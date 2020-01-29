Stronger Global Economy In 2020 Will Be Good For Cyclical Stocks, Europe: Trennert

He also says Europe looks quite good and should benefit most if global growth starts to pick up.

Short rates will probably stay in the current range since inflation won’t reach 2% anytime soon, but long rates should begin to drift higher, Strategas Partners chairman Jason Trennert told Real Vision’s The Interview.

In his view, that would be a reflection of real GDP growth as opposed to inflation. His expectation is that a stronger global economy next year will allow interest rates to move higher, which will be good for S&P 500 operating earnings because a steeper yield curve tends to be good for financials.

For 2020, he said investors should think about getting more cyclical and recommended buying financials, industrials, technology and telecom.

“We're of the view that next year, the global economy will pick up, largely because a lot of the trade tensions will be behind us. If trade is behind us, there is a chance that business confidence picks up, capital spending picks up and global economic activity picks up, and that should be good for those sectors,” he said.

In terms of global markets, Trennert said he thinks Europe looks promising in the coming year.

“[Europe] should benefit the most if global growth starts to pick up,” he said. “The question will be longer term – whether Europe makes the structural changes it needs to pave the way for long-lasting growth. But for next year, at least in my opinion, Europe looks quite good.”

