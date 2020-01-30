The Asset Allocator: A Bigger Threat Than The Coronavirus (Podcast)

Summary

After massive selling across markets on coronavirus fears, markets recovered on accumulating evidence that the epidemic is apt to have less of an economic impact than the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Yet a massive biological calamity taking place right now has gotten next to no attention: the worst locust swarms in 70 years.

If you took an area the size of all of New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, it wouldn’t reach the level of just one swarm currently active in Kenya.

And even though their wholesale destruction of food resources in unlikely to affect your portfolio, there’s a reason investors should take notice of their modus operandi.