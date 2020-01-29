Hi-Crush: A Value Investor's Nightmare, But A Speculator's Dream

Costs of goods sold, administrative costs, and interest expenses are dragging on profitability. Hi-Crush is not doing enough to stop the destruction of stockholders' equity.

Thesis: Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) is valued at just ~.19 of book value. One reason the stock is undervalued is the high potential for bankruptcy. However, the amount of cash Hi-Crush has acts as a safety net for its high level of debt.

Hi-Crush is a big risk but high-reward situation. While it is priced for bankruptcy, it still has some runway to claw its way out. Hi-Crush properly achieved this ample runway by cutting its dividend entirely and focusing on returning to profitability.

Hi-Crush is in dire straits and its total equity has been cut down to a mere fourth of its high in 2017. This company has been bleeding cash ever since the beginning of 2019. While Hi-Crush does sport a healthy cash reserve, its total receivables are not being collected very quickly. This is likely due to some customers potentially declaring bankruptcy themselves amid large oil supplies and falling oil prices.

Hi-Crush's new turnaround plans

Hi-Crush is working on plans to focus and grow its last mile business. In a period of low frac sand price logistics and the ability to deliver quickly, efficiently, and cheaply are what matter most. Hi-Crush has reorganized and re-branded to provide last mile solutions through Pronghorn, Nextstage and Propdispatch. This along with terminal network ownership and in-basin production facilities should facilitate cheap logistics.

While I agree logistics are very important when it comes to sand transportation, it currently stands that Hi-Crush still has to rely heavily on trucking solutions. The above-mentioned logistics still rely heavily on trucking. This method of logistics is utilized in order to bridge the gaps in the many locations that Hi-Crush serves. Below is a picture of many of the locations Hi-Crush is focusing on.

This focus on so many locations could prove detrimental in maintaining a high profit level to bring Hi-Crush out of the bankruptcy danger zone. Their operations are much more expensive without a strategic focus on the lowest costs of transport, such as rail. This lack of a more narrow focus will guarantee Hi-Crush loses market share when frac sand prices bounce back.

The oil market

There seems to be more and more attention on the oil market lately. While the current market outlook seems to be rather negative, future market expectations are turning more positive. This is likely due to the perception that many point to the ability for oil drillers to just turn the taps back on. While this may be the case, it seems many are overestimating the ability of supply to keep up, in the case of increased demand.

In the case of the attack of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) pre-IPO, the market merely shrugged it off, or so it seemed. While oil supply shocks may not make as large of an impact today as it had in the past, it definitely had an impact. Much of the reason for such a muted response is likely because of the shale fracking revolution. America is now an energy exporter and likely to ramp production as prices allow. Shale fracking is also becoming increasingly more efficient and the industry is currently undergoing a shakeup that will ensure only the most efficient survive.

It may also be that the increased geopolitical risks could drive more international buyers to American reserves. Not only will geopolitical risks be a driver to increased oil prices, but a weaker US dollar amid an economic downturn could make American oil more attractive. This coupled with an increase in global economic activity are likely to lead to slow growth in the price of oil into 2021.

How the Corona-virus affects oil and shale

The public is pricing in a massive downturn in oil prices, due to the Corona-virus. This is likely because of the timing, since it is the Chinese new year many who would be traveling home for the holidays are stuck in the cities where they work. Many have also chosen to stay home and the streets are clear from all traffic.

This massive reduction in travel will have negative impact on oil prices and this has already been priced in and then some. The panic in the public markets is completely irrational. The United States supplies China less than 3% of its oil.

The short-term drop in oil pricing because of the virus should be offset by the United States being the only country to increase market share since 2017 in China. So while oil prices are in a short-term panic, it may very well be the best time to buy. Fear and panic is obviously at a max and pessimism in the oil industry has been going on for years.

Hi-Crush revenue sources and cost of goods sold

Most of the revenue from frac sand has traditionally come from the sale of sand itself. However, the industry is currently undergoing a shift, where revenues are likely to come from the ability to transport and services customers in the best way. Other revenues have risen to ~50% of frac sand sales and revenues.

Other revenues have increased 13% while frac sand revenues have decreased 9%. Hi-Crush has explained that this is primarily due to increased demand for logistics. As a result, truck volume has also increased 22%. The industry shift is clearly in favor of logistics, and services are the primary way to differentiate company products.

Hi-Crush has higher cost of goods sold than other smaller competitors. This is because of the corporate structure, slow adoption of logistics integration, and multiple basin focus. This coupled with the high level of debt and even operating expenses is dragging on the ability to claw its way back into profitability. Unfortunately, this likely means that the only way for Hi-Crush to survive will be a quick turnaround in frac sand pricing and oil demand.

If there is not a quick turnaround in the market, Hi-Crush may be able to survive if its focus is toward efficient operations. This could mean dropping expensive customers in high logistics cost locations or using its remaining cash to increase efficiency in its highest volume areas.

Conclusion

Hi-Crush is an interesting potential case study for me when it comes to unprofitable companies with debt nearly equal to current assets. If this company was already profitable it would be invest-able, however, because it is not profitable and with such a high level of debt, it is currently a speculative stock.

I would stay away from Hi-Crush since there is currently no margin of safety. In the event this company returns to profitability or undergoes a debt to equity swap it may become attractive, however, as it stands, the risk-reward profile is not attractive to my value investing perspective. If you are looking to invest in the energy sector, check out this other article I wrote on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND).

