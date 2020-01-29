Obsidian Energy: Credit Facility Extension Situation Is Concerning

There is an increased risk that Obsidian will be forced into runoff mode or into distressed asset sales by its credit facility situation.

Obsidian has previously explored issuing unsecured debt, but was unable to do so at a reasonable rate.

For the deadline to get so close suggest that other moves may be needed for an extension.

Obsidian's credit facility needs to be extended by February 28, otherwise it will mature on November 30.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) appears likely to have an eventful next month. Its credit facility needs to be "extended on or prior to February 28", otherwise its outstanding balance would be due on November 30.

The lack of news around an extension suggests that Obsidian may need to finalize a major asset sale and/or secure alternative financing in order for its credit facility to be extended.

Although Obsidian's assets may have a significant amount of positive value (over its debt) in the right scenario, the lack of news about the credit facility extension has increased the risk of distressed asset sales or Obsidian being forced into runoff mode with minimal capex expenditures. Thus I am now neutral about Obsidian's prospects (with its share price also having improved a fair bit since early December).

Credit Facility Notes

Obsidian's credit facility had a reconfirmation date on January 20, which could have resulted in an accelerated term-out date. Obsidian's borrowing base was reconfirmed and its credit facility balance is scheduled to become due on November 30 (as normal) if the facility isn't extended on or prior to February 28.

The lack of an accelerated term-out indicates that the lenders are not in that much of a hurry to cut off Obsidian, but it is still concerning that there hasn't been an extension with one month to go before the extension deadline. Typically, credit facilities get taken care of well in advance of any deadlines. This suggests that a credit facility extension may be contingent on Obsidian paying down a significant amount of its credit facility debt.

Other companies have issued junior debt or equity in order to reduce their credit facility balances, but these options are more challenging for Obsidian. It previously explored issuing unsecured debt with no apparent positive results, and its market capitalization is currently too low for issuing equity to make a significant impact on its debt.

This means may Obsidian may need a major asset sale at a fairly high valuation in order to get its credit facility extended without significant constraints such as a capex restriction.

All figures are in $USD unless otherwise indicated.

1H 2020 Plans

Obsidian is budgeting $49.4 million CAD ($37.4 million USD) for its 1H 2020 capital expenditure program. Of that, $40.8 million CAD ($30.9 million USD) can be classified as E&D capex.

Source: Obsidian Energy

For comparison, Obsidian's 2019 capital expenditure budget was $120 million CAD ($90.9 million USD), of which $92 million CAD ($69.7 million USD) was E&D capex. Obsidian's 2019 budget kept its production flat at 26,900 BOEPD (adjusted for the Carrot Creek disposition).

Obsidian's 1H 2020 E&D budget (annualized) is around 89% of its 2019 budget, suggesting that Obsidian may see its production decrease slightly from 2019 levels if that pace is maintained in the second half of 2020.

2020 Outlook

Based on a continuation of its 1H 2020 capex budget, I believe that Obsidian could average around 26,500 BOEPD in 2020, which is around a -1.5% decline from 2019 production levels (adjusted for its Carrot Creek disposition).

At current strip prices, Obsidian would be projected to deliver $266 million USD in revenues.

Type Units $ USD/Unit $ Million USD Light Oil And NGLs [BBLS] 5,018,750 $41.00 $206 Heavy Oil [BBLS] 1,423,500 $23.00 $33 Natural Gas [MCF] 19,381,500 $1.40 $27 Total Revenue $266

That should translate in about $108 million USD EBITDAX, which would allow Obsidian to deliver modestly positive cash flow in 2020 after interest costs and a $75 million USD full-year capex budget.

$ Million USD Revenue $266 Less: Operating Expense $100 Less: Transportation $21 Less: Royalties $22 Less: Cash G&A $15 EBITDAX $108

Obsidian's debt (not including its working capital deficiency) is projected to be around 3.1x EBITDAX in this scenario, which is fairly high. It is valued at around 3.9x EBITDAX now (including its working capital deficiency), so if assets can be sold at 4.0x or 4.5x EBITDAX, it would be a positive for the company and its shares.

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy may be facing a 2020 credit facility maturity if it doesn't get extended within the next month. The lack of news about an extension this close to the deadline is concerning, and if the credit facility is not extended normally, Obsidian may be forced into a distressed asset sale or runoff situation.

Obsidian has previously explored issuing unsecured debt to lighten its credit facility utilization, but that doesn't appear to be a viable option in the current environment. With the risks and uncertainties around its credit facility situation increasing, I am now neutral about Obsidian's value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.