Gold Keeps Working Higher - And So Does Newmont

The Nevada JV with Barrick should start bearing fruit soon. A 79% dividend boost this month bodes well for the future. NEM is a FCF cow.

Newmont - fresh off digesting its Goldcorp acquisition - is the largest gold producer and is in an excellent position to benefit.

In the early 1900s, a 1-ounce US gold coin with a face value of $20 could buy you a very nice suit, shirt, belt, tie, and pair of shoes. Today, what could that $20 buy you - may be the belt? Yet that 1 ounce of gold, currently worth $1,560, can still buy you a very nice suit, shirt, belt, tie, and pair of shoes. The point is obvious: gold holds its value, and paper currencies do not.

I've been a bull on Newmont Corporation (NEM) since last year when the stock slumped following its Goldcorp acquisition and big one-time $0.88/share dividend payment. While the company continues to digest the acquisition and fine-tune its operations, big acquisitions take time and there have been some bumps in the road (see: Don't Let A Sloppy Q2 Keep You From Making Money In Newmont).

Yet the dark clouds are parting and looking in the rear-view mirror, Newmont's big Goldcorp deal - announced in January of last year - appears to have been a brilliant and strategic coup because the price of gold has continued to work higher and higher:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In fact, since the day the Goldcorp deal was announced, the price of gold has run-up from $1,280 to the current price above $1,560/ounce - a $280 increase (22%). As a result, it is clear Newmont bought Goldcorp's gold assets on the cheap.

In Newmont's most recent quarter, Q3, the company said its all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") was $987 per ounce. That means when the price of gold is above that price, pretty much all the increase in the price of gold drops straight to the bottom line. Considering the company produced 1.64 million ounces of gold during the quarter (an increase of 28% over the prior year quarter), it's easy to see what the $280/ounce increase in the price of gold since the merger was announced means in terms of increased cash flow.

What this means for shareholders is larger total returns going forward. Signs that this is not mere talk include:

The recent announcement to increase the dividend by 79% increase to $1/share annually. The recent announcement to implement a $1 billion share buyback program.

At the current price of the stock ($44.30), $1 billion equates to 22.6 million shares, or 2.8% of the total 822 million shares outstanding at the end of Q3.

Catalysts Moving Forward

The main catalyst moving forward for Newmont may well be simply the price of gold itself and the "Goldilocks" environment I have been discussing for some years now:

Massive global geopolitical uncertainty.

Massive US federal debt and deficits ($23 trillion and growing at $1 trillion annually).

An expanding Federal Reserve balance sheet ($4 trillion and growing).

Negative interest rates in much of the developed world.

The recent contravirus that drove gold to over $1,600 when it was first announced.

The current impeachment of President Trump.

All those factors set a strong foundation for gold to continue climbing higher.

On a fundamental and company-specific basis, Newmont is set to thrive. As I reported in my last Seeking Alpha article on the company, while the market yawned at Newmont's recent $1.4 billion in non-core asset sales, those will enable NEM to reduce debt and make for easier YoY quarterly comparisons throughout 2020.

The Nevada JV with Barrick Corp. (GOLD) is a win-win for both companies and should have been executed years ago:

Source: November Presentation

The JV closed last July and will be operated by Barrick. It is clear from the geographic proximity of assets between the two companies that the cost synergies will be significant. This is why I said earlier that this JV should have been inked many years ago.

The combination of the big Goldcorp acquisition, the JV with Barrick, the $1.4 billion in non-core asset sales, and cost-optimizations at existing facilities are all reasons why Newmont expects to realize $500 million in synergy value by 2021 and a $340 million ($0.41/share) improvement in cash flow this year:

Source: January Presentation

Meantime, the company expects its AISC to drop from $975 this year to $800-$900/oz by 2023. At the midpoint of $850/ounce, that is a substantial 12.8% drop in AISC. As I mentioned before, this drops straight to the bottom line.

The result is that the company's latest guidance is to generate over $10 billion in FCF ($12.2/share) over the next 5 years assuming a $1,500 gold price:

Source: January Presentation

Summary And Conclusion

The bottom line here is that Newmont is perfectly positioned to cash in on a very strong gold market. US investors should allocate part of their portfolio to gold-related investments. As an article in Barron's today pointed out (See: Investors Are Shifting Back Into Gold. It Looks Like A Smart Move.), China holds only 3% of its vast reserves in gold. J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategy team, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, said China:

... will most likely continue to accumulate gold at a strong pace over the coming years, perhaps towards doubling their allocation from current levels, in order to diversify away from dollar reserves.

US investors should consider what would happen if the world moved away from the US dollar as the world's reserve currency of choice. Investors should also consider, as Barron's Randall W. Forsyth pointed out:

Gold is insurance. Insurance isn’t supposed to make you rich; it’s supposed to keep you from being poor. The best thing to happen is your insurance never pays off because nothing bad happens. Hope for the best, but better to prepare for the worst. A nice rock can help.

Very good advice indeed!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.