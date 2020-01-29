Kraft Heinz: The Big Picture

Discuss what to look out for in Kraft's FY19 report next month and how they tie to key focus areas for Kraft.

The Kraft Heinz Backdrop

Kraft Heinz (KHC) astonished investors in its quarterly report issued in February 2019. This fourth-quarter report for fiscal 2018 included a $15.4 billion write-down for its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands and a dividend cut of more than a third. The company also announced an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) looking into Kraft's accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls related to its procurement function. The investigation delayed SEC filings, as 1Q19 and 2Q19 were both reported in August 2019. The company in May reported that its own investigation and review identified required adjustments of approximately $208 million.

In April Kraft's board had appointed a new CEO, Miguel Patricio, who took the helm of the company at the start of July 2019. By late August, it was obvious Miguel had his work cut out for him as shares bottomed out as low as $25 per share.

In October, Kraft's second largest shareholder, 3G Capital Partners, unloaded 25.1 million shares citing liquidity reasons. It's hard not to be skeptical, however, 3G still remains the second largest shareholder in Kraft Heinz and has stated that it's not selling more shares. Jorge Paulo Lemann, Kraft Heinz board member and 3G founder, increased his personal stake in Kraft by $100 million, giving merit to Kraft's low valuation, especially when considering 3G sold the shares at $28.44 per share. It's also worth noting that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A), Kraft's largest shareholder, hasn't sold shares.

Kraft Showed Positive Signs in its Last Quarterly Report

Kraft reported Q319 results at the end of October 2019 that was taken kindly by the majority of investors. Here's a look at important 3Q19 numbers:

Revenue came in at $6.076 billion, down 4.8% from the same quarter a year ago.

Organic net sales came in at $6.116 billion, down 1.1% from the same quarter a year ago.

Free cash flow came in at $532 million, up 5.1% from the same quarter a year ago.

EBITDA margin came in at 29.67%, up 7.82% from the same quarter a year ago.

Currency weaknesses significantly hurt revenue in international segments.

Following the earnings report shares rose. In the 3Q19 earnings conference call management was limited with its guidance. Patricio stated that a more thorough roadmap for 2020 would be laid out in its FY19 report. Patricio's plan for Kraft in 2020 will need to consist of some meaningful substance to compel prospective investors. While Kraft's brand write-downs amongst other issues justifiably melted company's share price, Kraft doesn't have as many excuses for its declining sales.

Kraft experienced currency weaknesses in EMEA and the Rest of World, as well as weakening pricing in Canada. In fact, EMEA posted 0.4% organic sales growth and the Rest of World posted 0.2% organic sales growth in 3Q19. After currency adjustments those rates fell to (3.5%) and (13.3%) respectively. Sales in Canada were actually favorable and would have been in the green 2.1% if it weren't for the (2.6%) loss due to weak pricing.

Kraft's management implemented price hikes in its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Rest of World, and United States segments to improve margins and counteract previous price cuts. While Paulo Basilio, Kraft's CFO, stated that pricing turned positive in 3Q19, weak pricing in Canada is offsetting gains from that of EMEA and Rest of World. Furthermore, Basilio cited competition, supply chain costs, and commodity inflation as headwinds that Kraft faces moving forward. These headwinds will all have great effects on Kraft's revenue, free cash flow, and EBITDA margin.

What to Look for When Kraft Reports FY19

Wrapping up, the three things to keep an eye out for when Kraft reports FY19 next month would be revenue (net and organic), EBITDA margin, and currency adjustments.

Kraft has discussed new products and promotion mixes to stimulate sales. While net sales were down in EMEA and the Rest of World segments, the U.S. segment -- which accounts for 71% of the company's revenue stream -- lost (1.6%) of purely organic sales volume in 3Q19 compared to 3Q18. Kraft's 3Q19 net revenue was down 4.8%, with 3.7% of that loss coming from currency weaknesses and divestitures. Revenue figures from Kraft's FY19 report will provide much better insight into how Kraft is operationally responding to recent sales losses.

Kraft's EBITDA margin should be observed to see how true management's claims of positive pricing are. Kraft's margins suffered under a lower price strategy that new management is trying to reverse. EBITDA margin was up in 3Q19 quite a bit, which was a positive sign that new pricing initiatives are working in Kraft's favor. Kraft's FY19 EBITDA margin should be monitored to gauge Kraft's pricing success.

Currency adjustments help identify surface level discrepancies for prospective Kraft investors. As stated above currency weaknesses in EMEA and the Rest of World segments turned organic net sales growth into a loss on the books. Currency weakness can seriously impair both revenue and EBITDA margin, thus, it should be thoroughly looked at when attempting to truly judge Kraft's operational performance.

The Takeaway

While Kraft still faces headwinds, the company still appears to be an attractive security, especially in the highly valued market we have today. Kraft is trading 27.5% under its book value, which is reflective of the $15.4 billion in write-downs. Furthermore, Kraft has lost significantly more market value than it has total revenue stream. It's worth noting that a solid portion of Kraft's revenue declines were due to currency weaknesses and negative pricing. However, currency weaknesses are quite variable, and Kraft has already stated that its new pricing strategy has turned pricing positive. Furthermore, Kraft is producing free cash flow figures that are near the company's all-time highs. Kraft cut its dividend by more than a third and still offers a dividend yield of 5.28%, which is more than sustainable with Kraft's cash flows. While Kraft may still have its work cut out for it, its shares are worth a strong consideration at current market prices.

