Apple: TV+ Underpriced, Netflix Caution

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) released astonishing Q1 2020 results. Indeed, even though its Apple TV+ just launched in November 2019, there are great prospects ahead which its stock is not pricing in.

Meanwhile, Netflix (NFLX) loses its competitive advantage as the only ''must-have'' platform.

Consequently, investors would do well to consider Apple's stock as even now it remains undervalued. While Netflix's shareholders should look to sidestep their investment as its overvalued stock is primed for disappointment going forward. Here's the comparison:

Apple Q2 2020: Services on Fire

Front and center, as expected Services plowed ahead on the call. CEO Tim Cook had plenty of reasons to celebrate that its Services continue to break records, having reached $12.7 billion over a single quarter.

Looking back just over two years ago to my article titled Apple: Investors Are Missing The True Potential From Its Services Segment, and considering Apple's subsequent performance:

The main reason that I'm so utterly bullish Apple is that it doesn't take much insight to realize that Apple's guided 600 million paid subscription by year-end 2020 speaks of the value of its Services.

Furthermore, even though many analysts and commentators argue over the forecast for iPhone sales, these analysts are missing the big picture.

Admittedly, iPhone sales do account for 61% of Apple's total revenues in Q2 2020, but these hardware products can be seen as a funnel into Apple's ecosystem, but other funnels exist.

Indeed, Cook declared on the call, there are numerous other compelling devices, such as tablets and wearables that are gaining strong traction too, and attracting new customers.

Why Netflix Shareholders Should Be Cautious?

Moving on, it's no secret that I'm incessantly bearish on Netflix. Can you blame me?

Sometimes value investors are a little too early to recognize the signs. Also, frequently, we leave too much upside in a stock. Yes, it's true we are a cautious bunch. But we live to fight another day.

For all the noise of Netflix's ''must-have'' platform, its guided Q1 2020 figures point to 174 million global subscribers.

To make the comparison to Apple's own guidance (600 million) we should estimate Netflix's year-end 2020 total global subscribers, say 215 million.

Objectively, this is not quite an apples to apples (!) comparison because Apple did not disclose how many subscribers it has on its Apple TV+ offering.

Nonetheless, Apple TV+ is being priced at $4.99, with plenty of options to get onto its platform via its 1-year free subscription, hence the opportunity is immense.

Valuation - No Comparison

Source: author's calculations

The table above speaks for itself, one company is more diversified than ever before, with a rock-solid balance sheet --holding a net cash position of approximately $100 billion and cheaply priced.

The other company is being priced at more than 7x trailing sales and is determined to expand its global scale. Also, Netflix's business model requires it burns more than $2.5 billion of free cash flow simply for it to hold onto its market share.

Objectively, it should be argued that Apple's Services Q3 reported a figure of $12.7 billion in revenues which includes music, cloud, and payments.

In actuality, Apple's revenue from its Apple TV+ business unit is deemed immaterial at present. Again, we are less only three months since its launch. And with plenty of funds to support its strategy of growing its ecosystem, this leaves Netflix in a perilous position.

The Bottom Line

Apple is today more diversified than ever before, oozing cash flows, and its stock is cheaply priced. Meantime, Netflix is incredibly overvalued, burning huge sums of cash, with its shares leaving no margin of error.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.