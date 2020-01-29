Procter & Gamble's Earnings Delivered

While from an earnings perspective, PG looks good, high exposure to China should lead any interested investor to a full investigation of the impact of the 2019-nVoC on China's economy.

PG's Q2 2020 earnings report looks to be the best in many years, but the stock is also at a relative high.

Back in 2017, I responded to a reader request, comparing Procter & Gamble (PG) and Unilever (UL) (UN). In my article, I found seasonal patterns that led to my testing of a seasonal strategy in which you hold Unilever for the first half of the year and PG for the latter half. The strategy tested as highly profitable over the long term, regardless of whether the testing period includes market crashes.

The Seasonal UL-PG Strategy

In statistical testing, we are aware of the possible flaw in which a successful backtest does not perform well after the test. When a strategy looks fine over past data, applying it to the present often sees a reduction in efficacy. On the back of PG’s earnings, which we will discuss shortly, I want to revisit this strategy.

Provided below is the result of same strategy applied over the last three years, effectively covering the time period after the publication of the aforementioned article. In essence, this is the comparison of the returns among holding PG, holding UL, or applying my seasonal strategy from the time I publicized the strategy. You will find that the strategy again outperformed both PG and UL long strategies:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

So it appears this strategy is still valid. I’ve found these seasonal strategies to be valid in general outside of the testing data. Stocks indeed have seasonal trends that you can exploit for excess returns, even though many will tell you not to attempt to time the market.

Earnings Sentiment

Onto PG’s earnings. We briefly looked at PG in an attempt to predict its earnings movement in my earnings newsletter, where we labeled it heavy dice (too hard to call, but the downside risk exceeds the upside reward). Now, we will look at the earnings report itself, with a special focus on sentiment.

The sentiment expressed by managers in an earnings call can help us predict excess returns of a stock over the coming quarter. We use financial lexical analysis to run over the earnings call transcripts, comparing across quarters and years. Each earnings call transcript produces a sentiment score (essentially, the ratio of optimistic forward-looking statements to negative ones), which we can then use for comparisons.

This is the first time I have looked at PG’s earnings sentiment scores, and I found them to be oddly stable. However, I did spot some interesting changes, despite those changes being relatively small compared to those of other companies’. Notably, this quarter’s earnings sentiment is more positive than average.

Forward-looking Statements

PG’s sentiment score is 14% higher quarter-over-quarter and 9% higher year-over-year. This implies excess returns relative to the past. Let’s take a look at a few of the forward-looking statements flagged in my analysis.

“Our Grooming business strengthened in the quarter overall, we were up 4% and that's the third consecutive quarter of growth.”

-Stable growth across quarters is encouraging, especially when that growth means an increase in market share in a certain category, essentially showing a competitive advantage.

“That's the fastest growth where we've had from – on a semester basis in about six years.”

-This is in regard to baby care. A relative peak in growth is always good and often implies momentum in a category. PG lost its leadership status for baby care but regained it two years ago, retaining it and even growing it into 2020.

“The revenue synergies are on track, the cost synergies are on track with some real exciting examples of the possibility of driving both of those ahead of what our initial plans had that.”

-Although synergy is often a business buzzword, its stigma flies out the window if it makes significant impacts on the balance sheet. Here, the synergy comes from the wise acquisition of Merck KGaA’s (MRK) consumer health division, working to benefit PG’s personal healthcare business. This acquisition was made under two years ago, which is not a lot of time for a full integration, meaning that we have most likely yet to see the complete “synergistic” benefits to revenue and costs.

All-together, the earnings call was quite optimistic. The company’s new organizational structure seems to have been beneficial overall, and household penetration remains strong. While this quarter’s report looks to be the best in years, the stock is also at its highest in years.

Takeaway

And that leads us to the question: Is PG worth a buy at these prices? No one has a definitive answer, but I have three tangential ideas. Here is what I hope you take away from this article:

PG’s sentiment predicts excess gains relative to the market. Seasonal patterns imply PG is better to hold in the latter half of the year. PG is downplaying its risk in China.

The last point is beyond the scope of this article. But in summation, I think the threat of 2019-nCoV in China is underestimated, both by the general public and by PG itself, as can be seen by the comment below, from the earnings call:

“China, we are very optimistic about our prospects in China.”

PG acquires roughly 10% of its revenue from China. Moreover, much of the company’s growth this quarter was from China (13% growth overall; 20% growth in specific categories, including feminine and skin care). If China has an economic downturn, PG will see its growth stunted.

If you must buy in this category, perhaps UL is a bit of a safer pick. UL has less exposure to China and tends to outperform PG in the first half of the year. However, UL is reporting earnings soon, so expect some volatility.

We will be looking at UL in Exposing Earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.