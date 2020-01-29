December Industrial Production Turns Down

If industrial production continues to decline, it would not bode well for the economy.

Source: Barron's

U.S. industrial production for the month of December fell 0.3 percent, the third decline in the past four months:

Industrial production fell 0.3% in December, the third decline in the past four months, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. The decline was in line with Wall Street expectations of a 0.3% fall, according to a MarketWatch survey. The softness in the factory sector was telegraphed in the December unemployment report released last week, where manufacturing shed 12,000 jobs. For the fourth quarter as a whole, industrial production was down at a 0.5% annual rate. Production was down in three of the four quarters of 2019. Output was down 1% on a year-over-year basis.

The decline came on the heels of a 1.1 percent rise in November, driven by a spike in output of motor vehicles and parts after the strike ended at General Motors (GM). The metric may have been distorted over the past several months due to the strike at GM and the trade war with China. Now that trade tensions between China and the U.S. have thawed, the distortions could dissipate. That said, I do not believe industrial production will necessarily rebound.

Manufacturing output rose 0.2 percent in December, despite a drop in output of motor vehicles and parts during the month. Car assemblies declined by 900 thousand in December versus the previous month, and automakers could be gearing up for slower sales this year. It begs the question, "Why increase manufacturing output if the demand for autos is not there?" If demand for big ticket items wanes, then businesses will likely reduce spending on inventory, and property, plant and equipment. This reduced spending could have a negative impact on the economy over time.

Industrial Production Ticks Down

Industrial production bottomed in the first half of 2016 and rose steadily throughout 2018. It was choppy for most of last year. If industrial production does not rise in the first quarter of 2020, then it could signal a long-term downtrend.

Capacity utilization for the industrial sector fell to 77.0 percent, 2.8 percentage points below its long-run (1972-2018) average. I have long held the suspicion that government stimulus was designed to benefit corporations and the investor class. Sans more stimulus, what would be the incentive for corporations to keep up expansionary efforts?

Financial Markets Melt Up Despite Declining Industrial Production

One would think that slack in industrial production would be foreboding for industrial names like General Electric (GE) or Honeywell (HON). The incessant melt up in stocks appears to have masked dismal industrial production and their implications for future growth. The Dow Jones (DIA) is up about 14% Y/Y. If industrial names continue to rise, then do earnings or future business prospects really matter? Chatter persists that actions from the Fed - rate cuts or liquidity to shore up repo markets - are driving stocks to new heights.

The chatter is growing louder and could become an issue during the next presidential debates. However, the Fed could be trapped with its easy money policies. If it unwinds such policies, then it could lead to a rapid decline in financial markets.

The earnings season could be mixed. For the month of December retail sales through department stores declined over 5% Y/Y. Earnings for retailers with physical locations could be dismal. The outlook for industrial companies and those with ties to Boeing (BA) could be poor as well. However, if the Fed continues to provide liquidity to financial markets, then it could benefit most stocks, even those with poor earnings or dismal outlooks.

Conclusion

The Fed will likely continue to spur financial markets. I also believe the economy has peaked. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted names that rely on cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.