Natural Gas Prices Are Poised To Move Above $3 As Production Declines

There is one more potential curve ball, however, after navigating this curve ball, dry natural gas prices are poised to enter a secular bull market.

With everyone focused on winter weather, which has disappointed once again, the fundamental supply/demand balance is tightening materially.

Dry natural gas prices have been in an epic bear market, and this has continued in 2020, following a difficult 2019, with double-digit year-to-date declines.

"I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..."

- Stanley Druckenmiller

"Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

In a November 28th, 2019 article, with the title "Natural Gas: It Is Not About The Weather Anymore", I pontificated that a forthcoming declining supply situation was about to reset the dry natural gas market.

While I still stand by this thesis, and will actually build on this narrative below, winter weather for 2019/2020 has been unquestionably bearish. This has continued a pattern of warmer winter weather that kicked off with the unseasonably warm back-to-back winters of 2015/2016 and 2016/2017, which ultimately masked over the last time period with a fundamental natural gas supply/demand deficit.

The recent weather curve ball has once again impaled dry natural gas prices, with the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) down -11.6% year-to-date in 2019 (after falling -31.8% in 2018), and UNG has actually slightly outperformed front month dry natural gas prices themselves in 2019, however, behind the scenes, the weather curve ball is accelerating the production reset that is setting the stage for sharply higher dry natural gas prices.

Investment Thesis

Energy is the most loathed sector of the entire stock market, and within the energy sector, natural gas is even more scorned after a roughly 14-year bear market, despite robust structural demand gains. The forthcoming supply/demand mismatch is setting the stage for a powerful secular bull market in natural gas prices, and an even more powerful secular bull market in unloved, out-of-favor natural gas equities.

A Difficult Start To 2019

The United States Natural Gas Fund declined -31.8% in 2019, under-performing front month dry natural gas prices, which declined -25.5% in calendar 2019.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Following a difficult year of performance in 2019, 2020 has not gotten off to a better start, with winter weather for 2019/2020 coming in unseasonably warmer compared to historical averages, at least thus far (the heart of winter has almost already passed), as front month dry natural gas prices are down -12.8% year-to-date, and the United States Natural Gas Fund is off -11.6% through January 28th, 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The unfavorable weather has impaled the VelocityShares 3x Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), which is down -32.3% in 2019, after UGAZ fell -81.9% in 2019.

Bigger picture, dry natural gas prices have been in an epic bear market, that seemingly never ends.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, dry natural gas prices peaked in late 2005, making a secondary peak in 2008, and have cascaded lower ever since, struggling to advance in the age of shale post 2009.

Low prices are curing low prices, though, as liquids production growth in the U.S. since 2009 has dwarfed natural gas production growth, and we are in the midst of a severe contraction in dry natural gas directed drilling rigs and completion crews. This decline in capital expenditures will ultimately re-balance the market, as robust year-in and year-out demand growth intersects with supply growth that is going to underwhelm versus current expectations.

Future Supply Growth Is Under Attack

While the warmer winter weather has torpedoed dry natural gas prices, it has also accelerated a pullback in capital expenditures, with the U.S. rig count for dry natural gas drilling rigs down by over 40% year-over-year according to Baker Hughes Company.

(Source: Baker Hughes Company)

Looking at the data on basin by basin perspective, one can see that the decline in rig counts is all encompassing.

(Source: Natural Gas Intelligence)

Naturally, the decline in rig counts, which has been ongoing through much of calendar 2019, has started to flow through to current production, with a lag.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Personally, I have believed we would see a production pullback that exceeded the 5 Bcf/day loss in production from the 2015 peak to the 2016 trough, and we are well on our way to that happening, though the data is murky right now, which is true at most inflection points.

Despite the real-time roll-over in production, natural gas prices remain impaired, and leading natural gas equities are making new lows.

Leading Natural Gas Equities Remain Under Pressure

Unfavorable weather combined with declining dry natural gas prices has brought down the stock prices of leading natural gas producers like EQT Corp. (EQT), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Antero Resources (AR), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Range Resources (RRC), CNX Resources (CNX), and Gulfport Energy (GPOR), which are all top-15 U.S. dry natural gas producers (listed here in order of the size of their respective third quarter 2019 production), almost all below their December 2019 lows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the above charts, the recent price declines occurred after these equities strongly outperformed both the broader stock market, and natural gas prices too, in December of 2019.

From a bigger picture perspective, the equity prices in these leading natural gas producers have been decimated, with energy majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), and BP (BP), who are currently the second and third-largest U.S. dry natural gas producers, following BP's acquisition of BHP Billiton's (BHP) North America onshore energy assets, far outperforming on a relative basis.

Part of the dramatic out-performance of the energy majors is due to passive and ETF fund flows, however, the relative performance discrepancy speaks to the size of the opportunity in the beleaguered leading dry natural gas equity producers, as their size of dry natural gas production is not too different from the leading energy majors referenced above, with Antero and Cabot right on the heels, in terms of U.S. dry natural gas production, of Exxon and BP.

Closing Thoughts - Look For Dry Natural Gas Prices To Rebound Above $3 As Production Declines

The secular dry natural gas epic bear market threw one more weather curve ball at the bulls, and this warmer than expected winter weather curve ball may continue, as February 2020 weather forecasts are skewing to the warmer side.

The weather curve ball has masked a real-time roll over in dry natural gas production, and this roll over in production should accelerate based on the historical lag in production declines to a cut back in capital expenditures.

As the market digests lower future production against continued secular demand growth, dry natural gas prices should rebound to above $3, with higher price spikes depending on supply/demand imbalances, which is the level I believe is needed to provide an incentive for dry natural gas production growth, particularly outside of the leading natural gas basins, which despite their production dominance, cannot meet natural gas demand on their own.

The bears will crow about associated gas production growth, however, if you look at what is happening with West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices (USO), which rose 34.5% in 2019, yet oil directed capital expenditures continued to be cut, this should provide a clue of what will happen to both associated gas production, and future dry natural gas production, even at higher commodity prices.

Wrapping up, with most market participants looking to day trade, and swing trade the weather, the hidden historic opportunity lies in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers, which have collectively lowered their break-even profitability levels dramatically versus their peer group from a decade ago, and thus net income, and more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices, particularly above $3, which I believe are a mathematical inevitably.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, BHP, CHK, CNX, COG, EQT, RRC, SWN AND XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.