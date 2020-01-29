Siam Commercial Bank: Asset Quality Remains A Concern Despite Higher Dividend Payout

On the other hand, there could be upside to Siam Commercial Bank's future dividend payout, after the bank removed its 50% dividend payout cap with a new dividend policy.

The bank's ambitious financial targets for FY2020 could potentially set the stage for further disappointment, and further valuation de-rating.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Thailand-listed Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCPK:SMCBF) (OTCPK:SMUUY) (OTC:SMUUF) [SCB:TB]. Siam Commercial Bank's 4Q 2019 net profit declined -22% YoY and -63% QoQ to Bt5.5 billion, largely due to higher credit costs, a deterioration in asset quality and cost pressures. The bank's ambitious financial targets for FY2020 could potentially set the stage for further disappointment and further valuation de-rating. But a potentially higher dividend payout for Siam Commercial Bank, after the bank removed its 50% dividend payout cap with a new dividend policy, could limit the potential downside for the stock, which explains my "Neutral" rating for the stock.

Please refer to my initiation article on Siam Commercial Bank published on August 23, 2019 and my prior update on the company published on November 5, 2019 for more details of the company's background. Siam Commercial Bank's share price has declined by -15% from Bt115 as of November 4, 2019 to Bt97.5 as of January 28, 2020.

Siam Commercial Bank currently trades at 0.83 times P/B versus the stock's historical three-year and five-year P/B multiples of 1.29 times and 1.43 times, respectively. The bank also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in Siam Commercial Bank shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker SCB:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million and market capitalization is more than $10 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Deterioration In Asset Quality

Siam Commercial Bank delivered a disappointing set of financial results for 4Q 2019, with quarterly net profit of Bt5.5 billion representing a decline of -22% YoY and -63% QoQ. This was primarily attributable to higher credit costs.

The bank booked Bt9.6 billion in provisions for 4Q 2019, which was equivalent to 180 basis points in credit costs. In comparison, Siam Commercial Bank's 4Q 2018 provisions were lower at Bt8.9 billion, or 167 basis points in terms of credit costs. Siam Commercial Bank's Non-Performing Loans or NPL ratio also increased from 2.85% in 4Q 2018 and 3.01% in 3Q 2019 to 3.41% for 4Q 2019. The bank's NPL coverage ratio also declined from 147% in 4Q 2018 and 144% in 3Q 2019 to 134% in 4Q 2019.

In the bank's 4Q 2019 results announcement, Siam Commercial Bank highlighted that "qualitative classification of some corporate and SME customers" and "deterioration of certain SME and retail portfolios" were the key factors leading to an increase in NPLs and a deterioration in asset quality.

Looking ahead, I have a negative view of Siam Commercial Bank's future asset quality outlook due to two key reasons.

One key reason is that Siam Commercial Bank has been optimizing its portfolio with a shift in loans mix from lower-margin corporate loans and mortgages to higher-margin unsecured consumer loans which are riskier, with the aim of improving net interest margin. Unsecured consumer loans increased from 5% of Siam Commercial Bank's loan mix in FY2018 to 7% in FY2019. In 4Q 2019, unsecured consumer loans grew +25% YoY and +9% QoQ to Bt136 billion.

Another key factor is the unfavorable economic outlook for Thailand which could imply a higher level of loan defaults for FY2020. Thailand's GDP growth was estimated to be +2.5% in 2019, which is the slowest rate of growth for the Thai economy in the past five years. The World Bank reduced its 2020 GDP growth forecast for Thailand from +2.9% to +2.7% in mid-January 2020.

Another further setback for the Thai economy is the recent Wuhan coronavirus which is likely to affect the tourism industry in the country, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand expecting that the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand to decrease from 11 million in 2019 to 9 million in 2020. In late-2019, Thailand property company Pace Development PCL [PACE:TB] already defaulted on Bt2.6 billion of loans extended by Siam Commercial Bank.

Cost Pressures

Cost pressures were another key factor that led to disappointing earnings for Siam Commercial Bank in 4Q 2019.

Siam Commercial Bank's cost-to-income ratio increased from 46.4% in 2Q 2019 to 48.6% in 3Q 2019 to 52.8% in 4Q 2019. On a full-year basis, the bank's cost-to-income ratio grew from 46.8% in FY2018 to 48.7% in FY2019, adjusting for the one-time gain from the divestment from the life insurance business, and one-off staff expenses in relation to the new labor law which involves a higher number of paid leave per year.

In 2017, Siam Commercial Bank disclosed its plans to spend Bt40 billion as part of its three-year transformation program focused on digitization. Higher amortization of software license and increased staff expenses to re-train its workforce as part of the digital transformation program led to higher operating costs for Siam Commercial Bank in FY2019.

Although Siam Commercial Bank's digital transformation program should eventually lead to lower operating costs for the bank in the medium term, a lot is dependent on the pace of the bank's branch closures and customers' willingness to use digital banking services.

Siam Commercial Bank's initial target in early 2018 was to have only 400 branches by the end of 2020, but it still operated 958 physical branches in FY2019, representing only a -6% decline from 1,019 physical branches at the end of FY2018. Furthermore, Siam Commercial Bank needs to invest heavily in marketing expenses to migrate its customers to its digital banking platform.

Ambitious FY2020 Financial Targets

Siam Commercial Bank released details of its FY2020 financial targets, after reporting 4Q 2019 and FY2019 results on January 21, 2020. These ambitious financial targets could potentially set the stage for further disappointment, and further valuation de-rating for Siam Commercial Bank, if the bank falls short of these targets this year.

With respect to asset quality-related financial targets, Siam Commercial Bank is targeting NPL ratio of 3.4%, credit costs of between 120 and 130 basis points, and NPL coverage ratio in excess of 130%. In comparison, Siam Commercial Bank's NPL ratio was 3.41% for both FY2019 and 4Q 2019, while credit costs were 180 basis points and 170 basis points for 4Q 2019 and FY2019, respectively. The bank's NPL coverage was 134% as of end-FY2019.

Considering Siam Commercial Bank's shift towards a higher mix of high-margin unsecured consumer loans and the unfavorable economic outlook for Thailand in 2020, it could be challenging for the bank to achieve these asset quality-related financial targets for FY2020.

Siam Commercial Bank's cost-to-income target for FY2020 is the high 40s, versus cost-to-income ratios of 52.8% and 48.7% for 4Q 2019 and FY2019, respectively. Given that Siam Commercial Bank failed to achieve its initial target of physical branch closures as highlighted earlier in the preceding section of this article, there is a risk that a lower-than-expected number of bank closures in FY2020 could lead to higher-than-expected operating costs this year.

In a Bangkok Post news article published on January 17, 2020, Apiphan Charoenanusorn, co-president of Siam Commercial Bank, was quoted as saying that "the bank will monitor consumers' financial lifestyles and demand for branch services when mulling brick-and-mortar closures." This seems to suggest that Siam Commercial Bank could possibly slow down the pace of physical branch closures in the near-term.

Market consensus expects Siam Commercial Bank's ROE to decline from 10.8% in FY2019 and 10.4% in FY2019 to 9.3% in FY2020, which could imply further valuation de-rating for the stock.

Further Upside To Future Dividend Payout

In my earlier article on Siam Commercial Bank published on November 5, 2019, I had highlighted the possibility of an increase in dividend payout for the bank, after Siam Commercial bank sold a 99.17% stake in SCB Life Assurance Public Company Limited, its life insurance business, to FWD Group Financial Services Pte. Ltd. for a total consideration of Bt92.7 billion. Siam Commercial announced a special dividend of Bt0.75 per share on January 17, 2020 in connection with the divestment of its life insurance business, which is expected to be paid on February 14, 2020.

More importantly, there could be further upside to future dividend payouts, as Siam Commercial Bank has decided to remove its 50% dividend payout cap to "provide for future flexibility" as detailed in the bank's FY2019 results presentation slides. Siam Commercial Bank has changed its dividend policy from a dividend payout ratio of 30%-50% to a minimum dividend payout ratio of 30%. At the bank's FY2019 earnings call on January 21, 2020, Siam Commercial Bank stressed that the change in dividend policy is "meant to be a positive thing." This suggests that Siam Commercial Bank's future dividend payout ratio could be possibly be above 50%. The bank's historical dividend payout ratio has been in the 39%-46% range between FY2015 and FY2019.

Valuation

Siam Commercial Bank trades at 0.83 times P/B based on its share price of Bt97.5 as of January 28, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year P/B multiples were 1.29 times and 1.43 times, respectively. Siam Commercial Bank offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.9% and 6.2%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Siam Commercial Bank are a further deterioration in asset quality, a failure to achieve FY2020 financial targets, poorer-than-expected cost management efforts, and lower-than-expected dividend payout going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.