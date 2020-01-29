Trip.com: Wuhan Outbreak Will Hurt

Despite the decline, Trip.com is still not cheap enough to warrant buying, especially with so much uncertainty at the moment.

However, we believe the risk of this problem becoming much more serious is quite high.

It hasn't been a great year for Trip.com (TCOM) shareholders. After a rally of 34% late last year, TCOM has given up almost all of its gains after the Wuhan virus scare, which pushed the stock down 20%. There are bulls who think that the problem is only temporary, therefore, this represents a good buying opportunity, but we believe the severity of the situation is still underestimated. As such, we have shifted our rating from buy to sell.

Source: google images

A bit of background

The outbreak of the Wuhan virus is believed to have originated in December in a seafood and meat market in Wuhan. It has since spread all over the world, with more than 2,700 confirmed infections and 80 dead. However, scientists have estimated that the real number of infected people could range between 250-350k. The virus is estimated to be quite infectious, with each virus able to spread between 1 and 4 people.

So far, though, the World Health Organization declined on Thursday to declare the outbreak a global public health emergency, citing a limited number of cases abroad and efforts underway to bring it under control, but they do admit that this outbreak is a major problem to China.

Implications

Governments around the world have boosted border checks, though there have been very few travel restrictions outside of China at the moment. China has issued travel restrictions in the central city of Wuhan, where the outbreak erupted late last month, as well as many nearby cities, including Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhijiang, and Chibi. Hundreds of flights have been canceled, and train, bus, and subway services have been suspended. Collectively, the travel restrictions and frozen public transportation have now locked down an estimated 35 million residents in the region.

What makes these restrictions so severe is the fact that they are happening during Chinese New Year, a seasonally strong period for travel. Every year, millions of Chinese citizens abroad travel home to celebrate, and the outbreak is going to greatly impact travel this Chinese New Year.

Most people, however, don't even need the government to tell them that traveling would be risky during this period. Many Chinese citizens have voluntarily canceled their tickets to reduce the risk of contracting the disease. Discussions with several of our Chinese relatives have revealed that most of the people they know, including themselves, have canceled their trips to China and will likely be staying at home for the remainder of the holidays.

In fact, Liu Xiaoming, vice minister of transport recently noted that the virus has caused a 30% decline in total transport, with over 40% declines in air and rail travel, major business segments for TCOM.

Source: CNBC

As the largest provider of travel services in China, TCOM receives most of its revenues from China, though it has attempted to diversify its revenue stream through acquisitions. With travel greatly limited by the spread of the virus, TCOM is likely one of the worst affected by the outbreak. With this outbreak happening during the critical Chinese New Year season, it's very likely that growth in Q1 could turn negative.

Historical cases

There have been two main cases of a coronavirus outbreak, namely the 2003 SARS outbreak and the 2015 MERS outbreak. From what we've read, both SARS and MERS lasted 2-3 years, and if these historical cases are any indication, there is still a long way to go before the problem is solved.

On the bright side, the virus seems to have a lower fatality rate than either SARS or MERS and scientists are more prepared to deal with a coronavirus outbreak after the first two outbreaks occurred. However, viruses can mutate easily, so the situation could definitely get worse.

Overall, we don't recommend trying to catch this falling knife. There are just too many unknown risks regarding the health scare - how long will it last? Could the virus mutate to something worse? These and many other questions remained unanswered at the moment. We would wait for more clarity, either from the Q4 call or from health organizations in China about the impact of the virus before making any decisions.

Valuation

While TCOM has shown strong growth in both revenue and profit in the past few years, we believe a 24x PE is still expensive given the company is facing headwinds and unknown risks from the coronavirus as well as the Hong Kong protests. The company is just not cheap enough to warrant buying, especially when there are plenty of good Chinese internet companies that have fallen more on the coronavirus news even though they aren't directly affected like TCOM. MOMO, HUYA, IQ, come to mind.

We must say that overall TCOM has actually executed quite well in the past few quarters, with strong growth in both revenue and profit. In fact, profit reached all-time highs in Q3 2019. We are potential buyers when the valuation turns cheap enough, but at the moment, we believe the risk-reward just isn't worth it.

Takeaway

Overall, we still believe TCOM is a great company, but we believe the stock price isn't fully discounting the coronavirus threat. We would wait for a further pullback before buying, especially with so many other alternative companies available on the market currently at cheap valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.