Battle Volatility By Buying The Exchanges

This Monday, the markets opened with the wrong foot, as indices were red all across the board. My view is that whether or not the sell-off lasts a more extended period, it is wise to hedge against the potential volatility. However, the kind of hedging I propose is not options or bear-favoring securities, but rather actual stocks you should go long at. I believe that volatility and increased transaction volume will significantly benefit the exchanges and clearing-houses. Investors cannot only profit long term by going long in some of the most historically excellent performing equities but also stocks that actually benefit from the market's volatility.

The superstar market-makers for this strategy are:

The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

The CME Group Inc (CME)

The Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

The Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Of course, there are more stocks worth taking into account, like the MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX), but in this article, I will focus on these four.

The exchanges

Besides the fact that exchanges will benefit from an increased volume in transactions, they are great investments regardless of market conditions. In fact, all four stocks have outperformed the market in terms of total returns by a considerable margin.

The sector has juicy margins, and exchanges benefit from their deep moat. The oligopoly that has been formed is extremely unlikely to go anywhere. Entry into the sector is virtually impossible due to intense regulation and approval requirements from the SEC as a National Securities Exchange. That is to say, the average Joe cannot just raise some capital and go "disrupt" the industry with their new idea.

Battling volatility

The reason exchanges benefit from volatility, is because, with higher transaction volume between buying and selling, they receive higher fees and achieve higher transaction-based revenues, as a result.

As of the moment of writing this article, the market has slowly started buying the sell-off. As you can see, the SPY (SPY) is currently -1.38%, but the exchanges are flying higher, except for Nasdaq, which is -0.67% in the red. The reason that CME has gained almost 2% despite the panic sell is precisely my point. Higher volume on transaction-based revenue.

To illustrate how that applies to the actual revenue figure, let's take the Nasdaq as an example, based on the previous significant sell-off that occurred during the 2018's December.

Digging up some past earnings releases didn't fail to disappoint me. As you can see for the three months ended (December 31), market services revenue hit $740m.

Source: Nasdaq Q1/2019 results

Going forward six months, the Q3 reports that market services have yet to hit such high, even though Nasdaq has consistently been increasing its revenue. My understanding is that higher transaction volumes spiked Nasdaq's revenues, around December, and lower volatility conditions, then resumed growth back to its typical trajectory.

Source: Nasdaq Q3/2019 results

Volume, Volume, Volume

Volume for exchanges is what location is to real estate. Maybe not the best analogy in the world, but as the highest quality property is worth peanuts in the middle of nowhere, an exchange may have the best product (e.g., predicting the futures' volatility based on weather), but volume is what creates value.

What you should care as an investor in regards to the volume are two metrics. The first one is the RPC (Revenue per contract), and the other is the OI (Open Interest) trend.

As you can see, the average daily volume trends have been moving higher as more transactions take place. Exchanges benefit from the natural and eventual increase in such volumes. As markets grow larger and more participants are involved, exchanges will be there to take their sweet cut.

The business model reminds me of that of Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). As the population grows and consumer spending increases, the duo's revenues and earnings will be naturally increasing without much hassle. The fact these two firms have formed a duopoly is a massive factor, quite like how the exchanges have built an oligopoly too.

Source: ICE investor presentation

Valuation

The exchanges are not the cheaper equities one can buy, but they are not expensive either. Their Price/Earnings ratio generally hovers between 25 and 35, which I believe is fair, considering their strong earnings growth and wide moat.

Buying into an exchange, shareholders are getting quality businesses that enjoy significant revenue growth, as you can see in the graph below. I think that at the current growth rates, the four stocks are quite fairly valued.

Conclusion

Overall, exchanges and clearing-houses are some of the most reliable stocks to own because of their oligopolistic nature. In my view, they are excellent long-term holdings, regardless of market conditions. However, one can probably take advantage of the current, or potential future volatility, since the outcome of an increase in daily transactions, boosts the revenue of these firms even further. Finally, considering their organic growth in terms of market and population expansion, as well as their excellent margins, their valuations provide a fair entry point, too, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.