Yum China Holdings: Coronavirus Sets Up >17% Annualized Yield With >11% Downside Risk Protection

Current opportunities allow you to generate >17% annualized yield rate while reducing downside market risk more than 11%, thereby generating high yield from value-based, low-risk target tickers.

This is the coronavirus. It has been driving pandemic fears as it ravages China and begins to show up around the globe. If you have shares, especially those tied to China, transportation, energy, or linked to China supply chains, then your portfolio is probably showing some signs of illness from this virus also.

Yum China Holdings (YUMC) was spun off from YUM Brands (YUM) three years ago. It's the major restaurant chain in China, operating brands including KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

Summary and Outlook:

YUM shares (which do not include China exposure) have not shown any weakness due to the coronavirus yet, although the virus and it's likely threat to restaurant visits is sure to hit most of the world soon enough. Already, along with most China-centric equities, YUMC shares tumbled this past week from $50.60 to a low of $40.62 as China began massive quarantines in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus. By the Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 close, shares have rebounded to $45.05, still 10% below the pre-virus trading in its prior rising trend. Shares currently are at fair value and present an opportunity to generate a 17.8% annualized yield rate while still reducing market downside risk $5.05 (11.2%) below current levels. Potential entry point would then be 11% below fair value and market exposure limited to 23 days by the current opportunity.

It's clear that YUMC can be expected to fully recover from the virus swoon once the situation stabilizes and China's eating habits return to normal. While there may still be more virus-induced shocks ahead, all of these will ultimately abate. In the meantime, investors can take advantage of these value discounts and high volatility to earn excellent yields while the primary risk is illiquidity of needing to hold shares through the period until a full and stable rebound from the virus-driven financial ills allows the full market value to return. In the interim, periodic covered options can be used to generate attractive holdings along with the potential for strong intrinsic gains later if shares are assigned.

Fair Value Analysis and Appraisal:

YDP fair value for the $0.48 annual dividend distributions is $44.04 based on the three-year historical average 1.09% dividend yield rate.

A look at other classic valuation metrics show that both P/E and P/S projected values correlate well with actual trading prices, with each other, and with the YDP valuations. Thus, from this concordance of three separate methods, a $44.50 present fair value is estimated with very high confidence levels.

Review of Cash Flows and Dividend Safety:

A review of the cash flows that drive these valuation metrics demonstrates very healthy trends and room for a temporary headwind created by virus-related business constriction.

Payout ratios area an ultra safe and sustainable at levels below 27%.

Cash flows easily fully cover the $603 million annual combined dividend and capex outlays without need to borrow or otherwise infuse cash. Rising revenue and cash flow trends confirm a healthy and growing company. Clearly, the current swoon is virus reaction driven and provides a correction from shares that had gotten a bit ahead of fair value.

A look at per share results again confirms the rising revenues and FFO cash flow. A steady to slowly rising FCF and earnings reveals a financial plan based on managing for stable FCF while excess cash flows are re-invested in capex for expansion. This is a sustainable, flexible, and sound business strategy.

Technical Chart Notes:

A look at the technical chart confirms the past year to be a slowly rising channel predominately cycling around a fair value midpoint value axis. Shares have bounced back for now after testing the lower channel boundary limit and finding support even with the virus-induced uncertainty. This slowly rising support level is backed up by a deeper support seen at $38.00 on the historical trading data. Note that the coming earnings report and call will be 2/25/20 and ex-div ~2/27/20.

Covered Option Opportunities:

The China virus-driven swoon pushed current shares prices back from a very modest bubble, initially into bargain territory and now rebounded to fair value. The volatility also has tended to increase option premiums at this time.

Those not currently holding shares may want to consider writing the 23 day cash secured puts for 2/21/20 $40.00 @ $0.50 premium. This generates a 17.8% annualized yield rate while still reducing market downside risk $5.05 (11.2%) below current levels.

Current holders should consider writing the 79-day covered calls for 4/17/20 $50.00 @ $1.15 premium. This provides a 12.1% annualized yield rate. Combined with the 1.07% dividend yield, total yearly rate is then 13.17% for these quality and safe income shares blended with strong growth. If called away, an added $4.95 (10.90%) absolute intrinsic gain above current market is added.

A buy-write at current market combined with the covered call leg described above provides similar results.

A DOPA (dividend-option premium arbitrage) trade for the upcoming February ex-div might use a buy-write at $45.05 market combined with the 51-day deep in the money covered calls for 3/20/20 $37.50 @ $8.10 premium and net debit cost of $36.95 provides an $0.55 net arbitrage premium. If called away early for dividend capture, the ~ 28 day holding period provides a 19.4% annualized yield rate on net covering cash while giving $8.15 (18.1%) downside market protection. If shares should plunge below the $37.50 strike and remain their for through the 3/20/20 contract, you harvest an additional $0.12 dividend, lowering the breakeven point to $36.83 and the combined $0.55 arbitrage premium and $0.12 dividend, totaling $0.67 on net invested cash of $36.95 for the 51-day period is a 12.98% annualized yield rate with a deep value bargain entry point to hold the shares.

