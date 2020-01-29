MPX International Corporation (MPXOF) CEO Scott Boyes on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MPX International Corporation (OTCPK:MPXOF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Elizabeth Parker - Director, Investor Relations

Scott Boyes - President and Chief Executive Officer

David McLaren - Chief Financial Officer

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Greetings. And welcome to the MPX International Corporation Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Elizabeth Parker

Good morning and welcome to the MPX International Corporation fiscal 2019 financial results conference call. A replay of this call will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the MPXI website, http://ir.mpxinternationalcorp.com. Before we begin, please let me remind you that during the course of this conference call MPXI management may make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. They may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties related to these forward-looking statements, please consult the company MD&A and other regulatory filings available at sedar.com.

Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. Please also note that the safe harbor, any outlet we present is as of today and management does not undertake any obligation to revise any forward looking statements in the future.

With me on the call today are Mr. Scott Boyes, President and CEO and Mr. David McLaren, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I would now like to hand call over to Scott. Scott, please go ahead.

Thank you, Elizabeth. And thanks to everyone who's joined the call today to discuss our results from the 2019 fiscal year for the period ending September 30th, 2019. These statements reflect only the first eight months of operation and I'm pleased to say, we've executed on several meaningful initiatives during that time and during the four months since. We are currently positioned as a first mover in several international markets with a footprint in several key territories and a small yet experienced team is in place to drive our growth in 2020 and beyond.

I mean essentially MPXI was a start-up in February of last year and like any new venture we've encountered multiple speed bumps, couples not too high walls but we've managed to overcome most of them. And we continue to execute as best we can. I'm going to start by recapping our achievements from the past year and give some background on all our recent milestones. As most of you know on February 5th, 2019, MPXI acquired all the non-US assets of MPX Bioceutical which I previously led as CEO. MPXI subsequently commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on February 6, 2019.

I'm pleased to have many of the same investors from our MPX Bioceutical days, as well as several new shareholders on the call today. We raised $26.9 million in financing in a non-brokered financing at the start of the year, the start of the fiscal year. I'm sorry start in March along with receiving US$4 million from the MPX Bioceutical transaction on the close.

Our challenge has been keeping costs under control and it's one of our main priorities as we are committing to making thoughtful and judicious investments when growing the business. We've selected our target acquisitions and our markets very carefully, avoiding overpaying for these assets, avoid overpaying for acquisition of licenses like a lot of the other companies our industries were so aggressively doing a year and year and a half ago.

Our strategy for MTX International is focusing on leveraging our first mover advantage to build a highly profitable cannabis business as global legalization emerges and new opportunities present themselves. Developing premium, high quality products and brands and establishing strategic partnerships in markets where the legislative frameworks are friendly to cannabis and CBD, and continue to evolve positively. We want our products to be safe, single source, organic and of the highest quality.

By building a global business, we can take advantage of opportunities to cultivate product in the most cost-effective regions, deliver high quality products to high-value regions, where the populations have high disposable incomes and the regulatory framework is favorable. This strategy will allow us to keep our intellectual property and by extension our revenue streams within the same business, as well as secure high margin sales while maintaining high quality. Our initial target markets are Canada and Switzerland, which are currently and will become our main revenue drivers for the next fiscal period. The United Kingdom, Australia, Malta and South Africa.

For the year ended September 30th, 2019, we report --we only reported sales of $1.6 million. Much of 2019 was spent laying the foundation for growth, dealing with regulatory hurdles and trying to establish operations. The team that MTX International has been working hard behind the scenes to build out cultivation manufacturing and retail facilities and to establish brands in our key international territories, as well as to implement a strategy for extending our patient reach in Canada.

I'll now going to more detail on the progress we have made in each of these regions and lay out our plans for 2020, which is set to be a pivotal year in our development. First, we'll talk about Canada. Canveda is the license holder producing high-quality cannabis flower and it's fully built out 12,000 square foot facility located in Peterborough, Ontario. We received our sales license late in August of last year and after the 60-day notice period; we couldn't commence selling until late in the fourth quarter. We can sell fresh and dried flower directly to medical patients, provincial and territorial boards and other licensees holding a license to sell for medical purposes. We've also applied and believe we are now finally in the stages of being awarded license to manufacture and sell cannabis oil to our Canadian customers.

Canveda is currently in full production. We are -- we expect to produce 1.2 million grams of high call cannabis flower using current cultivation methods. And I know we've talked about this before, but we will be introducing over the next couple months that we finally, the rotary garden system that we've been talking about previously. It will produce a significant increase in the yield of flower production per square foot. The challenge in this technology is that it required a massive numbers of clones to feed the technology and traditional methods of using mother's and clone production simply wasn't compatible with the high volume capacity of this equipment.

We've addressed that problem with tissue culture operation that we'll be talking more about in the very near future.

We've also got Spartan Wellness, a company we acquired last year. Spartan Wellness helps veterans and first responders suffering from various ailments often psychological to reduce or eliminate dependencies on highly addictive and unsafe opiates by directing them towards medical cannabis. Spartan currently receives sales commissions from licensed producers that supply its network of veterans and medical cannabis. This was our main driver in revenue during the last fiscal period. With the receipt of Canveda's sales license MTXI is in the process of converting the Spartan patient base to patients of Canveda. And this practice will expand more aggressively on receipt of the license to sell tinctures and oils to the veteran and first responder community.

There are about 2,000 veterans on the Spartan Network and we expect that we will be able to convert most of those over to Canveda production during the next 12-months. Also in December of 2019, we acquired the Medical Cannabis Learning Network. It's comprised of kiosks located in clinics and pharmacies, pain clinics and health food stores to drive patient engagement and product purchases through a private online portal. This is a new innovative strategy for accessing and retaining medical cannabis patients. And for those of you aren't familiar with the market, the medical cannabis network or the medical cannabis opportunity provides for a much higher margin sale than selling product through the government retail operations.

And this is their focus for the balance of the year. Launched in Canada, the Medical Cannabis Learning Network is a closed network dedicated to educate patients and doctors about medical cannabis for a host of conditions. Retailers that are outside of the licensed producer or licensed retailer community can bring patients to us via the network to participate in the medical cannabis market. We can access a large number of patients, provide them with a greater variety of products and generate revenues. Patients can sign into the network on a kiosk and access the wealth of information for the use of medical cannabis all independently provided by health professionals, existing users and academics.

They can also arrange a consultation with a medical practitioner on the kiosk or once authorized can access the portal on a home computer to a private sign-in. Once authorized, the patient can also use the portal as an order entry tool to acquire cannabinoid medicines from Canveda or other IP's if they choose to make their products available on this system. The economics of the project are intriguing. Our modeling suggests that once a fully implemented, watchfully implemented each kiosk installed at a pharmacy pain clinic, at food store et cetera could provide up to a dozen patients for Canveda each month.

If we conservatively have assumed that each patient order $75 a month through the portal, although our experience reflects a much higher average bifurcation, it's easy to do the math on what 250 of these installations could produce in terms of annual revenue to our Canadian operations each year. We expect to have this number of units on stream by late summer of this year and expand it for thereafter. The technology can easily be adapted for use in other countries, as we continue to expand our global presence.

And finally, we have Salus, Salus BioPharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of MPXI, is engaged in the development and production of Pharma grade cannabidiol and cannabinoid based medical products, medical preparations and medical accessories. It is to be manufactured and partnership of the Nexia Pharmaceutical, and that's really base company.

Next, we will move on to Switzerland. Outside of Canada, Switzerland is our most immediate opportunity for a meaningful revenue generation. We started the year acquiring the company working with [Bernard Rafa] who is an advocate of medical cannabis in Switzerland. He has celebrity status. He's the co-founder of HolyWeed which we acquired in May 2019. HolyWeed is a Swiss CBD brand, awarded the official Swiss certified organic label. We have a very successful harvest of approximately 90,000 kilograms of high CBD organic cannabis light biomass from 61 hectares of planting earlier this year. Cannabis light in the Switzerland is a special form of cannabis that allows up to 1% THC, but it's a full spectrum cannabis plant, high CBD low THC.

The harvest was about 3x what we expected and we're sitting now on a significant amount of biomass which will be converting into oils, smokeable products and hopefully selling wholesale into cosmetics and other food manufacturers over the next several months. MPXI has acquired two facilities in Geneva that are being converted into extraction and processing facilities, which will commence operation in early to mid 2020. HolyWeed has access to a wholesale distribution network that spans more than 4,000 kiosks across Switzerland. And we'll be working with this group to market our smokeable products into the market over the next several months. And will soon expand to wider markets across Europe.

We've already been selected as one of nine companies authorized to sell cannabis light products in Belgium and Luxembourg. HolyWeed products are also available for sale online and we will be opening within the next week a HolyWeed branded location in Geneva and potentially another one in Zurich in 2020.

And next we move on to the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom has always been -- it's been a source of funding for MPX Bioceutical and an MPXI. We have multiple shareholders in United Kingdom or we've acquired through family offices based in London. The United Kingdom is a population of 66 million people with significant disposable income. Cannabis became legal for medical purposes last fall, however, it's still hard for patients to access medical cannabis but there is a strong appetite for reform. We have a partnership with Volteface, a leading a high-profile advocacy group in London.

And we were featured --we actually brought a group of MPs from Westminster into Canada, spent a week or so with them last year. Educating them on the Canadian system and our company was actually featured on a BBC documentary about medical cannabis that was viewed by over a million users --a million viewers in the United Kingdom. We opened a premium CBD retail store under the beleaf brand in Soho in the heart of London in December. This store sells broad spectrum cannabis derived CBD oil and while revenues didn't contribute to our fiscal 2019 results, we're expecting it to provide some results for us in the current fiscal year.

The store is not intended to be a huge profit driver. It's all about creating footprint, creating a profile for our company and encouraging the use of CBD and other cannabinoids based medicines in the UK market. We feel eventually the UK market will become one of the larger medical cannabis markets in the world. And we want to be well-positioned to exploit that market as it evolves.

In Australia, our operations here will serve Australia and New Zealand markets, which have a population combined just slightly less than that of Canada. Part of Australia has already legalized that all use cannabis. The Australian Capital Territory and while it's struggling to get off the ground with objections from the federal government, it's --and we think it's indicative of the trend that will exist in the Australian market. And New Zealand is actually holding a referendum on adult use in conjunction with the presidential elections in November of this year.

New Zealand is also expanding their medical cannabis market and those regulations have been published and commence operation in March of this year. A manufacturing base in Australia positions us as a premium provider to the whole of Asia-pacific by leveraging our IP and businesses processes that we've learned here in North America. In November, the narcotics branch of the Australian Government granted us a manufacturing license and our cultivation license was announced in a press release on Monday. We believe that the opportunities are expanding in the region along with global demand. We've designed and are developing a facility in Tasmania that is matched to the current and predicted future of demand for local products.

We'll start out on a small scale but the operation is scalable as the market matures. It's about a 47,000 square foot facility where we'll do indoor cultivation. We'll have a small industrial grade extraction lab which is currently in development and there we've been experimenting and will advance a cutting-edge tissue culture laboratory where we can create tissue culture clones for the domestic market and potentially for export. We choose the Tasmanian location because the government there is very supportive of new businesses. The location is -- climate is cooler and therefore better suited to cultivating our products. And there's much lower cost than working on the Central Coast, Melbourne, Sydney in those areas.

It's interesting to note that our license acquisition in Australia cost us minimal cost to MPXI unlike some of the earlier entrants into the market that paid substantial amounts of money to acquire license or to acquire access to a license in those markets. Australia started out very slow like in many jurisdictions where medical cannabis has introduced. The initial take-up and the support structure was not there, but they're now adding 3,000 to 4,000 patients a month, and I look back at the MPX Bioceutical experience in the State of Arizona. There was a population of 6 million, there was over $330 million of medical cannabis sold into that market in 2019. And while, yes, the distribution networks and the industry is more advanced in Phoenix than it currently is in Australia.

If you consider $330 million in sales in a population of six million and then you look at the combined populations of Australia and New Zealand being approximately 30 million. We think that in the near term there's a huge potential for expansion of our medical cannabis footprint in that country.

In Malta, Malta was one of the first countries in Europe to legalize medical cannabis and legalized the cultivation production and distribution of medical cannabis. And it was one of the first one to issue Letters of Intent for LPS to convince production. For us, Malta represents a gateway to the European medical cannabis market. In August of 2019, we completed the acquisition of Alphapharma, a GMP ready facility which will allow us to produce low-cost, high-quality production. The goal is to manufacture EU GMP Pharma grade products guaranteeing safety, efficiency and quality.

It's now in the process of getting Part 1 EU GMP certification. We received a letter of intent from Malta's Economic Development Agency for an import/export license and upon receipt of the Malta license MPXI Malta will produce EU GMP quality cannabis oils or cannabis extract and cannabis derivative products and pursue the regulated cannabis distribution opportunities in European Union under the Salus Pharma brand. A particularly note, we acquired a very strong management team in Malta. We've assembled a team of quality assurance and high quality control people who are capable of doing EU GMP audits, helping us advance our EU GMP status around the globe. Certifying EU GACP agricultural facilities. They all have lot of pharmaceutical backgrounds.

And in October 2019, Karl Bartolo was appointed General Manager of MPXI Malta. Karl comes to M XI with a master's degree in industrial pharmacy and advanced lean Sigma 6 Greenbelt and over 10 years of experience in pharmaceutical quality control and general management. He's familiar with EU GMP and his regulatory expertise in Malta is expected to help us expedite the completion of our site refurbishment and the licensing process there and help facilitate the EU G MPP and GACP certification processes in other international locations.

And finally, South Africa. We looked around the globe to try and find a location where we felt we could produce high quality but low cost in cultivate medical cannabis. On advice from government of Malta and other discussions, we chose South Africa. Medical cannabis has been legal there for a couple years but the program is expanding and CBD was recently legalized. We have -- we are building a facility outside of Cape Town and our partnership, our joint venture arrangement with First Growth which is currently under construction. We're building out of 53,000 square foot hi-tech greenhouse currently under construction with ability to grow up to 600,000 square feet as the markets developed.

Once again, we're starting on a small scale. We're not building out a massive facility until we see how the market evolves. We're managing our cash and our CapEx expenditures to try and keep in sync with the requirements of the global demand, what their ability to export into Malta and the developing maturity of the European market. When complete, this facility can be advanced to an EU GACP certified greenhouse for cannabis cultivation. And Part 1 EU GMP certified packaging. EU GMP Part 2 extraction and processing Laboratories are potential down disputes in the future.

We will produce no-cost medical cannabis for export to Malta and other countries for processing and distribution and sale into the EU or other high-value markets as regulations evolved. To continue to advance our growth strategy, we've recruited some top talent including Dr. Amer Cheema is Vice President, Cultivation and Nicholas Varone, as Director of Extraction and Processing. Dr. Cheema is an award-winning, extremely talented and highly motivated professional with a PhD in plant physiology and biochemistry and over 25 years of experience and leadership in business development within the pharmaceutical and in cannabis industry.

Mr. Varone has several years of extraction experience in multiple US states and has worked with several state licensed facilities from startups to large scale producers. He's working closely with our global teams to build and operate extraction and processing functions in each of our core geographies. We've also appointed Dr. Charles Akle to our Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Akle is a leading world authority in the fields of immunology and cancer treatment. And he's actively guiding MTXI's product development, marketing and market entry initiatives in both the medical and novel food channels, primarily in the UK but also across Europe.

We recently announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Levy, Laboratory Advisory Board. Jean-Marc is a former director of Reynolds American, sort of Reynolds America Inc and Reynolds America was the second largest tobacco company before it was acquired by British American Tobacco in 2017. He also served on the management board of BAT PLC where he directed marketing, sales and functions as a Group Chief Marketing Officer. Jean-Marc is helping us develop and lead strategic business development opportunities for MPXI, particularly as it relates to the development, branding and marketing of smokeable and vape products in Europe.

This summer we're placing ourselves into emerging markets, establishing capabilities to serve those nascent markets on a limited scale with the ability to expand as regulations evolve and demand increases. We're using discretion in our planning to try and balance either to manage capital expenditure with expected growth in each market and to create low-cost biomass for subsequent product manufacture and distribution into high-value markets. We view the cannabis industry as a global opportunity. We were a home school in this business through our experience in Canada and the United States. Lessons that we can now utilize to make us successful in other parts of the world, benefiting patients, MPXI shareholders and its stakeholders.

With that I now turn the call over to David McLaren to cover our financial results in more detail.

Thank you, Scott. I'd like to now go into detail about the year's financial results. These are also found on SEDAR filings which we filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators yesterday.

Total revenues for the year ended September 30, 2019 was $1.6 million compared with approximately $55,000 for the year ended September 30, 2018. Revenue was primary driven by sales in Spartan of $1.1 million. Sales in Canveda of approximately $333,000 and sales in HolyWeed of approximately $76,000. Before adjusting for unrealized gain on the fair value of biological assets, gross profit for the year ended December 30, 2019 was $1.3 million, representing a gross margin of 81.7%, compared with approximately $30,000 for the year ended December 30, 2018.

Gross margin was primarily driven by sales of Spartan which are commission without any cost of sales. Gross margin was additionally driven by sales in Canveda in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 that had gross profit of 43%. After adjustment for unrealized gain in the fair value of biological assets, gross profit was $6.5 million. The unrealized gain in fair value biological assets released to Canada's plants and the companies cannabis facility as well as of the harvest in Switzerland.

Operating cost for the year ended September 30, 2019 totaled $15.4 million compared to $2.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2018. The increased operating expenses were primary attributed to general and administrative expenses of $8.7 million as well as professional fees of $2.5 million. Increased general and administrative expenses are attributed to increases in salary and benefits, consulting fees, office and general expense and occupancy costs related to the integration of the company's acquisition during the year including Canveda, Spartan and HolyWeed, as well as cost associated with the company's continued growth.

Increased professional fees are due to the change in volume and complexity of accounting and legal services required by the company lead to acquisitions activity and overall growth. Share based compensation increased to $1.3 million from approximately $406,000 driven by employee stock options granted in February, May and September of 2019.

Amortized and depreciation for the year ended in December 30, 2019 was $2.8 million, up from $0.6 million from prior year. And this increase was driven by the depreciation of equipment and leasehold improvements in Canveda and intangible assets amortization for Canveda license and for the HolyWeed acquisition. The company reported approximately $884,000 of transaction cost for the year ended December 30, 2019. This primary related to the purchase of the non-US assets from MPX Bioceutical in February of 2019, as well as the acquisitions of Spartan and HolyWeed.

Net comprehensive loss for the year was $9.4 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million for the year ended December 2018. The basic and diluted loss per MPXI share for the year was totaled $0.13. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 30, 2019 was a loss of $9.2 million as compared to a loss of $1.1 million for the year ended December 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, the company had cash available at $16.4 million, up from approximately $165,000 as of the year ended September 30, 2018. The increase was due to proceeds from the private placement of two $26.9 million in March of 2019 as well as US$4 million from the transfer of non-US assets from MPX Bioceutical in February of 2019.

With that I'd like to turn it over to the call to the operator for Q&A session.

Our first question comes from the line of Aaron Grey with Alliance Global Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Hi, guys. Thanks for the questions. And congrats on finishing off the fiscal year. My first question, I just want to high level on top line as we look for revenues to ramp in fiscal year 2020. You called out Canada and Switzerland as being the primary revenue drivers. How best to think the ramp up for those two countries and overall company in terms of timing? We're about four months through the fiscal year now, so how best think about how those revenues kind of ramp up through the year?

Scott Boyes

Thanks Aaron. Good question. I mean even in last year I mean most of our challenges in Canada have been regulatory not unlike the other LPS that operate in this market. We anticipated getting our sales license much earlier than we did. We finally got it in August then you have to give Health Canada 60-day notice before you can start selling. So technically we couldn't even start selling flower until October. We sold a little bit, didn't like the margins; didn't like the way the price on flour was going. So we decided now instead we've been holding back on our flower and our turn inventory with the expectation of converting it into oils and selling it into the Medical Channel.

We're not too keen on selling $3 and $2 and $3 flower into the provincial wholesalers for subsequent sale under the retail. You just don't think the margins are there particularly when we've got a focus on the medical product. That's why the MCLN, the Medical Cannabis Learning Network was acquired and why we've focused on the Spartan Channel because there we can take that flower converted into oil and has substantially higher margins moving the product through that channel. It's going to take a little while to get all the Spartan members convert it over. There's about of 2,000 them and we believe comfortably that that one channel will we'll take all the products we could possibly produce out of Canveda facility and well actually be putting other LPS products on the portal in order to fill demand that the portal creates.

So you're going to see more of a ramp up in calendar Q3, calendar Q3, a lot of our revenues will be back ended in Canada simply as it takes time to get those products --those delivery systems up and operation to fully implement. We could sell wholesale product now. We're sitting on a substantial amount of flower inventory. We could sell in the wholesale channel. We just think we'd be sacrificing a significant amount of margin by doing that. So you'll see that ramp up more expeditiously in calendar Q2 and Q3.

In Switzerland, we've got 90 tons of biomass, so that will be converted into smokeable flower potentially other smokeable products that I'll talk a little bit more about that in subsequent releases for sale into the market. And then the balance --and part of that will be converted into oils to be sold into both the retail and wholesale markets.

We have a little bit of a setback in that the small lab we were using for extraction actually caught fire last month. And put us a little bit behind, but we're now building out the lab in Switzerland. It should be operational in calendar Q2, it's not late calendar Q1. And you'll see a ramp up in revenue again through calendar Q2 and Q3. And we're comfortable that we'll see substantial revenues. We're not going to put out projections because they keep coming back to bite me. Particularly dealing with the regulatory issues and when new markets where we run into speed bumps simply getting equipment adapted to the Swiss standards or international standards or our hurdles we hadn't anticipated. That you will see substantial ramp up during the last half of our fiscal year. Long-winded question. I hope that answers issues which you're looking for.

Aaron Grey

Absolutely. That was very helpful. So just want to jump back to Canada quickly. So it was a Medical Cannabis Learning Network, as you kind of ramp up the membership base or patient base, you mentioned just I think you said the 2,000 members from Spartan should alone be able to absorb the supply you have right now. But as that patient count kind of ramps up you're going to have other LPS products on there. But you also plan, to also ramp up your own cultivation as well or do you just plan to have it as a base and then you're going to sell your own product and outside of that will be from other LPS.

Scott Boyes

Yes. Dispensing, using the CapEx to build out cultivation in Canada right now just doesn't seem the best use of our capital. If we think we can acquire, there's a substantial amount of flower available and prices are drop substantially. In many cases, I think we can buy high-quality flower biomass cheaper than we can produce it ourselves. So we will be creating more capability by using the rotary garden systems at the Canveda facility. The manufacturers are telling us will double our production capability on the same space with about a third less cost. We'll see if that involves. We're going to put a couple units in play in the next two or three weeks just to get them up and tested. And if successful we will expand the facility to that.

So we could technically double -- up to double our production at Canveda. And that'll meet some of the demand that we think that the MCLN will create and otherwise we'll be putting other LPS products on. And quite frankly, if I can put other LPS products on the system and take a commission for selling their products, that's a pretty good margin business for us.

Aaron Grey

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then just quickly on Switzerland, the 90 tons of biomass. Do you feel like is there adequate demand in the market over there to absorb all that or are you looking for market to grow and how long do you think [Multiple Speakers]

Scott Boyes

Interestingly enough --Swiss product has a pretty high reputation. There is actually a shortage of Swiss biomass. We've actually got other companies actually have approached us about buying the biomass we have. So we're pretty confident that the demand is there. We also grew 10 different strains. So we've got different levels of THC content in those strains. And we're not there; thereby we're not confined to the Swiss market. As I said, we've got licensed now to sell it into Luxembourg and Belgium. Italy has clarified their CBD regulations. We can move it into the UK where CBD is fully legal. So there are other markets that we intend to move the product into.

Aaron Grey

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then as we talk about other markets outside of Canada and Switzerland, you kind of highlighted earlier in terms of like the regulatory bottleneck that you're experienced especially in early developing medical market. So as we look at some of the other countries and the initiatives that you have, I think it's fair to say they're not going to be meaningful revenue drivers in fiscal year 2020. Do you think maybe the fiscal year 2020 when you see -- starts to see some of that ramp or is just kind of too early to tell? Really depends on the regulatory environment.

Scott Boyes

Well, let's put it this way. These markets are evolving faster than most people think. There are 40 countries around the world now that have legalized cannabis in one form or another. 24 in Europe alone either as CBD products or medical cannabis or and I think we're going to see in the not-too-distant future a couple of them they're going to open up for adult use. So it's hard to anticipate how quickly these will go, but a couple years ago or three years ago when we've got into this business who ever thought that you could walk into Detroit, into a store or in Detroit or Chicago and buy cannabis freely.

So the markets are evolving quickly. It's hard to predict exactly how they'll roll out. We just want to be there with at least a footprint and some limited capability as those markets evolved. And we're trying to target ones where we think there's near-term potential for substantial regulatory change.

Aaron Grey

Okay. Great. Thanks. And then just last one from me. You mentioned in your prepared remarks that you are looking to keeping costs under control. Just want to know could you talk about some of your expectations on profitability and becoming EBITDA positive as revenue start to ramp in the back half of the year.

Scott Boyes

We're doing our best to show positive EBITDA before the end of our fiscal year. I don't want to get into projections too details. We know we have substantial biomass. We know we have substantial production capability. We know we have some good channels to market. We think that 2020 will be a bit of a breakthrough year. And as you pointed out, we think 2021 will be a significant growth for us.

Thank you. We have no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Scott Boyes for closing comment.

Scott Boyes

Okay. Thank you. The fiscal year brought a number of major developments that have advanced our strategy to build out a global supply chain of low cost biomass and efficiently scaled production of GMP quality cannabinoid products for sale into high-value markets. Looking ahead to 2020, we will continue to develop our projects in Canada, Switzerland, Malta, Australia, South Africa and the UK. And for any of you who haven't already done, so I would encourage you to visit our website at mtxinternationalcorp.com. Or better yet Google mpxi.tv and learn about our plans, our initiatives and get some perspective on some of our sites.

We will be updating both of these information sources regularly to keep investors and stakeholders apprised of our progress. With that I'll turn the call back over to the operator.

