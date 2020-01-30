OIH Continues To Suffer - Oil Services Companies Are Too Cheap

The price of crude oil took the stairs to the upside from early October until January 8. The price rose from just above $50 per barrel to 95 cents below the 2018 high of $66.60 as tensions rose to a boiling point between the US and Iran. Since then, the price has been on an elevator ride to the downside, as it approaches the bottom end of its trading range at the $50 per barrel level.

Throughout 2019 and into 2020, the shares of oil-related companies have underperformed the price of oil. At the same time, the stock market had been on a tear. Stocks have risen to a new record high on almost a daily basis over the past months. Oil-related companies have been laggards when it comes to both the price of petroleum and the overall stock market.

While almost all of the members of the energy sector have been underperformers, oil services companies have done the worst. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) holds shares in the top companies in this sector.

An ugly time in the oil patch

On January 8, the price of crude oil rose to a high of $65.65 per barrel on the nearby futures contract and $65.40 on the active month March futures on NYMEX.

The daily chart of March futures shows that the energy commodity put in a bearish reversal on the daily chart on January 8. The price traded above the prior day's high and closed below the previous session's low. Since then, the price action has followed through on the downside, with the latest low coming on January 27 at $52.13, over 20% below the high from only a little over two weeks before. March futures were trading at $53.46 per barrel on January 29.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators declined into oversold territory on the short-term chart. Daily historical volatility has remained steady around the 28% level. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the crude oil futures market fell from 2.244 million contracts on January 7 to 2.172 contracts at the end of last week. Speculative longs likely exited risk positions causing the decline of around 72,000 contracts. While declining open interest when the price of a futures contract is falling is not typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market, the decline of over $12 per barrel is a significant move to the downside. Last week, the price of crude oil posted a loss during each trading session. On January 21, it put in a second bearish reversal on the daily chart.

The commodity falls toward the bottom end of its trading range

Since the first month of 2019, crude oil has traded in a range from $50.52 to $66.60 per barrel.

The weekly chart illustrated that the price of oil is now experiencing its third correction to the downside since April and May 2019. Price momentum and relative strength turned lower in overbought territory. The metrics fell below neutral readings last week. Over the recent sessions, any attempt to buy crude oil futures has amounted to standing in front of a falling knife as the energy commodity has been taking the elevator lower on a path which now seems destined to test the support area at just over $50 per barrel. Crude oil moved to a price that as 95 cents below the 2019 high on January 8. At the end of last week, it traded to a level that was less than $2 away from the low end of its trading range.

Energy-related stocks continue to languish

Shares of oil-related companies did not keep pace with the price of crude oil during the rally that lasted from early October through January 8. The weak performance came during a period when the stock market was flying higher. Almost any company with a ticker was moving to the upside.

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows that between the weeks of October 7 and January 6, the period when crude oil moved higher, stocks posted gains in twelve of fourteen weeks. The two weeks where they moved lower, the losses were marginal.

From the low in October to the high on January 8, crude oil moved 28.75% higher. At the same time, the E-Mini was over 15% higher.

The chart of the S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR or XLE that holds many of the world's top energy companies moved from a low of $55.64 in early October to a high of $62.44 in late December, a move of 12.2% higher. While oil and stocks continued to move to the upside, the XLE dropped and was trading at a high of only $60.72 per share on January 8. As of January 29, March crude oil was trading at $53.46, still 6.5% above the early October bottom. The E-Mini was at the 3287 level, over 15% above the October low, but the XLE at $55.12 below its early October 2019 low.

While the oil-related stocks continue to lag, the oil services sector has been the worst-performer.

Oil services companies are the red-headed stepchildren

The top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product include:

The ETF holds more than 34% of its assets in Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and Baker Hughes (BKR). OIH had net assets of $799.19 million at a share price of $11.24 on January 29 and trades an average of over 9.8 million shares each day. While the ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.35%, it plays a blended dividend yield of 2.19%. Just one quarter of dividends pays for more than the expense ratio of the ETF. However, from a long-term perspective, OIH's performance has been miserable.

As the chart shows, in 2016, when crude oil traded to a low of $26.05 per barrel and the stock market was at a far lower level, the low in OIH was $20.46 per share. In December 2018, when crude oil traded to a low of $42.36 and the stock market fell to its low, the bottom in OIH was at $13.13 per share. Even as crude oil and stocks posted gains in 2019, OIH fell to a lower low of $10.76 in August and again in October, creating a double bottom on the long-term chart for the ETF product.

A cheap diversified product with limited downside

At $11.24 per share on Wednesday, January 29, the OIH ETF product was just 48 cents above the double-bottom low. Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes are all profitable companies that pay attractive dividends to shareholders. Apache and Total SA's recent oil discovery off the coast of Suriname will require the expertise of the oil services sector. The bottom line on the diversified OIH product is that it eliminates idiosyncratic risk in the sector, pays an attractive dividend, and is trading at a price that screams value in a market where that attribute is hard to find these days.

At $11.24, the downside risk in OIH is not excessive. While a stop below the double-bottom could make sense on a technical level, I would be inclined to add to a long position if the price of the ETF declined even lower.

