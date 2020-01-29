Bonanza Creek Guides To Solid Growth And Turns The Corner On Outspend

The name recently gained traction before falling back with the group and is again steeply discounted for the combination of growth, margins, and strong balance sheet.

This is Z4 Quick Model Update. You can see a recent update highlighting key aspects of the story here.

The 2019 Preliminary Results:

Volumes: 4Q19 at 24.3 MBOEpd Full year 2019 at 23.5 MBOEpd, vs. Street of 23.1 MBOEpd

Capex of $222 mm, down 19% YoY. This was below the already multiple times reduced guidance range of $230 to $240 mm.

Preliminary operating expenses were OK. LOE for the full year came in at $2.95 / BOE, in line with their 2019 guidance range mid point which had previously also been reduced. Midstream expense came in at $1.66 / BOE for 4Q, dragging up the full year to $1.40/BOE which was the upper end of guidance. In total, they expect operating expenses on a BOE basis to be at or below initial 2019 guidance for the full year when the final numbers are out.

2020 Guidance:

Bonanza provided a volume guidance range of 26 to 29 MBOEpd, up 11 to 23% over 2019 (up 17% on mid), vs. prior preliminary of up 20% which was offered in May when 2019 was guided to be smaller than it turned out to be. On that basis, 20% growth would have been 26.2 MBOEpd. In our last update from late 2019, we noted the Street might be slightly high for 2020 at 27.5 MBOEpd. This is the current middle of production. Z4 employs at 28 MBOEpd estimate, 60% oil.

In our last update from late 2019, we noted the Street might be slightly high for 2020 at 27.5 MBOEpd. This is the current middle of production. Z4 employs at 28 MBOEpd estimate, 60% oil. Bonanza's 2020 Capex range guidance is $215 to $235 mm (essentially flat YoY). This assumes a 1 rig program and doesn't see drilling in the much anticipated French Lake area until late in the year. Most importantly, the Street was at $300 mm for 2020 spending expectations as recently as October and in our last piece we noted, that "in reality this could be close to $200 mm"

(essentially flat YoY). This assumes a 1 rig program and doesn't see drilling in the much anticipated French Lake area until late in the year. Most importantly, expectations as recently as October and in our last piece we noted, that "in reality this could be close to $200 mm" Operating Expenses (and some tweaks to our 2020 model). LOE of $2.75 to $3.00 / BOE We previously employed at $2.75 range and have bumped our thinking to the middle of new guidance. RMI of $1.50 to $1.85 / BOE We previously employed $1.30 and have taken our numbers to $1.70. Cash G&A of $29 to $32 mm We previously employed $35 mm and have come down to the top of the range. Production Taxes of 8 to 9%

Differential Guidance: $4.35 to $4.85 per BOE; our prior 2020 model employed a $5.75 differential.



Nutshell: Net of all changes our estimates inch up less than $5 mm for EBITDA on both the $50 and $60 price decks. The better diffs and modestly better costs help but the much lower than Street expected capex really help with what was previously seen as a modest outspend name at both levels. On the lower spending plan we see them as essentially cash neutral at $50 and modestly cash positive at $60 (previously outspend of ~ $90 mm and ~ $45 mm respectively). As such, the name takes out one of the key issues for smid cap names, outspend, and replaces it with neutrality. On the other fronts, the balance sheet is in excellent shape and the name continues to trade at a marked discount to its peers. At yesterday's close of $17.12 they traded at just 1.9x our $50 based deck and a minuscule 1.6x our $60, official 2020 Z4 deck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.