Liberty SiriusXM: Serious Discount

Why I Think There's An Opportunity

I think the story about SiriusXM (SIRI) is that it has a nice toehold in the car right now but will soon be supplanted by streaming audio through phones and connected cars. What this narrative might be missing is that auto manufacturers are very committed to SiriusXM both now and in the future, and SiriusXM's easy-to-use interface in the car has done very well against streaming, terrestrial radio, etc. I think the story-line misses, too, SiriusXM's focus on exclusive content that many listeners cherish, in addition to supplying the talk/news/sports/music they expect from car audio. It's also easy to discount SiriusXM's purchase of Pandora, the once-leader now relegated to the streaming dustbin. That might be a mistake because Pandora provides a big new revenue stream to SiriusXM-advertising-and a very large funnel of potential subscribers to both Pandora streaming and SiriusXM audio. Although SiriusXM faces competitive headwinds, I think investors may be over-looking the long-term growth opportunity SiriusXM promises both inside and outside the automobile. I think the Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMA, LSXMK) tracking stock trades at a discount to SIRI because of typical Liberty complexity (debt, tracking stock accounting, etc.), lower float characteristics, and investor impatience to close the gap between the tracking stock and SIRI. Malone/Maffei/Liberty have a pretty good track record closing discounts over time after wringing economics out of a security (like buying back LSXMA/LSXMK at a discount). This will likely take some patience, but the odds are good for winning returns.

SiriusXM

SiriusXM is an automotive satellite radio company with solid numbers. 75% of new cars come with SiriusXM installed at sale, which includes a free trial period to give satellite radio a try. This new car installed base is set to rise to 80% over the next year or two with Toyota making it standard on all its cars. Toyota's decision will likely compel other auto manufacturers to follow suit, boosting the eventual penetration above 80%. Around 45% of used cars already have SiriusXM installed, too, and this penetration will grow as new cars at 80% penetration become used cars over time. That growth seems baked into the cake. The number of autos in operation in the U.S. is around 290 million. 80% penetration on 17 million new car sales per year is 13.6 million new cars capable of becoming SiriusXM subs each year. Add in another 113 million of used cars (45% on 290 total cars minus 17 million new) and you've got a potential market of around 127 million cars. That number will grow to 232 million cars even if new car unit sales remain flat as 45% used car penetration becomes 80% over the coming years. The average car age is currently around 12 years, meaning SiriusXM inventory will go from 127 to 232 million over 12-24 years: a 2.5% to 5% annualized unit growth. That's obviously just the addressable auto market for SiriusXM. Initial free trials with new vehicles turn into paying customers 40% of the time. Add to that 20% paying customers converted in the used car market (a number SiriusXM is working to improve). Put it all together and you get to SiriusXM's reported paying subscribers of 29.7 million last quarter (9/30/19).

In addition, SiriusXM has been able to raise prices ahead of inflation, at around 3-4% per year, producing very nice total revenue growth. The combination of unit and price growth was translating into 6-7% revenue growth before the Pandora acquisition. That rate has been declining from the low to mid-teens growth rate 10 years ago to around 6-7% now. I expect this growth to continue slowing over time, with the dynamics working out higher or lower depending on new and used car penetration and conversion. SiriusXM churn is below 2% per year, so they do lose some customers over time, but 98%+ retention is impressive for any subscription service. SiriusXM has been winning in the car, and its main competition has been terrestrial radio-still by far the most popular car audio option. SiriusXM has competed successfully by using different model than free to air radio: paid subscriptions, exclusive content plus a set of unique channels that provide a good variety of news, talk, sports and music with a focus on special features and personalities like Howard Stern. Streaming audio has long been available via mobile phones and more recently through a limited selection of connected cars but has failed to gain much traction against satellite or terrestrial car audio so far. This is likely to change over time, especially as software gets better integrated into connected cars with more robust and higher bandwidth wireless, but the change is likely to be slower than has been prognosticated by industry watchers, as it has been for years.

Outside The Car

The growth of streaming from Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Google and a host of others made it clear that, in the future, SiriusXM might want to have a viable non-satellite/digital offer, too. I think that's why they bought Pandora, which traditionally had more of a "linear," radio-like offer as a streaming service. Pandora had historically offered a subscription-free model focused on advertising revenue, but later added a subscription option when that model proved effective-mostly by Spotify, but later by Apple and others, too. SiriusXM seems to be re-focusing Pandora away from unprofitable subs. This has translated into less listening hours and fewer free and paid subscribers, but a more profitable business model. I think SiriusXM will use Pandora to build a better advertising and subscription model, while also using it as a funnel of potential SiriusXM paid subscribers. SiriusXM has been stepping up their game outside the car in other ways, too, like providing its service through phone apps and options such as Amazon's wildly successful smart speakers. I think SiriusXM will maintain its focus on exclusive content as a differentiator while building out Pandora as an advertising platform and a funnel for new, paid subscribers. The jury is out on whether these efforts will be successful, but SiriusXM's track record is enviable, so counting them out this soon seems short-sighted.

Management

The management teams at both SiriusXM and Liberty SiriusXM are experienced and invested alongside shareholders. The boards bring excellent industry knowledge, too, but much less investment commitment relative to management.

At SiriusXM, the chairman since 2013 is Greg Maffei, who owns $5.5 million in shares. The CEO is James Meyer, who's been in that role since December 2012, and who had also been President Operations and Sales from 2004-2012. Before that, he was with consulting company Aegis Ventures, and prior to that Thomson, General Electric and RCA. He owns $150 million in shares. The CFO is David Frear, in that role since 2003. Prior to that, he was CFO with SAVVIS Communications and Orion Network Systems and Millicom. He owns $75 million in SIRI shares. Pay at SiriusXM is high but well aligned with shareholders. It's based on: subscriber increases, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, but also options and restricted stock that are essentially handouts, and then performance restricted stock that is at least based on performance targets. The board at SIRI: a former European investment banker, a former president of ESPN, the CFO of Liberty Media, a former Los Angeles Times CEO, a former DiamlerChrysler CEO, the CEO of Liberty Media, the son of John Malone, the CEO of SIRI, the CEO of consulting firm, the CEO of Live Nation, the CFO of an online luxury retailer, the former KKR advisor with media experience, and the CEO of Discovery. Basically, it includes a lot of Liberty insiders and their friends. Ownership varies from $0 to $5.5 million.

At the Liberty SiriusXM level, the chairman: John Malone since 2011 with $1.2 billion owned, and 48% voting power. The CEO: Greg Maffei, with $635 million ownership. The CFO: Mark Carleton, $8 million ownership. Liberty SiriusXM's Board: the managing director private investment company, two investment bankers, John Malone's son, an engineering services CEO, a former TCI cable executive, John Malone, Greg Maffei, a former Sony Pictures executive. Ownership by board members runs the gamut from low to very high: $940,000 to over $100 million.

Valuation

There are several ways to value a tracking stock, and my preference is to use look-through earnings as the best guide.

First, a look at SIRI's valuation. I see sales per share of around $1.52 and trailing twelve-month net margin of 20% gives eps of $0.34. I project sales growth of 4.7% to 6.6% with the combination of average revenue per user (ARPU) increases and unit growth due to new and used car penetration over time. I think margins can decline 2% a year to increase 4.3% a year with the downside based on the lookout for increased competition and lower margins with Pandora, and the upside assuming increasing margins at both SiriusXM and Pandora as they scale the businesses with lower costs per user. Like with any Liberty-related company, share buybacks are an important element, and I'm forecasting 4.5% to 7.1% buybacks over time. This number will be lower if share price appreciates and higher if price goes down. Add it all up and I see growth of 7.2% to 18% per share at SIRI. That's a nice cake. Hanging multiples of 18x to 26x, taking into account per share growth and empirical trading ranges, and I see a value range of $6.20 to $8.80. At around $7 per share now, that makes SIRI looked fairly valued.

Second, a valuation of LSXMA/LSXMK using look-through economics. If you consider Liberty SiriusXM's ownership of 71% of SIRI's revenues, you get around $17 in sales per share (71% of SIRI revenues divided by Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock shares). After subtracting out Liberty's debt interest costs and overhead, I get a lower margin of 16.6% versus SIRI's 20%, so $2.88 in earnings per share. I assume the same growth characteristics as SIRI, so around 7.2% to 18% per year, which is probably slightly low considering Liberty's propensity to buy back stock at the tracking stock level. The same multiples of 18-26x applied to the $2.88 gives a range of $51.84 to $74.88. You can see the big discount relative to $49 price now.

Third, a quick look at LSXMA/LSXMK valuation assuming SIRI is correctly priced. Liberty owns 71% of SIRI which trades around $7 with 4.76 billion shares outstanding or $23.7 billion in equity capitalization. Subtract from that $1 billion in debt ($8.9 billion of debt at Liberty SiriusXM level minus $7.9 billion of debt at SIRI) and you get $22.7 billion in market cap. Divide that by the number of tracking stock shares, 329 million, and you get $69 per share, which would put LSXMK at a 29% discount. This valuation is very rough draft at best, not accounting for all the Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock's parent liabilities, etc., but gives you a zip code feel for the amount that Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock trades at a discount to SiriusXM itself.

Next, a look at SIRI's valuation on enterprise value (EV) to earnings before interest taxes depreciation amortization (EBITDA). SIRI's enterprise value is $7 times 4.76 billion shares of stock, $33.3 billion, plus debt of $7.9 billion, or $41.2 billion of EV. SIRI's EBITDA over the last twelve months was $2.2 billion. So, SIRI sells at an EV/EBITDA of 18.7x relative to a historical range of around 12.5x to 20.8x. Again, that looks fairly valued or maybe at the high end of historical.

Now, a look at the tracking stock's version of EV/EBITDA. Liberty SiriusXM has an equity value of $49 times 329 million shares for $16.1 billion-plus $1 billion debt at the tracking stock level plus 71% of SIRI's debt of $7.9 billion for a total EV of $22.7 billion. 71% of SIRI's EBITDA is $1.6 billion. That gives an EV/EBITDA of 14.2x, a 24% discount to SIRI's 18.7x multiple.

Lastly, a look at EV/EBITDA assuming SIRI is correctly priced. SIRI has an enterprise value of $41.2 billion, shown above, minus debt of $7.9 billion for an equity value of $33.3 billion, minus $1 billion of debt at the tracking stock level, for $32.3 billion in equity market value at the tracking stock level. Only 71% of that is owned by Liberty SiriusXM, or $22.9 billion. Divide by 329 million shares and you get $69.70 per share for LSXMA/LSXMK, a 30% discount to the $49 price its trading.

Pre-mortem/Negative Side

If we could look back five years from now, and see what hypothetically went wrong with LSXMA/LSXMK as an investment, what would we see?

At the SIRI level, one of the biggest things that could go wrong would be a big decline in new auto sales, or lower subscriber penetration in those new cars. Lower used car conversions would be another reason why SIRI could underperform. Some sort of problem with OEM partners could also make SIRI a lousy bet, especially if they found other partners more accommodating, profitable or successful to work with. So would some combination of improved streaming inside/outside the car, broader and more reliable wireless distribution (5G taking off both technologically and with consumers), an improved experience and integration with connected cars through software improvements, and redoubled competition from Google, Spotify, Apple, Amazon, etc. Another problem could be Pandora failing to gain traction in streaming, or as an advertising platform, or ineffectively serving as a funnel for new SiriusXM subscribers. I think SIRI losing its competitive edge with exclusive content would also be a potential downside, especially big names like Howard Stern, but also if content costs increase or a lack of differentiation compared to other streaming or terrestrial options came about. A few or all these things going wrong could make us look back and see why LSXMA/LSXMK under-performed the market.

At the LSXMA/LSXMK tracking stock level, the spread between SIRI and LSXMA/LSXMK remaining the same or growing wider would make for a weak investment. So too would problems with corporate debt and financial management at Liberty Media and tracking stock level. Or, some other capital allocation mistakes like buying iHeartMedia (IHRT) and having that crash and burn. The tracking stock discount isn't a risk-less proposition.

Conclusion

Liberty SiriusXM seems like an interesting opportunity. You get the option to own a business with some enticing growth characteristics at a discount. You could end up with some optionality upside inside the car, outside the car and with Pandora. You're dealing with a market perception that perhaps SiriusXM isn't that much of a growth story anymore. You get the opportunity to be involved with a management team that has skin in the game at the SIRI and tracking stock levels. And, you get to buy SIRI at a 25-30% discount. Not bad. There are plenty of reasons why this might not work out as an investment: new car penetration, OEM relationships, used car expansion, streaming substitution, competition, content exclusivity and expense, the spread between SIRI and tracking stocks, and financial or capital allocation errors could all go wrong. But, given the odds on potential future outcomes and the discount ownership structure, this seems like a good bet to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSXMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

