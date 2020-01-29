Ichor Holdings: Momentum Is Back

While valuation multiples are anything but steep, I am very happy to take significant profits after shares nearly doubled over the past 18 months.

Ichor Holdings (ICHR) is a very interesting stock which has attracted me since the day it went public. As a special request, an update on the thesis for this company which has recently seen stellar momentum, mostly in the share price, yet definitely in the underlying business as well.

My last article dates back August of 2018. In this premium article, I concluded that the company saw real pressure on the business at the time, although compressing valuations to low double digits (in terms of earnings) and long-term growth prospects, made it a great long-term entry point, at least in my book.

The Business, The Investment Story

Ichor is a great and under-covered semiconductor play which went public by the end of 2016 at just $9 per share. A boom in the underlying business pushed shares up to levels in their $30s in 2017 as the cyclicality caused shares to drop to levels in the low twenties in the summer of 2018.

The company supplies so-called subsystems, used in the manufacturing process of semiconductor chips. This is a specialized task, outsourced by many major manufacturers in an effort to focus on expertise and remain lean in a cyclical industry.

The company has been extremely reliant on a few large clients, two to be exact. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT) made up 93% of sales in 2017, creating incredible concentration risk.

This has a positive side as well, and that is when these companies do well, Ichor enjoys good times as well. The company reported 40% sales growth in 2016, the year in which it went public. Revenues totaled $406 million as operating margins rose to 6%.

2017 was a strong year as well. Not only did the company announce two acquisitions at a combined $180 million price tag, the contribution of these deals and organic growth meant that sales for 2017 hit $656 million, as operating profits of $48 million resulted in margins of 7%. Such achievements resulted in GAAP earnings of around $2.00 per share for 2017 and adjusted earnings half a dollar higher, leading to valuations looking reasonable with shares in their thirties, while momentum was strong.

All of this reversed in 2018 as momentum was cooling off, while management started to buy back shares in the downfall and acquired IAN Engineering in spring that year at an undisclosed price, in a deal adding $20 million in sales.

In May, first-quarter results were released. The company was generating a billion in sales on an annualized basis, while it reported adjusted earnings at around $4 per share. This looked quite compelling with shares in their twenties, even as the company guided for flattish to slightly lower results in the second quarter, creating very impressive earnings yields.

When the company reported second-quarter results which were in line with estimates, I was stunned to see shares at just $22 while annualized adjusted earnings totaled $4 per share. Furthermore, the net debt load of $123 million was very manageable.

The reason for the low valuation was that the floor was falling under the company with third-quarter sales seen at just $180 million, with adjusted earnings at around $0.50 per share. While earnings power was down a great deal based on the Q3 outlook, EBITDA was still running at around $100 million a year, as I was aggressively averaging down.

What Happened?

My optimism to average at $21 was a bit soon, as shares ended 2018 at just $15 per share. That was no surprise as third-quarter sales totaled just $175 million, while the company guided for $140-$150 million in fourth-quarter sales. Despite the significant drop in the sales rate, the company was still guiding for adjusted earnings at a rate of $1.50 per share, although some investors were getting a bit nervous about the net debt load which increased to $160 million at the time. Fourth-quarter sales came in at just $141 million, with adjusted earnings totaling $0.32 per share. Still, there was no recovery in sight as the company guided for first-quarter sales of $131-$141 million.

During the summer of 2019, it became apparent that the situation was getting stable and indeed was improving. When the company reported third-quarter results in November, revenues had recovered to $154 million, as the company guided for fourth-quarter sales of $180-$190 million, marking 2 consecutive quarters of serious sequential growth.

This led to shares recovering to levels in the low thirties again as investors no longer worried about the debt overhang. In January of 2020, the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter results.

Sales are seen at $189 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 which is at the top end of the range, as adjusted earnings undoubtedly will come in at the high end of the guided $0.43-$0.51 per share as well. With a share count of about 23 million shares, that works down to about $11 million in earnings, or probably $12 million given the strong results. After subtracting about $2 million in quarterly share-based compensation, the company is earning about $0.45 per share for the quarter, or $1.80 per year.

There is more good news and that is net debt is down to $120 million, much needed as recent EBITDA contribution has been dismal. The best news was the outlook for the first quarter of 2020, with sales expected to improve to $210-$230 million. This marks a $31 million sequential increase in sales, and probably will do wonders for margins as well.

Given this, I would not be surprised to see net earnings power close to $3 per share, as great cash flow generation results in a boom to the deleveraging efforts, and actually slowly results in excess capital to be invested again. Furthermore, the company has made some progress in reducing reliance on its top two customers which now make up little over half of sales, while ASML has become a large customer as well, no surprise to industry followers.

Concluding Thoughts

While the fourth-quarter results were strong, we already knew this upfront. The first-quarter sales guidance is simple very impressive and suggests a real run rate close to $3 per share in annual earnings, up from a more recent pace around $2 per share. This revenue guidance caused a massive jump in the shares, as shares rose from $31 to $40 halfway January when the outlook for Q1 was released.

At these levels, shares continue to look very cheap at 13 times anticipated earnings, yet we have all learned a cyclicality lesson, as I am happy to take 50% of the chips off the table in the high-thirties. After all, shares have nearly doubled in the time frame of just around one and a half year.

For the remainder of the position, I am happy as we are relatively early in the cycle (so it seems) and that valuations are low. The company is quite profitable and leverage concerns have quickly disappeared. For now, congratulations to all investors and management for the patience and a job well done respectively, but I feel no desire to chase shares at these levels and I am happy to continue on the nearly free ride on half of my original position from here onward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.