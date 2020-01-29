Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Slight Panic In The Sector

The Z-scores of the closed-end funds that invest in high-yield bonds remain relatively high, and we cannot find so attractive investment opportunity for our portfolio.

Introduction

Negative weekly performance for the high-yield bonds and the closed-end funds which invest in such products. The main reason behind the panic was the concern about the spread of the coronavirus. When the market environment is not stable and the investors are concerned, the riskier assets are the ones that are highly affected by these factors. If the situation around the virus does not go in the right direction, we may see an additional decrease in the high-yield sector. Also, we will closely monitor the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week starting Tuesday. The decisions of the central bank of the United States are crucial for the direction of the high-yield sector.

The Benchmark

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) fell by $0.67 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.69 per share. However, the index continues to be traded close to its highest levels for the past year.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase of 0.07 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.62 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it's 0.94 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0215 per share.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) $0.1100 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past shorter trading week, most of the high-yield closed-end funds reported a decrease in their net asset values. It is interesting to notice that we did not see the same selling impulse in their prices. If the market environment continues to concern the investors, this may be a foundation for more significant declines in the prices of the CEFs from the sector.

The Z-score metric is very common in finance and statistics. It is one of the main tools that we use when we prepare our research for closed-end funds. It shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period, and may be useful to conclude if the fund is overpriced or undervalued from a statistical point of view.

Currently, most of the high-yield CEFs are trading at positive Z-scores, and I am very cautious when I try to find interesting long positions. The statistical edge which was available at the end of 2018 has vanished after the funds raised their prices. Yes, now is not the best moment to include such kind of funds to your assets, but if you increase the return of your portfolio, the BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) is one of the options which has relatively low Z-score. We do have a yield on the price of 8.24% and yield on the net asset value of 7.64%. The current distribution is $0.0215, and it is paid on a monthly basis. Also, according to the latest earnings report, we have satisfying levels of the earnings/coverage ratio.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score is a very useful tool to identify which of the funds are statistically overpriced or undervalued. Therefore, when we see some of the participants to be traded above 2.00 points Z-score without any significant fundamental reason, I always recommend to close these long positions and reallocate your funds. If the outlook of the sector gets worse, I will take "Short" positions in the funds with the highest statistical parameters to hedge my long exposure.

So, I will not take long positions in the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (CIK), the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) and the rest of the closed-end funds which have Z-score above 2.00 points. I want to pay special attention to CIF because this is the most overpriced fund in the sector from my perspective. On the below chart, you can easily notice that this is the highest premium for the last decade.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.47 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight increase of 0.27 bps of the average value. This is a new highest average value for the Z-score of the sector for the last one year.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next factor, which I consider as important, is the spread between the net asset value and price. Most of the funds are still trading at a discount, and the period still seems favorable to include some of them to your portfolio based on this criterion. No doubt, if you combine the attractive discount with a relatively low Z-score, the chances for a capital gain are even higher.

From the above sample, the New America High Income Fund (HYB) is one of the potential "Buys" which caught my eye. It has a below-average value of the Z-score, which is accompanied by an attractive discount of 9.24%. We do have a yield on the price of 7.19% and yield on the net asset value of 6.52%. The current distribution is $0.0550, and it is paid on a monthly basis. There are two very important facts that I want to highlight here. The first one is related to the soundness of the dividend. Over the past decade, it was changed only a few times due to changes in the market environment. The small fluctuations and stability of the distributions make HYB a perfect choice for investors who want to increase the returns of their portfolios.

Source: CEFdata.com

The second very important point which I want to discuss is related to past results. The management team of HYB proved its quality and managed to outperform most of its peers by return on net asset value for the last five and ten years.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -3.41%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -3.88%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) continue to be one of the leaders in this sector by premium. The solid past performance is one of the main reasons why market participants pay such prices for them.

As I mentioned, CIF may be a risky investment at these levels. It is traded above its net asset value, mainly because the fund offers a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that the earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 6.70% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Three funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.16%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.87%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.23%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. There are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

