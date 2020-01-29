Assessing Cato Corporation's Cash Flow Ahead Of Its Annual Numbers

Shares look like they are on their way back down to support close to the $14 level.

We wrote about Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) back in October and stated that we believed shares may undergo short-term weakness before presenting another long-term buying opportunity. Since we penned that piece, the share price has dropped almost 10%. We still maintain that the most likely scenario to play out over the next while is that shares come back down to test the August gap before finding solid support once more.

Currently, Cato trades with an earnings multiple of 10.9. Despite our $14+ near-term target, shares are still cheap as the average price for this stock over the past 5 years, for example, is around 20 times net earnings. Furthermore, the firm pays out a very attractive $1.32 per share which equates to an 8%+ annual dividend.

When dealing with companies with below-average valuations, we like to research the cash flow statement. The reason being that cash is what essentially enables businesses to thrive. Net earnings, for example, only bring us to a point where we see what the company earns after expenses and taxes every quarter. The cash flow statement, however, really informs us on how productive the company in question is with that cash. Many non-cash items, for example, which we would not ordinarily see on the income statement, can either add to or take from net earnings. Therefore, let's see how Cato's cash flow looks at present and more importantly how it is trending. We will start off with its operating cash flow.

Operating cash flow informs us on whether Cato is able to generate consistent cash from quarter to quarter. It starts out with net income ($36 million over a trailing 12-month average) and then either adds or subtracts the line items which affected net income over the same time frame. With respect to Cato, its depreciation and amortization charge of $16 million on the income statement gets added back to operating cash flow since this charge doesn’t affect the cash running through the company. The biggest line item which took from cash flow in this time period was “Accounts Payable” of $49 million. This number, though, was offset in a big way by “Prepaid Expenses” of $37 million.

Cato generated $55 million of operating cash flow over the past four quarters. Although more than half the number the firm registered back in 2015, operating cash flow is still up around $19 million since 2018. This number is essentially what Cato generated from its core business.

What it does with this cash is another question. When we move on from the cash flow to the investing tab, we can see that management spent $25 million. $6 million of this total went towards capital expenditure and $19 million went towards the purchase of investments. We see that capex has fallen off quite a bit here over the past few years. Five years ago, annual capex spend came in at $29 million, although the trailing figure at present is $2 million up on 2018.

In the finance section of the cash flow statement, we observe the flow of cash usually through dividends, dilution of shares or buybacks and issuance of debt or not. Over the past four quarters, $33 million was paid to shareholders in the form of a dividend, $5 million of stock was bought back and approximately $1 million of cash was financed (net-credit).

When we subtract the financing cash flow and investing cash flow from operating cash flow, we get a deficit of $7 million. We must also remember the $1 million in the financing section which would have been added to the company's debt on the balance sheet.

What are the takeaways here? There doesn't look to be any near-term risk to the dividend as operating cash flow at present is able to pay for the dividend, capex as well as the decreasing number of share buybacks. We do not like that there was a $56 million debit in the cash balance last year and this trend has not reversed thus far.

The long-term risk for shareholders invested primarily for the dividend is that the lack of recent investment is going to show itself up in the numbers before long. Based off free cash flow, the dividend payout ratio still looks stable at 67%, but we still maintain that too much of the company's operating cash flow is going towards the dividend instead of reinvestment. Let's see how the annual numbers shape up in March.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.