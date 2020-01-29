Martin Midstream Partners L.P.'s (MMLP) CEO Ruben Martin on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call January 29, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Taylor - Director, Finance and Investor Relations

Ruben Martin - President and CEO

Bob Bondurant - Chief Financial Officer

Danny Cavin - Director, FP&A

David Cannon - Director, Financial Reporting

Conference Call Participants

Kyle May - Capital One

T.J. Schultz - RBC Capital

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global Securities

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sharon Taylor, Director of Finance and Investor Relations.

Sharon Taylor

Thank you, Sydney. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Martin Midstream Partners conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2019 results. In the room with me is Ruben Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Bondurant, Chief Financial Officer; Danny Cavin, Director of FP&A; and David Cannon, Director of Financial Reporting.

Before we get started, I will remind you that management may be making forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC, such statements are based on our current judgments regarding the factors that could impact the future performance of Martin, that actual outcomes could be materially different. You should review the risk factors and other information discussed in our filings with the SEC and form your own opinion about Martin’s future performance.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures on today’s call. Please refer to the table in our earnings press release posted in the Investor Relations section of our website to find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today’s call to their corresponding depth measures.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Ruben Martin.

Ruben Martin

Thank you, Sharon. Good morning. As you saw in our press release issued yesterday we reset our per unit distribution to $0.25 annually, which equates to a quarter -- quarterly unit distribution of $6.25 per unit.

Over the last 18 months, we have announced and executed on a number of strategic goals aimed at strengthening the balance sheet reducing leverage and increasing coverage. While we have made progress toward these targets, we are not where we want to need to be. Therefore, we are taking this step to ensure we meet our objectives in the not so distant future.

In addition to resetting the distribution, we also have implemented a distribution policy, that quite simply states that the distribution remained where it is as long as our leverage exceeds four times. Further, once our leverage is below four times, we will not consider an increase unless our coverage is above 1.3 times calculated with the increase.

Looking at our 2020 guidance, we currently expect to maintain the quarterly distribution at this level throughout the year. As a company, we are dedicated to optimizing our current assets to enhance profitability and provide safe reliable operations for our employees and our customers.

We will continue to focus on capital discipline and seek out ways to maximize efficiencies to provide value to our unitholders and ensure that we have the ability to capitalize on opportunities such as those at our Harbor Island and Beaumont Terminals facilities.

So now I will turn it over to Bob Bondurant to discuss our fourth quarter and 2019 results. Thank you.

Bob Bondurant

Okay. Thanks, Ruben. I’d like to discuss our fourth quarter performance, which exceeded our adjusted EBITDA forecast by $3.4 million or 10.6%. Actual adjusted EBITDA was $35.5 million, compared to our adjusted forecast of $32.1 million.

We exceeded guidance in two areas, our Sulfur Services segment and our Natural Gas Liquids segments. We are flat in our Terminalling and Storage segment and had a very slight miss in our Transportation segment.

Our Sulfur Services segment exceeded forecast by $2.7 million, breaking it out between our two business lines in this segment, our fertilizer group exceeded forecast by $1.5 million and our pure sulfur business exceeded forecast by $1.2 million.

In our fertilizer group excess cash flow or forecast was primarily due to very strong ammonium thiosulfate sales primarily in South Texas. The strength of this ammonium thiosulfate demand in the fourth quarter was because farmers in South Texas have planted and are planting more corn and less cotton in previous years due to the strength in corn prices relative to cotton.

As many of you know, corn acres planted is a significant driver of our fertilizer business, as corn production requires more usage of our products than any other agricultural commodity. We believe the planting of corn in South Texas could foreshadow strong corn plantings and other areas of the country, which should support our 2020 fertilizer forecast.

On the pure sulfur side of our business, we exceeded our fourth quarter forecast as a result of insurance proceeds received from our business interruption claim as a result of our ship loader casualty loss which occurred in May. We will also receive additional business interruption proceeds in early 2020 and these proceeds are included in our 2020 guidance.

As of yesterday, the new ship loader is operational and our complete prilling ship loading operations at Beaumont are back online. Additionally, our prilling operations at the Port of Stockton in California exceeded forecast as a result of increased sulfur volumes from Bay Area refineries. These West Coast refineries, which support our stock and operations experience more than normal downtime throughout 2019, but they appear to be now operating at normal Sulfur production levels.

Now moving to our Natural Gas Liquids segment, we exceeded forecast by $0.8 million, primarily in our Butane Logistics business. Also our propane wholesale distribution business exceeded forecast as a result of better margins than forecasted.

Our Butane Logistics business experience normal historical seasonal price differential when compared to last year’s anomaly as we had adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million in the fourth quarter. Because of last year’s energy price collapse, which negatively affected our butane book in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the first quarter of -- excuse me, fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, we were much more aggressive and hedging our inventory this year, as we were approximately 100% hedged going into the fourth quarter selling season. This protected and locked in our cash flow for this business.

As a result of locking in our profits, we did experience an opportunity cost of approximately $4.2 million in the fourth quarter, as butane market prices averaged higher than our hedged position price, but we felt it was a very important to protect our book against any possibility of a repeat of last year’s energy market collapse.

In our Transportation segment, we missed guidance by $100,000. Our Marine Transportation segment exceeded guidance by $700,000, as a result of almost 100% utilization and a continuing improvement in our inland average day rate.

In our Land Transportation business, we missed guidance by $800,000, as we achieved $4.7 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, compared to a forecast of $5.5 million. This miss was again primarily attributable to reduced sulfur production from Beaumont area refineries during the fourth quarter when compared to our forecast.

Although, we did see a 7% sulfur production increase from our refinery customers in the fourth quarter, when compared to the third quarter, it was not as much as anticipated. However, we have seen an 18% increase in sulfur production in January of 2020 from our refinery customers when compared to the fourth quarter, which is in line with what we believe will happen throughout 2020.

Now for the year, our Land Transportation business, which we acquired January 1, 2019, had EBITDA of $19.3 million. This was less than our acquisition economics, which originally forecasted $23.6 million of EBITDA for 2019. The miss in our annual forecasted EBITDA was primarily due to reduce sulfur production from our refinery customers, which occurred throughout the year.

Our overall daily truckload count was down 9% in 2019, compared to 2018, primarily because sulfur production from refineries we service was down 17%. This was due to extended turnarounds and downtime throughout the year. However, based on our conversations with our refinery customers, we believe sulfur production will returned to more normal levels in 2020, which will benefit our Land Transportation business.

Our Terminalling Services segment had adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million in the fourth quarter which is almost right on forecast.

So with that begin said, I’d like to turn the call over to Sharon to discuss our balance sheet, capital resources and our 2020 guidance release yesterday.

Sharon Taylor

Thanks, Bob. On December 31, 2019, the partnership balance sheet reflected long-term funded debt of $570 million plus short-term debt related to finance lease obligations of $7 million for a total of $577 million of debt net of an amortized debt issuance costs and unamortized issuance premium. Actual funded debt outstanding was $582 million, which is the reduction of $39 million from the third quarter.

We had $201 million outstanding under our $400 million revolving credit facility, resulting in total available liquidity of $199 million. From a leverage perspective, our debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, as calculated under our credit facility was 4.69 times, compared to 5.1 times in the third quarter.

As a reminder, our total debt ratio is shown with adjustments from a working capital carve out supplement, which excludes certain debt directly attributed to our seasonal NGL inventory builds if the volumes have been hedged or forward sold.

At December 31st, the calculated debt related to that inventory build was $50 million, which accordingly was excluded from the total debt calculation. All-in-all, on December 31st, the partnership was in full compliance with all covenant.

Moving to capital spending, our growth capital during the fourth quarter totaled approximately $3.6 million. Now in addition to that was $3.5 million related to the ship loader replacement at the Neches facility. As was mentioned in the press release, the new ship loader was commissioned and placed in service slightly ahead of schedule with the first prilled sulfur shipment targeted for February 1st.

As an update, our total capital expenditures for the new ship loader are still anticipated to be approximately $12 million. The majority of this will be funded by property insurance proceeds. Of the total $12 million, $7 million was spent in 2019 with the remaining $4.3 to be spent in the first quarter of 2020.

As to the timing of the property insurance proceeds related to the ship loader, we received $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of ‘19 for a total of $5 million in 2019, with the remaining proceeds we received in the first quarter of 2020.

Distributable cash flow for the quarter totaled $20.7 million and includes maintenance CapEx of approximately $4.1 million. This equates to 2.11 times coverage for the quarter. For the full year of 2019, total distributable cash flow was $51.5 million for a total unit coverage of 1.05 times.

Turning to our 2020 cash flow and capital spending guidance, attached to the press release yesterday was our 2020 financial guidance, which provides detailed by segments and by quarter. The presentation can also be found on our website at mmlp.com.

We are forecasting $117.1 million of adjusted EBITDA after unallocated SG&A of approximately $16 million for the full year 2020 and of that number approximately 62% is attributable to fee-based contracts.

Within our Terminalling and Storage segment, we expect Martin Lubricants to have another strong year as our Greece business continues to expand both its customer base and its geographical footprint.

In the second quarter of 2020, we are scheduled to open a new facility in Phoenix, Arizona to service our West Coast customers. This facility will free up capacity at both our Houston and Kansas City locations, and we will benefit from lower distribution costs.

Now also within the Terminalling and Storage segment, as we have spoken to, there is a reduction in EBITDA as the Smackover refinery. This is related to capital recovery fees that are rolling off in 2020 and 2021, as well as contract renegotiation that suspended the CPI adjustments for 2020.

Moving to Sulfur Services, our fertilizer guidance is reflective as a normalized planting and harvest season. While we cannot predict the weather, corn prices and the USDA outlook for corn acres planted in 2020 both remains strong, which as Bob mentioned, is supportive to our fertilizer business.

Guidance for the Sulfur Services segment also includes cash receipts of $3 million in the first quarter for business interruption insurance proceeds and that as well is related to the Neches ship loader.

Turning to Transportation, while rates and utilization in our Marine inland fleet remains strong, the contract on our offshore ATB unit renewed on December 19, 2019, at a reduced rate, which decreased our guidance for the Marine business for 2020 when compared to 2019, and for MTI, the Land Transport business, our 2020 guidance reflects both load count and mileage related to sulfur hauling returning to historical norms, which as Bob pointed out has occurred in January.

And finally, the Natural Gas Liquids segment guidance reflects a baseline view of a typical winter summer spread for the butane and propane businesses.

Comparing our full year 2019 results to our 2020 outlook, we have forecasted adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020, as $117.1 million, or an increase of 8.8 million. In 2019, our actual adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $108.3 million, which excludes approximately $11 million related to natural gas storage assets, which were sold effective June 30, 2019.

Moving on to our estimated capital expenditures for 2020, we anticipate maintenance CapEx to be approximately $17 million for the year and growth capital expenditures to be approximately $11 million. Of the $11 million, over 50% will be spent in the first quarter with the majority related to the new Phoenix, Greece plant. And as I spoke to earlier, we are forecasting $4.3 million to be spent on replacement costs for the new ship loader, which will be offset by property insurance proceeds received in the first quarter.

Finally, during the first quarter of 2020, we are addressing the refinancing of our senior notes that mature in February of 2021. The recent success of energy companies in the debt markets is encouraging as investor enthusiasm seems to have returned after being absent in the last month of 2019.

We also feel that given the results of our efforts to delever the balance sheet coupled with the retained cash flow following the distribution cut that was announced, we will have a successful offering.

However, given the state of the debt markets, we do expect our interest rate for the new senior notes to be higher than our current 7.25%. We also intend to the amount of the notes issued to be similar to the outstanding amount today.

This concludes our prepared remarks for this morning. I will now turn the call back to Sydney for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Kyle May with Capital One. Please proceed with your question.

Kyle May

Hi. Good morning.

Ruben Martin

Good morning.

Kyle May

So with a distribution cut, you indicated that Martin wants to improve the leverage ratio below 4 times and the coverage ratio above 1.3 times. Just wondering first, how you think about the balance between improving these two metrics? And then, secondly, when do you think Martin could reach these goals?

Sharon Taylor

Could you repeat the first part of your question, Kyle, I am sorry.

Kyle May

Sure. No problem. So I will just repeat the whole thing. So you talked about improving the leverage ratio below 4 times and the coverage ratio above 1.3. So as we are thinking about, I guess, the balance between these two metrics, how do you think about balancing between improving leverage ratio and improving the coverage? And then, secondly, when do you think Martin will reach these goals?

Sharon Taylor

So, first of all, I think, when we start looking at our 2020 numbers, you will see that the coverage ratio is going to be above 1.3 times -- substantially above 1.3 times. So we are focused still on the leverage ratio getting below 4 times. When we look out at our current forecast that occurs after ‘21, so around the first and second quarter of 2022, with the assets we own today and just that a stable cash flow,

Bob Bondurant

No increase in cash flow rate, I guess?

Sharon Taylor

Correct.

Ruben Martin

And I will say this, on the DCF coverage, roughly -- it’s going to be roughly $50 million of distributable cash from our distribution of $10 million. So roughly 5 times covered next year ballpark?

Kyle May

Okay. Got it. Okay. Good. That’s very helpful. And one of the things, hey, can -- I know you touched on the Marine Transportation business. Can you maybe go into a little bit more detail on what you are seeing between, I guess, the offshore and the inshore and kind of a mix between those two businesses in 2020?

Ruben Martin

Yeah. So this year our offshore business had, I will give you the rough numbers, cash flow of about $3 million roughly and the balance was inland. With this contract adjustments our offshore will be about $800,000 roughly and the inland will be, let me see the number here.

Sharon Taylor

About $9.

Ruben Martin

About $9.5 million and that’s after unallocated SG&A of $5 million. So the numbers you -- the $9.5 had -- is applying the full $5 million of unallocated SG&A. So as a business unit, it’s $14 plus on inland and about $800,000 on offshore.

And then there’s unallocated SG&A of $5 million to get it down to roughly the $10 million, $10 million or $11 million. So that’s the breakup. We just have one offshore unit. It is the M 6000 that works for the private company. And in the balances our inland roughly about a third of our cash flow from the Marine business comes from the private company, the General Partner.

Kyle May

Okay. Got it. That’s helpful. That’s all for me. Thank you.

Sharon Taylor

Thank you, Kyle.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from T.J. Schultz with RBC Capital. Please proceed with your question.

T.J. Schultz

Great. Thanks. In the guidance for 2020 EBITDA of $117 million, does that make any assumptions on changes in contracts between MRMC and MMLP that would fully offset the impact from lower distributions to MRMC or is that something we need to consider?

Sharon Taylor

That’s -- any contract changes with MRMC that we expect to occur in 2020 are already loaded into this guidance, as well as the distribution cut, when we talked about DCF. Right now, we are looking at MRMCs percentage of EBITDA or MMLPs percent of EBITDA associated with MRMC to be approximately 25%.

T.J. Schultz

Got it. Okay. At Beaumont and Corpus, what’s the latest there? I know Harbor Island and Carlyle plan kind of fizzled out for the crude port or at least there is still some pushback from Port Aransas. So is something meaningful at Beaumont more likely just update there? Thanks.

Ruben Martin

Yeah. This is Ruben. I have had meetings over the last week and have two more scheduled between now and next week. We are visiting that facility. We have got all of the numbers. We have had some interest now relative to and I am talking about Corpus mainly right now. But we have had some interest and of course Beaumont we have got consistent interest in Beaumont and doing facilities there for a different -- a lot of different products.

So, yeah, we have had a lot of interest lately. It’s very difficult to look at longer term contracts with dedicated crews basically with some of the pipeline in West Texas now loosening up, it’s tough to get people to come across with the longer -- long-term contracts, but what we have had some interest because I think the cost and things on the single point lowering is expensive relative to what we can do, we can do it a lot cheaper if we can get the port to originally dredge the 75-feet to do VLCC.

So that’s why we are working. So it’s still going. I think Carlyle the JV that they had kind of distracted a lot of the talking at some point in time and diverted it now that that is kind of falling apart. People are back calling us.

T.J. Schultz

Okay. Make sense. Just lastly on the debt refinancing, so are the distribution cut and the recent results here enough to get that done in your view or are there other liquidity measures you may have to consider whether that asset sales private capital just any more thoughts on that process as you enter the debt markets here?

Sharon Taylor

Yeah. As we have been looking at this for a little while now, we are actually in the process of beginning what I would call the kickoff. We believe right now that what we have will allow us to access the public debt markets and we should be complete with that process before the end of the first quarter.

And to any asset sales, we have spoken before about non-core asset sales, we still have some smaller assets that are either not in service at this time or outside of our refinery business and that we are concentrated on, so we might have some additional smaller asset sales still out there. Again, those won’t be moving the needle much, but every piece of that helps.

Ruben Martin

But I think to answer the question too is that the answer is, yes, we can get there with what we have done now. And any asset sales if we did decide to do any, we don’t have to, but if we did, it will just move that timeline up.

T.J. Schultz

Got it. Make sense. Thanks, everyone.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Sunil Sibal with Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Sunil Sibal

Yeah. Hi. Good morning, guys. Couple of questions on the balance sheet. My understanding is that as far as this secure revolver is concerned, you have a leverage limit of 2.75 on that. Can you confirm that and then where did you end up at the end of the year on that metrics?

Sharon Taylor

Yes. That the senior secured leverage was 2.75. We were at 1.77 at the end of the year.

Sunil Sibal

Okay. Then kind of related to that in terms of when you are looking at refinancing the senior unsecured, is there potential to kind of lessen that burden of the new by using some of this margin that you have on the secured side or is that something in the secured, which prohibits you from using this margin to say buyback unsecured bound in the market or something like that.

Sharon Taylor

We are looking as I spoke to you for the note amount to be substantially similar to where we are today, which is $374 million. And to the last part of your question, there is nothing that would preclude us from moving around as needed.

Sunil Sibal

Okay. Thanks for that. And then in terms of your sulfur margins or more so on the butane margins for the Q1. Is that margin pretty much has done I know you mentioned that you are pretty hedged going into the fourth quarter, but I was wondering how should we think about that for the first quarter?

Ruben Martin

Yes. We were significantly hedged going into the quarter. Based upon our inventory cost position as hedges, we feel very comfortable about our first quarter performance in the butane business and there is a potential to possibly exceed it.

Sunil Sibal

Okay. And then last one for me, I think, you mentioned that, as far as contracts between MMLP and MMRC about 25% of the EBITDA is coming from MMRC in 2020. Could you remind us what was that. What that number has been historically closer to?

Ruben Martin

It’s very similar, plus or minus a few percentage points.

Sunil Sibal

Okay. Got it. Thanks, guys. That’s all I had.

Sharon Taylor

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I am not showing any further questions at this time. I will now turn the call to Bob Bondurant for any further remark.

Bob Bondurant

Okay. Thank you, Sydney. And thanks as well to everyone listening to the call this morning. I want to take the opportunity to emphasize once more that our targets remain the same. Leverage below 4 times and coverage greater than 1.3 times. Through continued emphasis on capital discipline and efficient management of our business, we will make progress toward those targets. In addition to improving the balance sheet management’s top priorities include, one, delivering on our 2020 guidance, two, identifying opportunities to provide value to our unitholders, business partners and employees, and three, positioning the company for the future. Thank you for your interest and investment in Martin Midstream Partners.

