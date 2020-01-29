Mesabi Trust: A 12% Dividend With A Positive Outlook On Iron Ore

It seems best to use Mesabi's dividends to accumulate units before the next bullish super-cycle in commodity prices.

Supply-Demand fundamentals indicate that iron prices will be stable in the short-run but could appreciate considerably in the long-run.

Similar to most commodity royalty stocks, Mesabi Trust (MSB) has been on a wild ride over the past decade. The trust owns rights to a large iron mine ("Peter Mitchell") in Minnesota that is currently being operated by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). The mine has decades worth of reserves left, so it is nearly a pure-play investment on iron prices and Cleveland-Cliffs's production.

As you can see below, the price of MSB and iron ore are tightly correlated via MSB's dividend:

On a TTM basis, Mesabi has a dividend yield of about 15%, but iron ore prices have slipped recently so the forward yield is 11.85% which is near its long-term average yield. This indicates that MSB is trading at fair value and that future gains will depend on changes to Iron's price.

Production growth has been slow over the past decade due to low prices and low demand, but growing trends suggest that demand is likely to rise considerably over the coming years. This may cause a new major super-cycle in iron prices that could push Mesabi significantly higher.

Short-Run Iron Price Outlook

The short-run for iron may be to the downside as the rapidly spreading Coronavirus in China is causing many to fear that construction demand will slow. Of course, it is worth mentioning that China is the world's number one producer of iron, so supply may drop too if the virus is as bad as many fear.

One other major factor impacting iron prices is the ongoing fallout from the Brumadinho dam disaster which occurred in a mine operated by VALE. As you can see below, iron prices rose significantly following January 25, 2019, dam collapse that took a considerable portion of iron supply offline.

Vale aims to bring back most of the lost production this year (by 2021), but recent news suggests it will be a struggle. Last week, the former Vale CEO and 15 other managers were charged with murder by Brazilian prosecutors and, considering the collapse came after the 2016 Mariana dam disaster, it is clear that Vale may need major infrastructural improvements.

Last month, Vale suspended production of its Brucutu mine for at least two months and lowered its production outlook due to safety fears in its nearby dam. The independent auditor Aecom is also investigating numerous Vale damns and dikes.

BHP Group (BHP) also looks to be on the low-end of its production targets. The company's recent report on iron production fell short of analyst expectations due in part to the Australian brush fire. However, the company did suggest that it will accelerate production if the weather allows. The same was true for Rio Tinto (RIO) on its quarterly report last week.

There is definitely high uncertainty in the iron ore market in the short-run. The major producers are looking to raise supply a bit but have been unable to do so due to ongoing supply shocks. The way I see it, the market will be largely driven by demand changes in the steel industry.

Long-Term Demand for Steel Intact

Short-term demand for steel is being negatively affected by a potential construction slowdown in China due to the Coronavirus and lackluster construction demand overall. As you can see below, steel prices have fallen much further than iron prices in recent months:

While the short-term outlook for steel is subpar, the long-term outlook is excellent. An in-depth study from Global Market Insights suggested that the global steel industry is expected to grow around 5% per year through 2024 supported by renewed global infrastructure demand.

As I discussed in "U.S. Steel: This Turnaround Has Huge Legs", it is estimated that the United States will need to spend $4.6 trillion to fix the country's dilapidating infrastructure. Much of which is steel-intensive bridges, dams, powerlines, and rails. Steel and iron demand in North America is also likely to be supported by rapidly rising construction demand and a growing need to replace older vehicles. A similar set of problems seems to be occurring in Europe too.

Another area of rapid growth is the EMEA region where construction spending is expected to rise 7% per year through 2023. This region only counts for a small portion of steel used today, but China has been pursuing massive infrastructure projects in Africa and other developing regions and is planning on continuing that path.

Overall, the long-term demand for steel (which is the primary driver of iron prices) looks to be intact. Even if a recession occurs, it may not impact steel demand as much as it did in 2008. The reality is that the world ex-China is either ramping infrastructure or in dire need of an infrastructural overhaul. As a case example, the U.S. has been slow to enact a needed infrastructural bill, and it seems that the bill will only pass once a recession occurs. In other words, demand for iron may actually rise, or at least not fall much, during a recession.

Further, it is also worth noting that Mesabi's operator Cleveland-Cliffs recently purchased the U.S steel company AK Steel (AKS). This is to the benefit of MSB since it will be at the top of a streamlined supply-chain that directly feeds into rising U.S. steel demand. This increases the chance of further production increases for Mesabi.

Looking Closer at Mesabi

If you want to bet on higher iron prices, you can either go with a miner like Cleveland-Cliffs or Vale, or a royalty trust like Mesabi. Historically, you'd be much better off with Mesabi than with iron producer stocks.

Take a look at how the total returns (using compounded dividends) compare for each:

As you can see, Mesabi has outperformed the miners by a significant degree in recent years. Of course, Mesabi does usually fall more than the miners during bear markets, but as long as Iron ore stays above the $55 area (the lower-bound for royalty payments), MSB is a winner.

Importantly, in December 2019, Mesabi went into arbitration with CLF over an allegation that Cliffs failed to properly record and calculate royalty amounts during the second and third quarters of 2019. While it is unclear how big the potential payouts will be to the trust, if any, it could be an additional positive catalyst.

The Bottom Line

Compared to traditional yielding investments like bonds and REITs, royalty trusts gain from inflation and are among the few truly inflationary-protective assets. There are not many immediate catalysts for higher inflation, but my long-term view that the current period of tremendous money-supply growth will promote inflation is intact. Iron, of course, is one of the most inflationary-sensitive commodities after oil and gas.

Overall, Mesabi Trust seems like a great "buy" for investors looking for a long-term value position that is likely to pay dividends. I do not expect any major catalysts for higher prices today, but I do expect its high dividend to continue to come which will allow me to reinvest and grow my unit count. Once the demand for steel finally rises as I expect, it is likely that MSB will rise a lot.

Now, if the worst comes true in China and construction falls to zero, steel demand will crash and iron prices will follow. This could create a scenario where MSB does not pay a dividend which could send it down 60%+ rapidly. I see this as unlikely, but it is why I'd limit my exposure to the trust to a small portion of my portfolio until the smoke clears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.