Tullow Oil: Finding Value In The Rubble After Share Price Collapses

Tullow is guiding for $150M in free cash flow in FY 2020, but this contains $230M in what could be described as non-recurring or non-essential expenses.

Fingers are pointed at the high net debt which indeed could be an issue, but Tullow has about 12-18 months to rectify the situation.

Introduction

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) (OTCPK:TUWOY) is a British company producing oil offshore Ghana while it also owns a stake in important development-stage oil projects in Uganda and Kenya in a partnership with among others Total (TOT) and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY). Just two years ago the future looked very bright for Tullow as it was completing a capex-heavy phase in its existence, and the free cash flow result would allow the company to rapidly decrease its net debt. Tullow’s share price has collapsed in the past few months after a disappointing guidance update, but perhaps there’s value in the rubble.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The liquidity on Tullow’s UK listing is clearly superior to any other secondary listing, and you should trade in Tullow’s shares using the facilities of the London Stock Exchange. Tullow is listed with TLW as its ticker symbol, the trading volume in the UK is in excess of 20 million shares per day.

A perfect storm is hitting Tullow Oil

Tullow has had a lot of bad luck. In the third quarter of last year its deal with Total and CNOOC to sell a part in the 1.7 billion barrel reserve Uganda project fell through as the Uganda government was playing hardball on certain capital gains taxes that would be generated by the sale. At that point I wasn’t too worried as the Uganda project is so large and Tullow’s partners are so reliable and knowledgeable that I wouldn’t have mind the company trying to remain an important partner in the project instead of selling a stake.

But that was just the start. In a November update, Tullow had to confess its new oil discovery offshore Guyana might not be viable at all: Additional lab test work revealed the quality of the oil was sub par. The oil of the offshore Guyana oilfield would be classified as "heavy oil" and have a high sulfur content which means the potential sales price probably wouldn’t be anywhere near the benchmark oil prices, which means it would be tough to justify the capex related to the infrastructure to support the development and production at this time. The samples are undergoing more test work so Tullow Oil hasn’t killed the project yet, I wouldn’t bank on the Jethro and Joe wells to be viable at this point. And in January, Tullow confirmed that although the quality of the oil found at the Carapa zone (which was drilled in a partnership with Repsol) was good, the size of the discovery (a layer of just 4 meters thick) just wasn’t good enough. Of course, there still is plenty more to explore offshore Guyana and Suriname, but perhaps it would be a good idea for Tullow is to reduce the net debt position on the corporate level rather than chasing more exploration targets.

Source: company presentation

But it got worse for Tullow Oil as just a month later it had to aggressively cut its production guidance for 2020 which is now estimated at around 75,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day while expectations for 2021 (and beyond) don’t look much better as the production will drop further to around 70,000 boe/day.

Why the company did a sloppy job with its FY2020 free cash flow guidance

Although it's a clear positive Tullow Oil came clean and immediately published the bad news of a reduced three year outlook, I have to say the company could initially have provided a bit more color on its free cash flow guidance. While it's commendable Tullow mentioned a free cash flow result of $150M, it didn’t mention in its press release that this is the free cash flow result after still spending $130M on growth (including exploration) and $100M to decommission its North Sea assets (which should be completed in 2020, indicating this $100M expense will not reoccur next year).

So basically the $150M in free cash flow paints some sort of "worst-case scenario" at $60 oil, and in the presentation, Tullow did provide a more detailed breakdown of its anticipated capex spending:

Source: company presentation

Of the $350M in capex, only $220M should be seen as sustaining or semi-sustaining capex while the $40M to be spent in Kenya and $15M in Uganda will be subject to revision should Tullow indeed reduce its stakes in both projects. In Kenya, for instance, Tullow is looking to sell 20% of its 50% stake in the oil project. Should this go ahead, the $40M in capex already will drop by $16M due to owning a smaller stake in the project.

So there are a lot of moving parts here and my personal opinion would be for Tullow to try to reduce the exploration expenses even further and perhaps suspend exploration for 1-2 years (if that's contractually possible and depending on the partners on the respective exploration projects to sign off on a delay). By reducing the cash outflow, the free cash flow will be much higher than the $150M the company has been guiding for, and could be twice as high in 2021 on the condition the decommissioning of the North Sea assets will effectively be completed this year.

So while Tullow Oil did the right thing by not trying to make the situation look better than it is, it could have done a better job in explaining the $150M in free cash flow will be the absolute lower end at $60 Brent. Considering the offshore Ghana oilfields continue to produce oil at a cost of just over $10/barrel, the asset continues to throw off a massive amount of operating cash flow (50,000 barrels per day at an operating margin of $45/barrel results in an operating cash flow of $2.25M per day on a 100% basis). And this cash flow excludes the additional 25,000 barrels per day that are produced by the assets where Tullow isn’t the operator.

Source: company presentation

Tullow isn’t dead and its cash flows won’t collapse. The free cash flow will come in lower, that’s for sure. But on a normalized basis, the free cash flow will be roughly twice as high as the $150M Tullow has been guiding for. Even if you would still include $50M in exploration expenses per year. So despite being fully on board with delivering a bad news message, Tullow could have and probably should have provided more background as a $150M free cash flow on a $2.8B net debt sounds disastrous while a $300M-plus free cash flow makes the net debt sound manageable.

All eyes are now on the debt repayment schedule

One of the main reasons for the recent collapse is the market’s fear of how Tullow Oil will now have to refinance its debt that will come due over the next few years. For 2020, there doesn’t appear to be a problem and the $362M Tullow had in cash on the balance sheet as of the end of June (which will likely have increased by now) combined with the expected net cash inflow this year should be more than sufficient to repay the 211M GBP debt that comes due later this year.

Source: company presentation

So for 2020, I don’t see any issue, but I agree that Tullow may face a tougher time to repay the $722M due in 2021 and $1.07B due in 2022 as it's impossible for the current cash on hand and the anticipated free cash flow to cover these repayments. This means that some of the debt will have to be rolled over into the future, and that’s why Tullow Oil should keep its credit facility provider as a friend. Approximately $1.35B has been drawn down from the line of credit while there's an additional allowance of $1.1B (although I wouldn’t rule out the possibility the lender will cut the total allowed size of the credit facility as it's a reserve-based lending deal and I'm also unsure how the partial sales of the Kenyan and Ugandan assets will impact the reserve based lending facility), which will help to cover the debt repayments in 2021 and a part of the repayments in 2022 as well.

Investment thesis

This means Tullow Oil has approximately 18 months to convince the markets it has a sound strategic plan to get the business back on track with a maximized cash flow in order to continue reducing its net debt. Asset sales (Uganda/Kenya) will provide a lot of breathing room should Tullow be able to execute on those, but I fully agree to cut the dividend in order to focus on the debt reduction.

Tullow Oil’s free cash flow will remain very strong, but this will be hidden by the $100M decommissioning bill expected in 2020 and the continuous investment in exploration ($75M). So if Tullow really wanted to, it could further increase its free cash flow from 2021 as some non-recurring expenses will only have to be paid for this year and a temporary suspension of exploration programs could keep more cash in the treasury.

But of course, we shouldn’t sugar coat things either. Tullow is in a tough space and its guidance update is absolutely disappointing. It will now be important for the company to appoint the right CEO to pull the company out of the swamp. Tullow has a chance, but this is where the quality of a management team will play an important role.

I have a long position in Tullow and averaged down in December at 41 pence to reduce my average purchase price below 100 pence.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUWLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.