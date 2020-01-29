Citrix Systems: On Track For A $150 Bull Case Scenario

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) recently reported an encouraging 4Q19 earnings results - adjusted EPS came in at $1.71 on revenue of $810 million, beating Street consensus of $1.68 on revenue of $803 million. Importantly, the company continues to progress well with regard to its multi-year goals, with the revenue mix increasingly shifting towards recurring, subscription-based revenues - 69% of total product bookings now come via subscription (vs. just 51% a year ago).

With a healthy demand environment for virtual apps and desktops, along with the potential divestment of the lumpy NetScaler business, as well as strong progress on the business transformation front, the stock benefits from a number of positive tailwinds which could see it trade up to $150 on a moderately bullish fwd FCF multiple of ~15x.

A Closer Look at the Results

Headline Numbers: 4Q19 revenue increased 1% YoY to $810 million, beating consensus estimates of $803 million and at the upper range of management guidance of $789-$809 million, driven by strong demand for its Workspace and Networking Solutions. The quarter witnessed a strong mix shift as subscription revenue grew a solid 49% YoY to $194 million, making up for 24% of the company's total revenue for the quarter. The SaaS portion of subscription revenue increased 45% YoY to reach $113 million during the quarter, accounting for 14% of total revenue and 59% of subscription revenue - a decline from 63% in 3Q19 due to an increase in non-ratable subscription revenue such as term licenses.

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Letter

Increment in Paid Subscribers for Citrix Cloud: In 4Q19, the company added ~1 million in paid subscribers, a 64% YoY growth, and now has ~7.1 million paid subscribers for Citrix Cloud. Notably, the paid subscriber growth was the highest in the transition period as compared to ~700/~600/~400 thousand in 3Q/2Q/1Q of 2019, respectively. With regard to the existing base, management said that a more focused effort would be made in FY20 to transition them to the cloud.

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Letter

Tracking the Transition Progress

Management views the subscription bookings mix, subscription ARR and committed revenue trends to be reflective of the underlying health of CTXS' business as the company continues to progress in its model transition towards subscription revenue.

Subscription bookings as a percentage of total product bookings increase: The jump to 69% in 4Q19 vs. 59% in 3Q19 and 51% a year ago was driven by a few large customers electing to transition to pooled-capacity subscription agreements, including one transaction that was the largest Networking deal in Citrix's history. Workspace subscription bookings as a percentage of Workspace product bookings saw a modest decline in the quarter to 73% from the previous quarter's 75% but was significantly up from 62% in 4Q18. Networking subscription bookings mix increased to 63% from 29% in 3Q19 and 18% in 4Q18. Overall, the growing subscription bookings mix highlights the growing confidence of customers in the company's vision and ability to execute.

For FY20, management guides toward the mix of subscription bookings as a % of product bookings increasing further to the 65-75% range (vs. 62% in 2019), although the latest target is relatively modest compared to the ~80% estimated in its analyst day earlier in October 2019.

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Letter

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR is a key performance indicator of the health and trajectory of CTXS' business and a leading indicator of top-line trends. Subscription ARR in 4Q19 increased to $743 million, a growth of 41% YoY, while SaaS ARR grew 49% YoY in the quarter to $520 million.

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Letter

Deferred and Unbilled Revenue: The future committed revenue increased 15% or ~$328 million during the quarter to reach $2.5 billion in 4Q19, including an unbilled revenue of $705 million. The growth was aided by an increase in the total average contract duration of deals booked to 1.7 years from 1.3 years in 4Q18.

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Letter

Future Outlook for the Business

1Q20 Outlook: The near-term guidance reflects management's expectation that subscription bookings as a percentage of product bookings will be in the range of 55% to 60% in 1Q20. Adjusted EPS for the upcoming quarter is expected to come in the range of $1.15-$1.20 on revenue of $730-$740 million.

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Letter

FY20 Outlook: CTXS' guidance for the coming year reflects lower expected growth in subscription bookings as a percentage of total product bookings at 65%-75% in FY20 (vs. 62% in FY19 and the ~80% estimated at October's analyst day). Adjusted EPS for FY20 is guided to fall in the $5.35-$5.55 range on revenue of $3.10-$3.13 billion. Further, the operating margin is set to reach a trough in 2020 and decline ~100 bps YoY owing to a higher mix of cloud subscriptions and investments.

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Letter

At the prior analyst day event, recall that management had laid out a target of $10 of FCF per share by 2022, driven by net new paid-subscribers addition to Citrix cloud. In addition to a transition toward subscriptions, the majority of the FCF growth will likely come from the migration of the installed user base to Citrix cloud. Further, on the product side, ongoing marketing efforts around Windows virtual desktop should help drive the "cloud-hosted desktop" trend, helping the subscription shift.

Source: Analyst Meeting Presentation

Reasonable Valuation Offers Longer-Term Upside

Overall, the 4Q19 results suggest the company is tracking well on its longer-term plans to transition toward a more subscription-oriented revenue base; thus, I see the subscription revenue mix rising from ~30% by FY20 to >50% by FY22. With key metrics set to inflect upward over the medium-term, coupled with a management team that has historically outperformed on the execution front, I see further upside to management guidance. Assuming an ~15x fwd multiple on free cash flow on $10 FCF per share by 2022, I think CTXS could trade up to $150 in a bull-case scenario. While I do acknowledge the 15x multiple is a premium to the historical average, I would argue that a successful transition toward a stickier, recurring revenue base justifies a higher multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.