The GEO Group: Political Risk Creates Long-Term Opportunity

Without even considering AFFO growth or valuation multiple expansion, GEO Group's 11.9% yield is sure to deliver significant alpha over the next decade and make up for tumultuous past returns.

Because shares of GEO Group have lost 5% as the S&P gained 14% since I initiated coverage of the company, GEO Group has become an even more attractive risk/reward proposition.

In spite of the political risks associated with an investment in GEO Group, the company's operating fundamentals remain strong and political rhetoric won't reduce the need for prison REITs.

Despite the continued political rhetoric aimed at prison REITs such as GEO Group, GEO Group's massive dividend remains well covered.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

As an investor that allocates a portion of my portfolio to high yield dividend stocks, it's essential for me to be able to narrow down my field of investment options from a wide array of high yield dividend stocks to only the most viable for long-term investment.

Using the filter illustrated above where I filter for yield of greater than 8%, AFFO growth of greater than 2%, dividend growth of greater than 2%, and a payout ratio under 75%, I was able to reduce the amount of REIT investment options from 154 to just 2.

Since I initiated coverage in GEO Group last August, the company's shares have declined 5% compared to the S&P 500's 14% surge over the same time period.

Today, I'll be once again discussing GEO Group's (NYSE:GEO) dividend safety and growth potential, GEO Group's operating fundamentals and key risks, as well as reexamining the valuation aspect of an investment in GEO Group to support my argument that despite the political rhetoric directed at the private prison industry, GEO Group is well positioned to deliver alpha over the next decade.

Dividend Coverage Has Slightly Improved And GEO's Dividend Remains Reasonably Safe

I've mentioned on numerous occasions in the case of yields that are multiple times that of the S&P 500's current 1.77% yield, it is prudent to examine the underlying safety and coverage of a high yield dividend stock's dividend.

At nearly 7 times the yield of the S&P 500, GEO Group's near 12% yield is no exception.

Similar to last time, I'll be comparing expected AFFO per share against dividends per share to compute GEO Group's AFFO payout ratio for the current fiscal year.

In GEO Group's Q3 2019 earnings release, the company announced that it raised its AFFO per share guidance for the current fiscal year from the $2.69-$2.73 when I last covered the company to $2.75-$2.77.

Using the midpoint AFFO per share figure of $2.76 against the $1.92 in dividends per share that GEO Group paid out during the fiscal year, GEO Group's anticipated AFFO payout ratio for FY 2019 is 69.6%.

This is a slight improvement from the 70.8% just a few months ago, which is an encouraging sign that GEO Group's dividend is well covered.

While GEO Group's dividend is well covered and its debt load is reasonably manageable (although a bit high), any legislation targeting private prison companies could potentially threaten the dividend.

With that in mind, I believe that although GEO Group's AFFO per share is likely to grow in the low-single digits in the years ahead, GEO Group will opt to be conservative and maintain its current annualized dividend of $1.92.

Next, I'll be examining GEO Group's operating fundamentals to support my expectations of low-single digit annual AFFO growth going forward.

In Spite Of The Political Rhetoric, Operating Fundamentals Remain Intact

Image Source: GEO Group Third Quarter & YTD 2019 Supplemental Information Presentation

GEO Group reported solid financial results for Q3 2019 across the board.

Excluding GEO Group's $6.1 million in startup expenses, $1.2 million loss on real estate assets, and $600,000 gain on the extinguishment of debt related to the repurchase of $34 million of its 2022 senior notes as indicated in the company's most recent earnings call, GEO Group generated $0.44 per diluted share of net income for the quarter, which was well ahead of its guidance range of $0.37-$0.39 per share for the quarter.

This trickled down to GEO Group's AFFO per diluted share, which was $0.72 compared to the $0.65 in Q3 2018. GEO Group's 10.8% YOY growth in AFFO for Q3 2019 is a very encouraging sign that the company's operating fundamentals remain intact.

What's more, GEO Group's YTD AFFO per diluted share of $2.09 is 14.8% higher than the previous YTD figure of 2018, which was $1.82.

As detailed by CEO George Zoley, GEO Group's startup projects involved the reactivation of previously-idle facilities totaling 4,600 beds, which will benefit the company's financial results in the near future.

Last month, GEO Group also announced that it was awarded a managed only contract with the U.S. Marshals Service for the government owned 512 bed El Centro Service Processing Center in California, which is expected to generate $29 million in annualized revenue for GEO Group, with a term of 8 years and 9 months.

On top of this contract, GEO Group also recently announced two 15 year contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that are expected to generate combined annual revenue of more than $200 million.

GEO Group's financial results reinforced the argument that the company's fundamentals remain strong in spite of the political rhetoric aimed at the industry.

Image Source: GEO Group Third Quarter 2019 & YTD Supplemental Information Presentation

As indicated on page 47 of GEO Group's most recent 10-Q, the company's occupancy rate of 95.8% as of the end of Q3 2019 (excluding idle properties) held relatively steady compared to the 96.0% occupancy rate at the end of Q3 2018.

Despite the unfavorable operating environment that is often mentioned in discussions pertaining to GEO Group, the company's stable occupancy rate is more proof that prison overcrowding at the federal level is likely to lead to continued demand for private prison facilities as a means of remedying the overcrowding situation, or at the very least, preventing it from worsening.

Even in the seemingly catastrophic event that GEO Group's corrections and detention contracts are suddenly discontinued with the federal government and state governments across the nation, I'm confident that GEO Group's community based services and electronic monitoring and supervision service would benefit from an increased demand in services.

Significant criminal justice reform that focuses more so on rehabilitation than incarceration would provide a boon for the GEO Care segment, which could largely offset the loss of revenue that the U.S. Corrections and Detentions segment would suffer as a result of such legislation.

And if the federal government and state governments decide to eventually discontinue their contracts with GEO Group, the logical solution for those governments would be to purchase the existing properties that GEO Group owns rather than wasting time and money building new properties.

Image Source: GEO Group Third Quarter 2019 & YTD Supplemental Information Presentation

On the development and activation front, GEO Group's growth prospects remain as promising as they did when I last examined the company.

The company owned Southern Louisiana ICE processing center was activated last September, the North Lake Correctional Facility was activated last October and is expected to generate $37 million in annualized revenue for GEO Group, and the 1,800 county-owned beds in the Reeves County Detention Center were activated.

The Junee Correctional Centre and Ravenhall Correctional Centre were both in the process of being activated at the time of GEO Group's Q3 2019 earnings call.

Finally, the expansion to the Fulham Correctional Centre is expected to be completed in Q3 2020, which will bring total capacity at the centre to 955 beds.

When I take into consideration GEO Group's solid operating fundamentals and the company's projects that will drive future AFFO growth, it is clear that GEO Group is capable of being a great long-term investment if acquired at the right price.

Risks To Consider

Although GEO Group is a member of the private prison REIT duopoly alongside CoreCivic (CXW), the controversial nature of the private prison industry means that the industry is faced with public perception and political risks above all else, which has the potential to affect every aspect of the industry if these risks manifest themselves.

Given that GEO Group highlights one risk in its most recent 10-Q, I will begin by discussing this risk and recap key risks outlined in its most recent 10-K.

Because GEO Group operates in an industry that much of the mainstream media portrays as evil and that is perceived by some of the general public as unethical and a violator of human rights, it should come as little surprise that one of the most significant risks to GEO Group is public perception (page 63 of GEO Group's most recent 10-Q).

On December 3, 2019, GEO Group's Boca Raton headquarters was disrupted throughout the day by a group of protesters that were later arrested.

And these types of protests have become more prevalent over the years as the political environment has grown more divisive.

Even if GEO Group's lobbying efforts are successful and the company continues to secure contracts in the future, protests aimed at disrupting GEO Group could prove to be detrimental to the company's operations and financial results.

What's more, GEO Group's financing could become compromised beyond May 2024 because the company's credit facility will need to be renewed at that point.

Given the charged political environment and the fact that several financial institutions have already announced they would not be entering into new agreements with GEO Group in the future, GEO Group is faced with the task of securing alternative funding in the event that its financial institutions stick by their decision to not enter into new agreements.

Although GEO Group believes it will be able to secure alternative funding if its credit facilities are not renewed after May 2024, increased public resistance to funding private prisons could potentially intimidate other viable funding alternatives into deciding to pass on financing GEO Group.

Another risk to GEO Group is the company's debt load, which will require a significant amount of cash to service (page 34 of GEO Group's most recent 10-K).

Image Source: GEO Group Third Quarter 2019 & YTD Supplemental Information Presentation

Fortunately, GEO Group faces no meaningful debt maturities until 2024, when over $1.45 billion in debt comes due. Until that point in time, GEO Group has just over $600 million in maturities due through 2023.

Unless there is a significant overhaul to the criminal justice system that discontinues both owned and managed private prison contracts in the future, GEO Group should be able to maintain its dividend, fund its operations, and pay its debt obligations.

With Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren publicly supporting positions to end private prisons, there is the risk that as politics become increasingly polarized, Democrat politicians may feel pressured by their base to act on these promises should they regain power in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.

Although this could be yet another talking point with no actual plan or substance behind it due to the necessity of private prisons in the states that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren represent, the political risk associated with investments in the private prison industry is something that investors must be aware of and occasionally monitor going forward on both a federal and state level.

While I have discussed several of the key risks associated with an investment in GEO Group, I certainly haven't discussed all of the risks facing an investment in GEO Group. For a more complete discussion of the risks facing GEO Group, I would refer interested readers to pages 28-49 of GEO Group's most recent 10-K, page 63 of GEO Group's most recent 10-Q, and my previous article on GEO Group.

Irrational Fears Have Beaten Down This Member Of The Prison REIT Duopoly

Now that I've outlined GEO Group's improving fundamentals and the risks that are associated with an investment in GEO Group, I will be using two valuation metrics and a valuation model to demonstrate the extent to which I believe shares of the company are undervalued.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I'll use to assign a fair value to shares of GEO Group is the historical TTM non-GAAP earnings ratio.

GEO Group's TTM non-GAAP earnings ratio of 5.91 is 33.8% below the company's historical non-GAAP earnings ratio of 8.93.

Even ignoring GEO Group's improving operating fundamentals, I don't believe it's a stretch to assume a reversion to a 8.00 TTM non-GAAP earnings ratio.

This works out to a fair value of $21.92 a share, which implies that GEO Group is trading at a 26.1% discount to fair value and offers 35.3% upside from the current price of $16.20 a share (as of January 25, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I will use to arrive at a fair value for shares of GEO Group is the 13 year TTM median yield.

According to Gurufocus, GEO Group's TTM dividend yield of 11.85% is well above the company's 13 year median yield of 7.05%.

Factoring in a reversion in GEO Group's yield to 9.25% and a fair value of $20.76 a share, this indicates that shares of GEO Group are priced at a 22.0% discount to fair value and offer 28.1% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: MoneyChimp

The valuation model that I'm using to determine the fair value of shares of GEO Group is the discounted cash flows calculator.

Using the past 4 quarters of GEO Group's AFFO per share, I plugged in $2.74 in the earnings per share field.

Attentive readers will note that GEO Group's AFFO per share of $2.74 in the trailing 4 quarters is higher than the $2.67 in AFFO per share when I last examined the company, which once again demonstrates GEO Group's solid fundamentals, but I digress.

While I typically require a 10% rate of return, I wanted to illustrate just how absurdly undervalued shares of GEO Group are by requiring a 12% rate of return.

As shown above by the discounted cash flows calculator, GEO Group is fairly valued at $22.83 a share based on absolutely no AFFO growth going forward.

In other words, GEO Group is trading at a 29.0% discount to fair value and offers 40.9% upside from the current price.

With this logic in mind, the market is currently pricing shares of GEO Group with the expectation that the company's AFFO per share will experience persistent declines in the years ahead.

When I average the three fair values, I am left with a fair value per share of $21.84.

This means that shares of GEO Group are priced at a 25.8% discount to fair value and offer 34.8% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: GEO Group Remains A Compelling Income Play

Although GEO Group's dividend has been maintained since I last covered the company in August, coverage has improved a bit from 70.8% that was anticipated for 2019 to 69.6% based upon the company's most recent $2.76 midpoint AFFO per share guidance figure for 2019.

This reinforces the argument that GEO Group's operating fundamentals remain stable and despite the political risk associated with an investment in GEO Group, the company's risk/reward ratio is skewed in favor of investment in the company.

Take for instance that aside from the well covered dividend and stable operating fundamentals, GEO Group is trading at a 26% discount to fair value (according to valuation metrics from I Prefer Income and Gurufocus, as well as the discounted cash flows calculator from MoneyChimp) and the case for a contrarian, non-core investment in GEO Group becomes even stronger.

Even taking into consideration no AFFO growth and a static valuation multiple, GEO Group's whopping 11.9% yield alone would be enough to effectively double the broader market's expected annual total returns over the next decade.

In what I believe to be a more likely scenario, GEO Group could deliver annual total returns of 15.9-16.9% (11.9% yield + 3.0% annual valuation multiple expansion + 1.0-2.0% annual AFFO growth).

It's the above reasons that explain why I maintain a 0.9% position of GEO Group in my portfolio, accounting for 2.5% of my annual dividend income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.