand mines started opening in Texas, thanks to their distance advantage, bringing increased sand supply, a slowdown in drilling activity kept demand tight. Due to this imbalance, the whole fracking sand industry felt the pain of low sand prices.

The “Northern White”, the “king” of the frac sands, felt it most, as the low price was accompanied by massive volume collapse. Mainly produced in Wisconsin, it lost the Permian market in the South and now still serves Bakken in North Dakota and Marcellus and Utica formations in the Northeast, where regional sand is not available. During 2019, many mines closed, idled or curtailed production, and some analysts believe that more than 50% of the “Northern White” production will come off the market in the following years.

It is not a surprise that all sand producers, including Smart Sand, Hi-Crush (HCR), Covia (CVIA) and US Silica (SLCA), are reporting ugly results, and investors are questioning their survival. So, why do I believe that Smart Sand, the one with 100% exposure to the most problematic “Northern White” sand, has enormous upside?

Frac sand is a cyclical industry, and Smart Sand is trading at a large discount compared to its fair value. The stock trades at $2.09 per share for a market capitalization of $86 million. Price-to-Sales at 0.47x and Price-to-Book at 0.36x are metrics that highlight the possible undervaluation. This is not enough though, and we have to see some qualitative facts to reach a final conclusion.

Cyclicality can be your friend

I love cyclicals because they can bring huge upside as turnarounds do, but with better success rates. Cyclicals in the downturn seem very similar to turnarounds. They report awful results, and as a consequence their stock prices are hit hard. When things reverse, the huge discounts bring great upside. This is the reason that both cyclicals and turnarounds are main sources of multi-baggers.

A main difference is that in a turnaround story, you hope that the problems and the losses will reverse, either because they are due to a short-term shock that will not last, or because the company will be capable to fix them. In cyclicals, in most cases you don’t have a company-specific problem, but the external conditions that turn from good to bad, and from bad to good. They just alternate in the same way that temperature fluctuates between summer and winter.

You don’t know exactly the moment that things will reverse, but the past shows that it is just a matter of time. It can take from several months to a few years. Having a low-cost producer, with a strong balance sheet that will survive the “cold” of the “winter”, makes it almost certain that you will receive the “warmth” of the “summer”, given that you are just patient enough to wait.

On the contrary, in a turnaround story, you don’t have an external factor that will automatically reverse and magically solve all the problems, and to be honest, most turnaround stories won't turn around. So, as an investor, you need some competitive edge to succeed there — for example, privileged information or superior understanding.

Cyclicals are not that demanding in this sense. A strong stomach is what they demand. During the downturn, watching a whole sector slipping across the edge is very scary, looking like a micrograph of a major crisis. Media publish news about closures, bankruptcies, layoffs, and whatever else can panic investors, making you think that there is no solace.

In summary, cyclicals seem more ugly and scary, but under certain preconditions and provided that you can handle the psychological pressure, they have higher success rates than turnarounds.

Is Smart Sand a low cost producer after the Permian sand invasion?

Buying a low cost producer that will survive the downturn is one of the major preconditions for successful investing in cyclicals. The answer for Smart Sand is complex, because judging how competitive it is depends on the location of delivering sand.

When “Northern White” was a must, Smart Sand was very competitive in production and logistics, which is why it could handle well the 2015-2016 downturn. Now that the game has changed, it is still considered competitive, but just to serve a smaller number of drillers in the Bakken and Utica/Marcellus in the North, as the map suggests.

Source: Smart Sand’s November 2019 Investor Presentation.

If regional sand ever became available in the latter areas, then sand mining in Wisconsin would be severely limited, and Oakdale, Smart Sand’s sole mine, would probably struggle to survive. Hopefully for the company, even if regional sand was found in adequate quality there, it would take time for mines to develop. Furthermore, companies would hesitate to make upfront capital expenses now in a bleak environment. Thus, this is a longer-term risk that will not affect survival chances for Smart Sand in the current cycle.

In addition, if drilling activity recovers, demand for frac sand will increase. This can potentially come from higher oil prices or from the oil pipelines expected to be completed in the following months in Texas, which would unleash some oil production potential.

After more closures of competitors’ uneconomical mines in Wisconsin, and when conditions improve, Smart Sand will have an increased share in the smaller market of “Northern White”, serving Bakken and Utica/Marcellus in the Northeast, and also the few demanding wells where quality of sand matters. The graph below shows the demand for those markets, which are the strongest for Smart Sand. The company shipped 41% of its volumes YTD in 2019 to the Bakken and invested $15.5 million to acquire the Van Hook terminal to serve it.

Source: Smart Sand’s November 2019 Investor Presentation.

In the current cycle, Smart Sand is a low-cost producer but for a shrinking market. This limits its upside but protects the viability of its production in the downcycle. Surviving it, when better days come, it will enjoy an increased share even in this shrunken market. In addition, the company can capitalize on possible opportunistic sand demand spikes.

How much can Smart Sand earn?

In the previous few years, the company used to report the sand production costs and separate them from logistics costs. Those data suggest that by subtracting depreciation and operating costs, the company could produce sand for about $15 per ton. In its recent reports, it believes that the production cost is not relevant as a metric anymore because the logistics play an increased role. So, what it publishes is the contribution margin per ton that takes into account both revenue and costs from production and logistics combined.

The problem is that after those changes, it is difficult to evaluate the financial results. First, an increased proportion of the sand sold is not priced at mine-gate, so revenue per ton includes transportation. As a consequence, when the contribution margin goes up or down, it is hard to know whether it derives from better pricing, or operational efficiencies and company competence. Second, the company sells the majority of sand through contracts. For 2018, 2017, and 2016, it generated approximately 80%, 80%, and 98%, respectively, of revenues from sand delivered under long-term take-or-pay contracts.

Thus, we can’t have a clear picture of what the company would earn by selling at spot prices, which would have helped us unravel the tangle. The contribution margin over a long-period, including bad and good years, probably is the best we can use as a base for calculating the earnings power of the company.

We have to do some adjustments, because Smart Sand records significant revenue from shortfall payments, especially during the bad years. This happens when the customer does not take delivery of the minimum volume of frac sand specified in the contract.

As if that was not enough, during the previous two years, impairments related to recent acquisitions were about $25 million. Large shortfall revenue and impairments make earnings evaluation tricky. It is interesting that we have a company, having one mine and one product, but has such a blurry financial picture, it's difficult to evaluate.

The table below may help us reveal the big picture and the company’s earnings power.

Source of raw data: Company’s 10K & 10Q

Since 2015, the company has sold 10.3 million tons of sand for a revenue of $710 million, including shortfall payments. The average contribution margin per ton sold is $23.8, after excluding shortfall payments of $7.5 per ton. For this period, the range is approximately $17-33 per ton.

To be profitable with the money earned per ton above, the company has to offset the operating expenses and the depreciation included in the cost of goods sold. In 2018, this amount was $40 million (impairments excluded).

Let’s take as an example 2018, which was a good year. In all calculations, I will exclude shortfall revenue of $6 million and impairments of $18 million. The company sold 3 million tons of sand with a contribution margin of $26 per ton, which brought $78 million to the company. By subtracting operating expenses and depreciation of $40 million, the operating income came in at $38 million.

For the first nine months of 2019, a bad year, the company sold 2 million tons with a contribution margin of $22 per ton, that brought $44 million. The operating expenses and depreciation were $35 million, so the operating income was only $9.5 million. In the calculations above, I excluded shortfall revenue of $38 million and impairments of $7.6 million.

For approaching the fair value of the company, we can use the above logic to make scenarios with different production levels and contribution margins per ton figures.

Valuation under 4 scenarios

In all scenarios, I exclude shortfall revenue. Also, I assume that the operating expenses and depreciation of goods sold are $40 million. The company has low debt, and I do not take into account any interest cost. The tax rate used for calculating the after-tax profit is 21%

The main scenario - probability 40%:

The company captures a larger share in a shrunken white sand market and is able to utilize 3 of its 5.5 million tons capacity, but the competition is still fierce. The contribution margin is $20 per ton, lower than 2018’s $26 per ton and 9M 2019’s $22 per ton, as new contracts are coming in less favourable terms.

Under the scenario, the company achieves operating profit of $20 million and net income of $16 million. By applying an earnings multiple of 12.5x, fair value comes in at $198 million.

The good scenario - probability 20%:

Good times return for sand, and the increased demand brings the contribution margin to the average of the previous six years of $24 per ton. Also, the company can utilize 4.5 of its 5.5 million tons capacity.

Under the scenario, the company achieves operating profit of $68 million and net income of $54 million. This would be 62% of current capitalization! By applying an earnings multiple of 12.5x, fair value comes in at $672 million.

The bad scenario - probability 20%:

The competition is still fierce and the survivors sell “Northern White” below cost. The contribution margin drops to $17 per ton, and the company is able to sell only 2 million tons.

Smart Sand becomes loss-making, with an operating loss of $6 million. However, it cuts capital expenses and thus can continue generating some cash, as depreciation is assumed to be $17 million, which is not a cash cost. The company can survive, but it does not create any value.

Under those circumstances, a good approach for the fair value is by applying a 50% discount to its tangible book value of $232 million. Fair value comes in at $116 million.

The death scenario - probability 20%:

Things get worse than what we can imagine. Extremely low prices bring cash losses, the company runs out of money and collapses. Equity holders get nothing.

The main scenario can bring great returns (129%), while the good scenario enormous returns (678%) for the stock. The bad scenario still offers some upside (34%), and the death scenario leads to total loss.

Despite the fact that we have assumed very unfavourable conditions for the last two scenarios, and a large combined probability of 40% for them, the EMV including all four scenarios indicates an impressive upside potential of 174%, and a fair value of $236 million or $5.72 per share.

Interesting Facts

As previously mentioned, Smart Sand earned $38 million in shortfall revenue for the first nine months of 2019. Unfortunately, the largest part is attributable to one customer — U.S. Well (USWS), with which the company has pending litigation. Due to cash not being received, the company has receivables related to U.S. Well of $35 million. They have driven total receivables exploding to $60 million from $27 million in the beginning of the nine-month period. Shortfall revenues are excluded in our analysis, but if Smart Sand could get the money, it could eliminate its small debt of $31 million.

In 2018, Smart Sand made significant investments of $49 million to complete the expansion of its capacity to 5.5 million tons from 3.3 million tons. Its current production rate is at about 2.5 million tons, so it does not need to spend more in CAPEX to increase production.

The same year, it made two major acquisitions. One was the Van Hook terminal ($15.5 million) for better serving the Bakken, and the other was Quickthree Solutions Inc. ($30 million), a manufacturer of portable vertical proppant storage solution systems. Under Smart Sand, it now comprises the SmartSystems proppant storage solutions. For 2018, in total, the company spent the impressive amount of $126 million in investing activities.

The features of Smart Systems.(Source: Smart Sand’s November 2019 Investor Presentation)

However, during 2018, it impaired the goodwill attributable to Quickthree ($17 million), and during 2019, impaired $7.7 million of its technology intangible assets. Either those investments do not have the potential initially expected, or the management is conservative in its reporting. Maybe the truth is in the middle.

In an industry where transportation is the most significant cost, the producer has the leverage to exploit a possible shortage of sand. The demand can be very inelastic, in relation to the profit margins that the producer of sand can achieve. For example, a $20 per ton increase in price makes a huge difference for the sand miner, but not such a big deal for the oil producer that anyway pays the huge transportation costs. Especially, if oil prices spiked, we could see tremendous profit margins for sand miners.

Catalysts

In my investing, I am not seeking out catalysts; I am just patient to wait. My sole concern is about being right or wrong in my assumptions. Provided that I am right, earnings, sooner or later, will come. Sometimes, I will be lucky and it will take just months, while other times it will take even 3 or 5 years.

Just for investors that follow a different style, I will mention what I consider as catalysts. The first one is the new pipelines that can unleash additional production in the Permian. The second one could come by a positive outcome in the ongoing litigation with U.S. Well.

Conclusion

Smart Sand is an extremely undervalued company operating in the cyclically depressed industry of frac sand. Especially, the “Northern White” sand faces stiff competition from local sands. As a cyclical, the company can offer astonishing returns when things reverse, provided that it can survive.

The fact that it is a very low-cost producer for a segment of the sand market and has low debt increases its probabilities of surviving the downturn. When better days come, it will enjoy an increased share of the “Northern White” market. In addition, the extremely low valuation offers a great upside potential. The EMV value, including all four scenarios, comes in at $5.72 per share or $236 million. The stock price currently trades at only $2.09, which offers an upside potential of 174%.

Impairments, shortfall revenue, and the fact that the margins are affected by logistics and revenue under contracts make the evaluation of the net income very challenging. Investors should read between the lines. Despite this blurry picture, the price of the stock is so low compared to the intrinsic value that it provides adequate margin of safety.

Smart Sand is one of the most undervalued stocks I have found in the US market.

