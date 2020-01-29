Fiat Chrysler May Have Reached Peak Jeep, Was Saved In 2019 By Stellar Ram Pickup Performance

The pending merger with French automaker Peugeot PSA should prompt a reassessment of FCAU's priorities and investment in weaker brands such as Fiat, Dodge, and Chrysler.

The automaker's Ram pickup business in the U.S. gained ground in 2019 against General Motors' and Ford's full-size pickups.

FCAU's Jeep franchise lost U.S. market share in 2019 and was down globally, raising questions whether the brand has peaked in the U.S. and globally.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is a miraculous survivor of the automotive space, a merged company comprised of several weak components - and a few strong ones - that manages to sustain itself by making the most of its strengths, namely the Jeep and Ram full-size pickup franchises, not to mention a driven and talented management.

After a decade-long run of growth, Jeep in 2018 and 2019 fell short of expectations laid out in a bullish mid-2018 forecast of 1.9 million Jeep unit sales worldwide compared with sales of only 730,000 in 2013. According to LMC Automotive, FCAU sold fewer than 1.6 million Jeeps in 2018 and fewer than 1.5 million Jeeps in 2019.

This suggests a fundamental question: Has Jeep peaked? The answer isn't simple because FCAU may be able to take steps to reignite growth. On the other hand, competition in the rugged off-road utility segment is getting stiffer, with many truck brands now offering the same sort of off-road capabilities that made Jeep famous. It's hard to kill a strong brand - it's not impossible for rivals to smother or blunt a great brand's profitability.

The proposed $50 billion merger with Peugeot PSA Groupe, announced in mid-December, will force the rationalization of weaker units in both companies. The deal doesn't close for another year to eighteen months, however, meaning that each company must operate on its own. FCAU management can't wait until the merger to turbocharge Jeep growth and take other actions to improve profitability. Otherwise, investors may sour on the merger, leaving both automakers in the lurch.

Jeep Is All-Important

Fourth-quarter U.S. Jeep and Ram sales - Source: Kelley Blue Book

Jeep sales by model show few bright spots other than the introduction last year of the new Gladiator midsize truck. An all-new Grand Cherokee, the brand's most important model is expected later in the year and perhaps the new Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer large SUVs in 2021. FCAU is planning to announce some enhancements to the brand at the Chicago Auto Show in the first week of February.

Stephanie Brinley, a senior analyst for IHS/Markit, sees a long-term opportunity for growth while "forward momentum is expected to be dampened" in the intermediate term. According to the latest IHS Markit light-vehicle sales forecast, Jeep is forecast to see global sales in the 1.45-million-unit range in 2020 and 2021. New and updated products will reignite growth in 2022, says the agency.

"FCA's focus with Jeep will need to be to ensure the brand retains is aspirational image and its profitability," says Brinley. FCAU, in order to conserve engineering resources and capital, has deliberately moved slowly developing hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-battery power trains. With European Union carbon limits tightening, the automaker must now spend more aggressively on new technology, which will strain its profitability. Since Jeep is an aspirational brand, notes Brinley, it must overcome any temptation to over-produce and thereby cheapen Jeep's image in order to cover rising costs.

Ram Full-Size Pickups Are Key Moneymakers

Along with Jeep, FCAU's profitability rests heavily on its Ram 1500 full-size pickup truck business, which has surged in the past year on the basis of the latest and high-acclaimed 2019 model.

While still far behind full-size pickup leaders Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., Ram pickups last year gained a phenomenal three points of market share against Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-Series. With unit sales up 18% or about 100,000 trucks, the addition to pre-tax profit could have been as much as - by the back of the envelope accounting - $1 billion or more. (100,000 X $10,000 per truck pre-tax profit, a typical margin on full-size pickups.)

FCAU management no doubt is focusing on maintaining its momentum in full-size pickups, partly achieved by its "three-truck strategy." When announcing its all-new truck in 2018, FCAU decided to keep building and selling its previous generation - along with introducing a redesigned heavy-duty version.

The next big step for Ram could be the introduction of a mid-size pickup to contend against Toyota Tacoma, the segment leader, Ford Ranger, and GM's Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. FCAU has been short on specifics beyond indicating that such a model belongs to the automaker's plan.

Ram future product plan Source: FCA

FCAU Littered With Underperforming Models And Brands

Last year was a particularly dismal one for the sales of FCAU models other than Ram and Jeep. Even the automaker's minivans have dimmed as a reliable source of growth, leading one to wonder whether the category itself is doomed as one manufacturer after another has dropped out.

Particularly worrisome is the poor performance of the Maserati luxury brand and the premium Alfa Romeo, which simply hasn't clicked with enough U.S. consumers. Fiat, by its numbers, looks irredeemable.

Until the merger takes place and the new management led by Carlos Tavares decides what to do with underperforming brands, FCAU will be able to undertake little beyond cosmetic changes. Making sure Ram and Jeep stay strong is the priority.

FCAU 2019 Unit Sales Source: Kelley Blue Book

Through the first nine months of 2019, net profit is down 48% to $1.2 billion. Adjusted operating profit fell 7.2% to $5 billion. The automaker in October cut its forecast for 2020 adjusted operating profit by about 30%.

FCAU management is laser focused on protecting the Jeep brand with product enhancements, advanced technology such as the fifth generation of the uConnect infotainment system and new models for unexplored segments of the market.

Those investors focused on the merger should pay particular attention to FCA's responses to a softening U.S. market, potential further loss of momentum at Jeep and new opportunities with Ram. These factors will help govern whether FCAU stock is a buy a year from now.

The automotive/mobility space is fast-moving, driven by global economics and high technology. Investment opportunities abound those who understand the fundamentals and are willing to pay attention to nuances, which change daily.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.