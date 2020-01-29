Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: Recent Results Not Good But Nevertheless Cheap

The 8-year metrics from the book "Quantitative Value" support my view. The stock is also cheap based on other metrics such as EV/EBIT.

Despite the loss over last quarter I still think this is a well-managed company with good earnings quality. Going forward I expect the company to report quarterly profits again.

How I found this stock

This article is about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (JCTCF). This stock has many things in common with George Risk Industries (OTCPK:RSKIA), see here. At the moment this previous article is an "author's pick" so it can be viewed for free. Here are the things these stocks have in common:

Reasonable governance, No financial distress, 8-year fundamental metrics suggest a quality business, Low EV/EBIT, A good score on Financial Strength, Low trading liquidity.

The similarity mentioned in the first item is just a coincidence. The other items are the expected output of the particular algorithm for finding stocks like these two. This algorithm searches for low EV/EBIT stocks with good earnings quality, a good score on Financial Strength and not so high trading liquidity. The algorithm is similar to the one used in the book Quantitative Value.

When I research a stock I look for anything that could decrease or increase risk. Most importantly this could be governance issues, payouts and signs of financial distress. I also look for anything suggesting the numbers used by my algorithms are wrong. In particular subsequent events such as a large payout can cause a stock to be more expensive than my ranking algorithm suggests. See this free article for more information on how I combine quantitative algorithms and research in investing.

Below I will present the most important facts that are in my opinion important for assessing risks with this stock.

Business description

The company seems to get a large part of its revenue from security products like fences. This is another similarity with George Risk Industries. That company also has good earnings quality from selling security products. In the article on George Risk Industries I explained why the need for security products is increasing, long term. So this might be a positive for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company as well. But Jewett-Cameron also sells products that are not or do not need to be security products, such as dog kennels and greenhouses. Therefore I think this long-term tailwind is less pronounced for Jewett-Cameron than with George Risk Industries.

Last quarter the company made a tiny loss on 20% lower revenue. Management says orders have been delayed into the current quarter. On the positive side it expects to save costs from cheaper imports. Many of its metal products made in China have been reclassified and are no longer subject to the new 25% import tariff. So I do not expect this loss to repeat.

Governance

I always do internet searches to see whether anyone else has something worrisome to say about the company. That could be in a lawsuit or in a proxy fight, or it could be employee reviews. In this case I did not find anything worrisome, so that is good.

Although I could not find who is the chairman in the proxy filing the annual report mentions Charles Hopewell as the new chairman, on page 14. He was appointed after the previous chairman and large shareholder passed away in May 2019. The proxy filing still mentions Charles Hopewell as "President, CEO and Interim CFO", on page 2. I do not like his combination of responsibilities. I think companies where the CEO is also the chairman have on average lower stock market returns. The sentence "The Board has not yet prepared written descriptions for the positions of Chair of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer." on page 23 of the recent proxy filing does not feel good either. BTW, pages in the proxy filing are not numbered and the number 23 is from my own counting. Furthermore I think companies where the CEO is also CFO have issues with internal control more often.

There are 2 more red flags. First, the company uses the same auditors since 2002. With such a long tenure I do not consider an auditor really independent. Second, though headquarters are in Oregon, US, the company is incorporated in Canada. Just as with Chinese small caps listed in the US this may reduce legal protection for non-controlling shareholders.

Substantial shareholders

The previous chairman (David Boone) used to hold 30.8% but after he died his estate sold many shares to the company. His estate still holds 29.1%. See also the proxy filing for the annual meeting held in January 2019. Director and company secretary Michael Nasser used to hold a stake of 9.8% but he sold almost all his shares back to the company. Many of these shares were repurchased at the beginning of January 2020 at a share price of $7.89, see here.

Comprehensive Financial Planning owns 14.8%. I find it positive that at least one outsider has a substantial stake. That shows other investors trust management and the business.

I do not like insiders selling back to the company. On the Nasdaq the 3-months average trading volume is less than 3000 shares per day. So if these almost 500,000 shares were sold on the market, that would have almost certainly depressed the share price. Therefore I think the insiders got a better deal than the company. In other words this is a big red flag.

Because of this subsequent event the multiple EV/EBIT is higher than the numbers displayed in most screeners. It seems most websites and screeners have the share count right but use an enterprise value that is too low. When using the correct share count of 3,481,162 and a share price of $7.7 the market cap is $26.81 million. According to the balance sheet at the end of November 2019 there is $8.97 million of cash and no debts. So ignoring the cash spent on the repurchase the enterprise value is $17.84 million. During the last 4 quarters EBIT was $2.25 million so EV/EBIT would be about 8. However with subsequent spending of $3.87 million on the repurchases total cash is only $5.1 million and therefore the enterprise value is $21.71 million. Therefore EV/EBIT is really about 9.6. See the table below for a summary of the computation of EV/EBIT.

Current share count ("A") 3,481,162 Share price ("B") $7.7 Market cap (C = A x B) $26.81 million Cash (November 30, 2019) ("D") $8.97 million Spending on repurchases ("E") $3.87 million EBIT (4 quarters ending on November 30, 2019: F) $2.25 million Enterprise Value (after repurchases: G = C -D +E) $21.71 million EV/EBIT (after repurchases: H = G/F) 9.6

The stocks I find outside the US are much cheaper but compared to many other US-listed stocks it is still cheap.

Related party transactions

In the proxy filing the company reported that there were no material related party transactions. So other than the 2 subsequent insider sales to the company I suppose there is nothing to see here. In addition insider compensation looks fair: Hopewell and Nasser get decent salaries and bonuses but nothing excessive.

Bottom line

There are several things to like here and also things that do not look pretty. For instance I hope the company appoints a separate chairman and a separate CFO.

I do not like the insider sales back to the company. It would have been better if the company had done a tender offer to which other shareholders could have subscribed if they wanted to. But buying back shares was a good way to get rid of some of the excess cash. Even after repurchasing shares the balance sheet is extremely strong.

I think insiders sold their shares for a price higher than they could have got in the open market. But they got a fair price. That brings me to another point. In each of the last 10 years the company has spent substantial sums on repurchases. Currently the market cap is $26.81 million. During the last 12 months the company spent about $6 million on repurchases, over 20% of the market cap. I like companies paying out that much. Such companies usually have favorable stock market returns.

So I think this is a buy, for its good earnings quality and because the stock is not that expensive. Also the repurchases make the stock attractive even though last time the company repurchased from insiders. Most likely the stock is somewhat depressed because of the tiny loss last quarter. As I explained chances are good the company will be profitable again in the next couple of quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.