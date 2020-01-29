ABN AMRO: Time To Back Up The Truck

The best way to capture the upside is by buying deep OTM call options. This article examines such a strategy that could return at least 3x initial outlay.

These risks will subside, and as they do, ABN is one of a select list of European banks I think could rally 50% or more on a 9-12 month view.

Negative Eurozone interest rates and the overhang of a Dutch money laundering investigation are problematic, but neither is life-threatening.

The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months and now looks dramatically undervalued relative to fundamentals.

It's time to back up the truck on ABN AMRO or, if not a truck, then at least, a small SUV.

I've written on ABN AMRO (OTCPK:ABNRY) four times since last May, on each occasion at successively lower share price levels, and on each occasion, recommending to sell the shares. Since the first article (here), ABN is down 22%.

There comes a point where you've got to call the bottom, and that's what I'm doing now.

ABN has gone from being a market favorite to totally unloved in a very short period of time, and that's the sort of sentiment swing that creates opportunities. Indeed, among European banks, there are few that are more unloved at present, with ABN trading the closest bar one to its 52-week low.

Source: author's calculations from Yahoo Finance data

There are three reasons I think ABN is a potential 50% upside stock, which I'll elaborate on next, before turning to the question of how best to capture the upside.

1. ABN's problems are transitory and not life-threatening

The first reason for being bullish on ABN is that its problems are transitory and not fundamentally threatening to its business in the longer term. There are two core reasons why the shares have fallen so far, and I think both could reverse during 2020.

First, ABN is more exposed to negative Eurozone interest rates than most banks, simply because a relatively high proportion of its revenues comes from net interest income.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

While the Euro forward curve has become somewhat less negative in recent months, it is still dramatically worse for rate-sensitive banks than it was this time last year. Yields on AAA-rated Eurozone government bonds remain negative out to maturities of 15 years.

Source: ECB

However, at some point, rates will either bottom or start to increase. In fact, we've probably already passed the bottom, not least because the political outcry against the negative rate policy of the ECB is becoming ever louder.

It's no surprise that the first act of new ECB president Christine Lagarde was to launch a review of the negative rate policy (FT article here). And most of her public comments on the matter point to her being less enamored of negative rates than her predecessor (“There is a limit to how far and how deep you go into negative territory”).

For this issue to become less of a headwind for ABN, investors don't need to believe Eurozone rates are going to go higher. They merely need to believe they won't go lower. And reassurance on that point will probably come at some point during 2020 as the outcome of the ECB's review becomes clear.

The second factor behind ABN's dramatic share price drop is an ongoing money laundering investigation that was launched by Dutch prosecutors last September (see my previous article here). Uncertainty around the outcome of this case and the size of possible fines has been a big problem. ING (NYSE:ING) was fined €775m in a similar case in 2018.

However, like negative interest rates, this is a transitory issue that will ultimately be resolved. Unless ABN gets treated radically more harshly than ING, the financial hit is almost certainly already in the share price, given that ABN has lost €3.5bn of market value since the case came to light.

The recent announcement that the company has appointed a new CEO to take office in April (Robert Swaak, former chairman of PwC in the Netherlands) probably means a resolution is getting closer.

In support of my view that ABN's problems are not fundamentally about the health of the underlying business, it's also worth noting that the share price drop in recent months has far outpaced cuts to Street earnings estimates.

Since September, the shares are down 16%, whereas Street estimates for 2019 have declined by only 2% and estimates for 2020 by only 8%. If the share price drop were about something being fundamentally broken in the business, I'd expect earnings estimates to be in free-fall. They are not.

Source: author's calculations based on company-compiled consensus data

2. ABN is trading way below fundamental value

Another reason for believing that ABN is not a fundamentally broken business is that the company is expected to continue to deliver respectable levels of ROTE both this year and the next.

According to company-compiled consensus data, analysts who cover the stock expect ROTE to be 10.6% in 2019 and 9.4% in 2020. This is about the average for European banks, and it looks completely inconsistent, with the stock trading at a 30% discount to TNAV, as it currently does. The average discount to TNAV for European banks is 15%, including many banks with either much higher risk or much lower profitability than ABN.

Running a ROTE/cost of equity valuation on ABN, I get fundamental fair value of close to €23, giving the c.50% upside I mentioned at the outset. This calculation is based on Street consensus of 9.4% ROTE in 2020 and a 9% cost of equity.

Source: author's calculations

3. The chart

This is uncomfortable territory for me because I'm not a chartist. But I do believe there can be technical support for share prices at certain levels for reasons that are not always easy to explain.

In the case of ABN, €16 appears to be a strong support level, the level we're currently trading at. The shares have bounced off €16 several times recently. And if we go back to the last share price trough in mid-2016, €16 was the base off which the shares staged a 50% rally in the following 12 months and a 75% rally in the following 18 months.

The other obvious point brought home by the chart is just how far ABN has already fallen: a 45% fall from a peak of €28 in early 2018 to today.

That's the sort of volatility and price dislocation that presents a perfect scenario for using options, as I discuss next.

Source: IG Index

Deep OTM call options look like the right way to play ABN

Simply going outright long ABN at this juncture is the most straightforward way of positioning for a swing-back in the share price.

But I like the leverage and lower upfront exposure offered by options.

Specifically, deep OTM calls are the way I'd play ABN. They really only make sense in certain situations where there's the prospect of a substantial break to the upside (or downside). And that's exactly the scenario I see playing out with ABN. There's probably no more than a handful of comparable opportunities in European banking currently (Commerzbank (CRZBF) is another that I'll write about in due course).

For the recovery in ABN to materialize, I think we need two things: 1) a more optimistic interest rate outlook for the Eurozone, which will probably only emerge through the course of this year as the ECB unveils the conclusions of its monetary strategy review; 2) resolution of the money laundering case, which, again, could take months.

Given the extended time-frame for these events to materialize, the call options need to be reasonably far-dated. I'd be looking at September maturity.

Strike is a matter of preference. Mine would be somewhere in the region of €18. That would take us back to the level ABN was trading at just prior to the money laundering announcement last September.

September calls with a strike of €18 currently cost just €0.20, or just 1% of notional exposure. Breakeven is €18.20, so the share price needs to rise 17% from current levels for the trade not to lose money. Thereafter, for every €0.20 further increase, it's a 100% return on initial investment.

As I mentioned, ABN was trading at €18.6 prior to the announcement of the money laundering investigation just 4 months ago. At this level, the return on €0.20 calls would be 3x. That's more than enough to make this an attractive trade.

In the dreamy scenario where the shares get to my fair value level of €23 (which they traded at as recently as January 2019), the return would be 25x.

And, the nice thing about calls is that, in the unlikely event it just keeps getting worse for ABN, the downside is capped at initial investment.

Conclusions

I've been consistently negative on ABN since I first wrote on the stock last May, but with the share price now down over 20% since then, and down 45% from its peak in early 2018, I think it's time to call the bottom.

P/TNAV has dropped to a very low level of just 0.7x, yet the company's operating performance remains respectable, with ROTE expected to be 9-10% this year and next. The share price drop has also far outpaced the level of cuts we've seen to Street estimates.

If and when ABN turns the corner, I think the share price could rally hard in a short space of time. This is the perfect scenario for deep OTM calls. They are cheap, they provide leverage, and they limit the downside in the event things just keep getting worse.

September calls with an €18 strike cost just €0.20 and would deliver 3x initial outlay if the stock gets back to its pre-money laundering level from 4 months ago. If the stock gets to my fundamental target price of €23, the return would be an eye-watering 25x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABNRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.