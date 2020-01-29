Matador Resources: Acquisition Prospects In 2020

They do possess some prime Delaware basin acreage that might attract the roving eye of an acquisitor.

Introduction

Scale-driven consolidation is coming to the Permian, possibly the only shale play that really matters over the long haul. That kind of an inflammatory statement will probably draw sharp rebukes in the comments section, but the "tale of the tape" tells all.

EIA-Drilling Productivity Report-Jan, 2020

Two quick points about the chart above before we move on. Permian wells are oilier and more prolific than other plays. The Appalachian basin is gassier than other plays. Currently, gas is being flared in historic proportions, driving down prices for the commodity. As I noted in a recent article, Chevron's (CVX) acquisition of Atlas Energy's assets in 2011 has turned into a bust with a massive write-down of these assets for Q-4, 2019. There's just too much gas. Where is CVX going to focus their capital in shale plays now? The Permian.

As noted in a CNBC article last December,

Daniel Yergin, who has authored books on the evolution of the oil industry, said the U.S. industry is likely to morph now, as the industry hits an inflection point. The oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, were slow to join the shale boom. But now they and the biggest oil independents will increasingly dominate the industry over the core of small independents and mom-and-pop oil drillers that launched the industry. Both Exxon and Chevron have announced aggressive expansion plans for the Permian Basin, the hottest shale play covering a 75,000-square-mile area that runs through West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Who am I to disagree with Yergin? As a matter of fact, I don't. I have been discussing this coming consolidation for a couple of years now. It's nice to see other folks catch up.

Matador On The Block

In my last article on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), I came to the conclusion that they were a buy in the $30 a share range and might, in an EV/EBITDA multiple expansion scenario, hit the low $40s. That was back in September of 2018 when WTI had hit $73 a barrel and the oilfield skies were sunny and clear for as far into the future as we could see. Which was about three weeks down the road when waivers were announced to the previously "iron clad" sanctions on Iranian oil. Darn ol 'gubmint'... did it to us again!

In the space of about a month, MTDR fell to around $15 a share where it has largely stayed since, recently drifting down below $12.00. I forgot about it shortly after this time, and a Barron's article I chanced across brought it back to mind, where it was named as a possible acquisition target in the coming Permian consolidation tsunami. A tsunami that always seems to be hanging out there logically, but so far hasn't reached shore.

It's been an interesting quarter for this tiny Permian player, as you can see from the ramp the stock's made since late October. Only to slide back down the mountain in January. Absent any particular catalyst for MTDR, we can charge off this 50% move (from the low) to the general rise in most E&P stocks over this time. Prevailing tailwinds we've discussed a number of times apply here, and I won't bore you with recapping them again.

So, does Matador Resources fit the profile I roughed out in my last public article on WPX Energy: The Felix Deal Gives A Blueprint For The Next Phase Of Consolidation In The Permian. Let's take a look. As a refresher, I identified several attributes that might make a company an attractive takeover target for a monied acquirer. Here they are:

Prime acreage, mostly Tier I (Good Rock)

Good fundamental business base, i.e. positive cash flow

Not averse to enhancing shareholder value in a merger

Good Rock

In previous articles, I've discussed the virtues of "good rock". For those of you new to this service, let me take a moment and unpack just what that means.

Not all rock is created equally, as regards oil and gas accumulation and production. The manner of deposition, did minute sand grains-clastics trickle down through the depths in a "Lacustrine" type environment where it accumulated primarily planktonic marine organisms as a source for gassy-prone type hydrocarbon development, and settled into a very homogeneous structure that results in very low permeabilities?

Or did these clastics roll down a "bench" in a very turbid-like environment, mixing with grassy, leafy, twiggy-type organic matter that tends to yield...wait for it...oil, and results in much higher natural permeabilities due to the heterogeneous nature of this accumulation. This turbid accumulation environment actually produces a rock that has a name. Any guesses?

Turbidite.

Let's define "Permeability." It is a characteristic of the rock strata that allows for horizontal flow of liquids under a low differential pressure environment.

Turbidites are known for having much higher horizontal permeability than non-turbidites and are often associated with an operator's designation of a reservoir as "Tier I."

Ok, that was fun, but we will shut down the tech stuff for now.

Noteworthy from the graphic above is the predominance of the production classified as oil. Often in the high 70-ieth percentile, it insulates MTDR from having to flare excessively and offers a more salable commodity. All good things.

Let's accept that much of the acreage MTDR highlights here would be classified as "Good Rock," and move on.

The State Of Matador's Business

The next metric we identified in the review of the WPX/Felix deal was the merger of two financially strong entities. Matador is in the business of exploring for and producing oil and gas. From the graphic below, we can infer that they are doing a pretty good job of this. Production is up 8%, Net income and Adjusted EBITDA are both up QoQ, and CapEx, LOE, and G&A are down. The Midstream entity, San Mateo, improved its metrics. Liquidity improved, although it was through borrowing, and it raised guidance slightly for production and EBITDA for the 4th Qtr. All pretty good stuff...so far.

The devil is, of course, in the details. The question remains, are they doing this at the expense of shareholder returns? Put more simply, are they just losing money to maintain production?

Free Cash Flow, -$85.0 mm for the Qtr

Net Debt - $1.6 bn, increased $400 mm QoQ

Capex - $660 mm through Q-3, down by ~half from 2018, but still in far in excess of cash flow.

The takeaway from all of this is that MTDR is outspending their cash flow and drawing down cash reserves, or having to raise equity or sell bonds to maintain production, a practice that isn't sustainable over the long term.

When they release earnings for Q-4, I don't really expect much overall improvement in any of these metrics. The cash burn may moderate a bit, net debt will tread water, and liftings will be lower due to capex restraint. Price realizations may be a little better as oil has increased through Q-4. At the end of the day, however, shale decline rates dictate that you drill or you die. That pesky little problem just won't go away.

Looking To Sell Assets Or merge

On the Q-3 conference call, Joe Foran, Matador's CEO, didn't mince any words in response to an analyst question about M&A opportunities.

Well, we've always said, we play a straight game. We sold first Matador, we sold part of our Haynesville position to Chesapeake. We made a deal with EnLink on one of our early midstream projects. We've made a deal with a JV with Five Point. And so, we think we play a very straight game. So anytime we get a serious offer, we'll give it serious consideration.

Foran stopped well short of putting a for sale sign up, but the door is open to offers. At the rate of cash burn for this company, I would expect this refrain to continue. Unless, of course, oil prices head up significantly.

The root cause of all problems is surely oil price realizations over the last 4-5 quarters. I doubt even the modest increases we saw for most of Q-4 will be enough to fix this problem.

Oil And Gas Asset Metrics

Proved reserves - 215.3 mm BOE, up 41% YoY.

PV-10 valuation (from MTDR's Q-3, 2019 press release) of $4.78 bn.

Net Delaware basin acreage 132K net acres.

Drilling locations- 2,472 net drill sites in the Delaware basin.

Price per flowing barrel - EV $3.6 bn - cash, $40mm x daily production 69K BOEPD = ~52K (Quite a bit higher than the recent valuations I've seen in the mid $30s.)

Your Takeaway

Looking at Matador from the perspective of an acquirer, I might tend to look past the cash burn. I think that is a function of lower price realizations for the last year, and Matador being slow to shift to two-mile laterals, and pad-type drilling, driving their per/foot costs higher no matter what. Price realizations should begin to improve when they report Q-4, 2019, and I expect positive future guidance on this matter. Essentially, the cash burn problem is fixable, and the company is actually making the change toward longer laterals already.

The debt is a problem for Matador. Approximately half their Enterprise Value is debt. They have a note of ~$328 mm due mid-2020 and probably have no recourse to a stock issuance to cover this, absent a rescheduling. Current shareholders might face a dilution sometime this year.

I see three things that might draw an outright buyout offer, or an offer for an asset.

The Delaware basin acreage is core. If you take the EV-$3.6 bn/132 K, you come up with just under $28K per acre. That is pretty low for this kind of acreage. Every other asset would just be gravy and could be parted out in a consolidation move.

The drilling locations identified. That amounts to 25-30 years of drilling, and using a modest EUR rate of 250K BPW, it represents an untapped future resource base of +/- 600 mm BOE.

San Mateo MLP - the 51% of this oil/gas/water solutions provider they own is a key asset, and I wouldn't be surprised to see this monetized in a more supportive environment - which is not now. You may recall OXY's plan to spin off its pipeline asset WES was shelved due to the current disdain in the market for pipelines. For an acquirer, however, this could be a crown jewel. It could be monetized in the future, and the takeaway and salt water disposal capacity retained.

Bottom Line

I think Matador's current low market cap might draw some interest based mostly on their Delaware acreage position. The company is not in a position to put up much of a fight, given its recent cash burn and debt maturities.

For current equity holders, I would suggest standing pat at current levels. If a takeout offer were to come, it might attract a competing bid and accrue to the shareholders' benefit.

Should you decide to roll the dice on Matador, for new positions, I would suggest placing orders sub $15/share, staging into a position. Shale E&P stocks are continuing to give up the "fear" ramp experienced in December, and absent further hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, they will probably trend lower over the next few weeks. We also have the Coronavirus Pandemic fears in the market which are pulling down oil demand estimates and oil equity prices with it.

All in all, these are tough times in the patch. The outcome of this could be that we, soon, will have one less player in the Permian.

