Unplanned Early Retirement: How It Can Affect You

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we know that investing is only one part of the retirement puzzle. Life has many events and circumstances that can limit choices or open additional opportunities. What can you do to build a safe plan for retirement factoring that many are forced to retire early?

There must be 50 reasons to retire early

A lot of folks end up retiring earlier than they planned. A surprising number do so because circumstances force them to retire. While there's no need to be coy, there are a lot of reasons to retire earlier than originally planned. So, let's look at how many people end up retiring earlier than planned and then let’s look at some specific examples.

Let’s look at the Numbers

Here is a study about retiring early. A number of interesting points are made in the study about how many people retire early and what drives that decision.

This first chart shows the percentage of people who plan to retire at a certain age (the grey bars) and the percentage of people actually retiring at a given age who retired earlier than they planned (the red bars). Note that ages most folks plan to retire around are 62, when people first become eligible for Social Security, and 65, when folks become eligible for Medicare coverage. That isn’t particularly surprising as those are very logical ages to retire. Note that only about one in five people plan to work until they reach age 66 or later.

Somewhat more surprising is that the later a person plans to retire the more likely it is that they will retire before they reach their planned retirement age. Of particular note, more than half of the people who planned to work until at least 66 retired before reaching that age goal. Note that even one in five folks failed to reach age 62 before retiring.

Next, let’s take a look at why people retired early. Note that the biggest factor resulting in early retirement was losing a job and not finding a replacement. The next biggest factor was due to a parent moving in. Both of those reasons are hard to predict much ahead of time.

Given that many people don’t reach the age they initially planned to retire, and the unpredictability of the most likely causes of early retirement, it's a good idea to make a plan to get yourself into a position to retire earlier than you currently want to. That way, you will be ready beforehand, and if circumstances change, you are prepared. And just because you are financially able to retire doesn’t preclude you from continuing to work.

Real-Life People Retiring Earlier Than Planned

Let’s look at some actual people who ended up retiring earlier than they initially planned.

First, let’s look at Valerie. She went to college and then entered the workforce. But once she got married, she left full-time employment outside of the home to raise her children. Years later, after a divorce and her children were all in high school, she reentered the workforce. When she first was hired at the county probation department, she thought she had found her dream job. She very much enjoyed helping people who had made a mistake get their lives back on track. But over the years, interactions with people who continued to make the same mistakes over and over again reduced the enjoyment she got from helping the truly needy. Now that the kids had all left home, she decided to retire as soon as she could rather than working as long as she was able. The main driver of when Valerie could retire was her pension, both when she became fully vested and when it would produce enough income for her. That turned out to be one month after she turned 65. That was earlier than she planned (her father had worked until his late 70s for instance), but not all that early.

Joe had always wanted to be a teacher, but by the time he finished college, those jobs were few and didn’t pay very much. So he became an engineer. He eventually started his own company, which was eventually bought at a very nice profit for him. Around 55, with the kids having fully-funded college accounts, retirement accounts more than adequate, and his wife’s salary more than covering their remaining expenses, his salary wasn’t needed anymore. So he decided to retire and take up teaching high school physics, his dream job.

John had always worked, starting from the time he was a fairly young kid. As a kid, his parents had a house near a baseball stadium (Tiger Stadium), so he earned money parking cars on the lawn on game days. He eventually went into the Navy, and then got involved in some early corporate training for computers. Because he had always worked, he figured he always would. At least until someone made him stop. Then the company he was working for had a big layoff. They offered employees near retirement age, with long service records, incentives to retire early. For John, the incentive package was pretty good, and combined with the fact that by retiring he could save the job of someone he worked with and liked, he decided to retire when he hadn’t planned to do so.

Valerie, Joe, and John are just three examples of people who retired earlier than they planned (and they are real people). None of them were forced to retire, but each was in a position where when they decided to retire ahead of schedule, they were able to make that work fairly quickly. In the article linked above, one of the suggestions is to set up a plan that allows you to retire earlier than you intend. The idea is that if you are ready financially before you are ready mentally, you can simply keep working as long as you like.

Circumstances change, often in ways not planned for. Each of the people we looked at changed their plans, in large part because they could change their plans. For those who still haven’t reached retirement, it's best to plan to retire earlier rather than later to account for any changes in circumstances beyond their control.

You need a new healthcare plan, Stan.

One big concern for those who live and work in the U.S. is the cost of health insurance. Likely, your employer provides insurance for you, so one thing to consider when planning to retire is how you will get health insurance. If you plan to retire after you hit age 65, Medicare is available to you. If you want to retire before age 65, you must make some other arrangement to get health insurance. This can be a big factor in when you can retire, because health insurance is expensive, and after you pass 40 or so it gets even more expensive.

If you are retiring from one career to start a dream job, possibly that new job offers health insurance coverage to its employees. A married person with a working spouse can possibly go on the spouse’s plan. Either of these is likely the best alternative, after Medicare, if it is available.

COBRA gives you the option to extend the insurance your employer offers for up to 18 months. You’ll have to pay the full cost, but this can still be cheaper than buying insurance on the individual market.

If none of those two options are open, then one will have to look at the individual market. That can be expensive. Of the three people we mentioned above that retired early, only Joe didn’t qualify for Medicare. However, he qualified for insurance from his new job as a teacher plus his wife also had a very good plan.

Access to enough of your savings is key, Lee.

When you retire, you are going to need some way to replace at least part of the income from the job you are leaving. If you are like Joe and starting a second career, the new job might provide all the income you need. But for most of us, our savings are going to be a part of that income picture.

If you retire after age 62, then in the U.S. you can collect Social Security. Other countries will have age requirements for their retirement system, so again, if you meet the age requirement, you have some income.

Some people will have access to a pension or other defined benefit plan. So this too can be part of the picture when deciding when to retire. For instance, that is one of the factors that determined when Valerie could retire. That actually required her to work an extra month after she qualified for full Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage.

Next up is various defined contribution plans, which in the U.S. means accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s. For an IRA you have to be age 59½ to withdraw money without penalty (Roth IRAs will allow you to withdraw contributions but not gains after five years). 401(k)s also have an age requirement to withdraw money without a 10% penalty that's slightly different from IRAs. You can withdraw money from the 401(k) plan of the employer your retired from starting at age 55 (as long as you keep it with that employer and don’t roll it over into another plan), but all other 401(k)s have the 59½ minimum age requirement.

The next source of retirement income is a retirement incentive package. From time to time, employers will offer these to long-serving employees, mainly to reduce payroll costs. The biggest restriction here is that your employer actually has to offer you one. Such a package was what encouraged John to retire earlier than he had planned.

The final source for retirement income is any savings that one has outside of retirement accounts. The good news here is that there's no restriction on when you can access this cash. The big drawback is that it has enjoyed no protection from taxes.

To put together a plan to retire early, one first starts with a budget. One then looks at the sources of income available and when they will become available to determine when you can retire. Great, if you can already access enough income to retire, but most people will have to save and plan to reach that level.

Get Yourself Free

Once you have an early retirement plan in place, you are then free to retire once that plan’s goals are achieved. And while a few weeks of having nothing to do will be great, once you have had that period of rest, it's important to decide what you will do with your time.

Remember, for decades, you have worked at least eight hours a day, five days a week. When you retire you will need something to fill that time and replace that purpose. Some like Joe will take up a dream second job. Some like Valerie will do charity work. Some like John will devote time to investing. Others will travel. But the important thing is to find something to do that will give you a reason to get up in the morning and fill your time in a productive and enjoyable way.

Managing Your Own Funds

The final piece in the puzzle is managing your own funds. If you have already managed to save enough to fund your retirement, you are in a great place. If you still need more income to reach that point, you will need to both save more and perhaps increase the average yield of your current portfolio holdings. And even if you do have enough, having more income can give you a safety net in case anything unexpected happens.

John utilizes the Income Method we have developed to boost his retirement income. This is a dividend growth strategy that focuses on buying investments that pay a distribution and trade at deep value. This gives the investor high cash flow that in accumulation mode can be used to buy even more distribution-paying securities, or in retirement mode have enough cash left over after expenses to buy more income so as to offset inflation.

The first step in this review is to determine if your current positions are all working toward your goal. Not every position has to play the same role. Some positions can provide a very safe income as a base. Others can provide a lot of current cash with moderate safety but require monitoring for safety. Others can even have the job of providing capital gains, buying them at very good value and selling them later to get the cash to increase income. Any investment that's not helping to achieve your goals and filling the role assigned to it can then be sold to get cash to redeploy to better investments. While it may be your goal to never have to sell to generate the income you need, don't be afraid to sell when a security no longer is a good match.

The next step is identifying where to put the cash that's to be invested to grow the portfolio income. That cash can be from new savings, distributions or the sale of securities that no longer are meeting your goals. As income investors, our picks can help with this as we provide a list of securities trading at very good value paying a secure distribution. For instance, right now, EPR Properties (EPR), with a yield of 6.2%, is a recommended pick and is trading at a very good value. Even better, the dividend is paid on a monthly basis. Each share that you buy will pay you $0.375 each month. American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Redeemable Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (AFINP), with a yield of 7.4%, is another pick from our list of preferred stocks. As a preferred share from a REIT, it not only pays a good dividend, approximately 47 cents a quarter, but as the preferred issue from a property REIT it's very safe too. The advantage of preferred stocks is that they have low price volatility, and therefore it's a great low-risk investment if you know which preferred stock to buy.

Managing your own portfolio can be both fun and rewarding and coupled with a good savings plan can play a big role in your early retirement plan. High-yield investments chosen with distribution safety in mind can be a big help in generating the income you will need in retirement.

Final Thoughts

While the meme above is humorous, it's important to plan ahead so that isn’t you. Given the uncertainties about when you might actually retire, it’s a good plan to set your goal earlier than you might want. That will give you the freedom to choose as well as provide a contingency against unforeseen circumstances.

