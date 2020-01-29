Investigating AMAG Pharmaceuticals As A Value Play

Company Thesis

AMAG's (AMAG) announcement of a management reshuffle and divestiture of its key growth products has been nightmarish for shareholders. Share sentiment has been extraordinarily negative as investors are puzzled why the company would spin-off its most promising candidates at such an early stage into commercialization. While it was a no-brainer, the stock plunged, shares of AMAG are now oversold as to warrant an enticing value play. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

Source: Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Divestiture Potential

Source: Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Vyleesi has an estimated total addressable prescription volume of 181 million in the U.S. before adjustments. Priced at $99 per 4 injections, this implies a net price of $148.50 per injection assuming a 20% patient co-pay program. Before multiplying the two values together to determine its potential revenues, however, key details must be accounted for.

Firstly, nearly 48% of Americans are estimated to have heart disease (either diagnosed or undiagnosed), and 1 in 3 adults are likely to have hypertension with 50% of cases being uncontrolled. Obviously, there is a wide degree of overlap between the two conditions, which puts an estimate of 1 in 2 adult women in the U.S. being unable to receive treatments of Vyleesi due to not meeting its safety criterion. Furthermore, AMAG's marketing program comes at the cost of giving out the first 4 injections free for every patient, which is projected to affect its pricing by at least -10%. Next, a copay of $99 for 4 injections may be unaffordable to patients due to various socioeconomic factors and may warrant the treatment too costly for an estimated 30% of adult women in the U.S. Hence, a total discount rate of 80% is likely to apply to the prescription volume calculated before, leading to a peak prescription volume estimate of 18.1 million injections per year.

While the drug's effects and sales potential are promising, the drug is only in its infancy stage in terms of commercialization. In the event of a divestiture, the buyer would surely demand a hefty discount as to compensate for the risk of sunk cost of launch. Furthermore, the drug is projected to have an inferior margin compared to its peers due to lack of patient awareness.

As a result, the author expects Vyleesi to fetch at best, $100M to $200M in the event of a spin-off. There are simply too many risks to be discounted in a M&A deal at this stage, and hence its bids will not reflect the drug's true growth potential.

Source: Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

AMAG's other gynecological drug, Intrarosa, has been growing at a reduced pace in terms of capturing market share. Despite the drug being an innovation in treating painful sexual intercourse in women post menopause, there are just too many treatment options available, such as vaginal estrogen injections, pelvic floor physical therapy, counseling, and self-care for the condition. Intrarosa's projected annual revenues for FY2019 currently stand at $25M, which represents only a 56% Y/Y growth, compared to more than 1000% Y/Y in FY2018. Thus, Intrarosa may be sold for $125M to $175M at a multiple of 5-7x trailing sales, which is priced about right for a mediocre product with recognizable growth. In all, the two women's health drugs of AMAG are likely to fetch a gross total $225M to $375M.

Ciraparantag Phase 3 Trial

Ciraparantag is a small molecule antidote that binds to an oral factor xa inhibitor through charge-charge interaction and removes edoxban from its target. This mechanism of action reverses the effects of new oral anticoagulants and low-molecular-weight heparin as to prevent a 1.5-2.0% chance of serious bleeding when patients with stroke and atrial fibrillation are taking such class of blood thinner medications.

Image Source: Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

In its Phase 2b trial, Ciraparantag has shown progressively greater reversal of edoxaban; with no significant or dose-limiting side effects, and no evidence of creating a prothrombotic state in patients. Furthermore, patients taking Ciraparantag demonstrated both statistically significant and clinically significant declines in whole blood clotting time at all doses, with 100% response rate for the 180 mg administration within 24 hours.

Source: Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Currently, there are two anticoagulant reversal agents approved by the FDA, Praxbind and AndexXa. However, there is only one real antidote on the market as AndexXa's effects cease immediately after dosage stops, and leads to severe adverse events such as thromboembolic risks, ischemic risks, cardiac arrest, and sudden death. Hence, in the event of Ciraparantag's approval, there will only be two drugs to share the $3.6 billion total addressable market for reversal agents of anticoagulation. Considering the current reversal agent has a whopping list price of $24,000, every 1% of the market captured can translate to over $36 million in annual sales for AMAG. As the drug has demonstrated complete responses early on in its investigation, the author considers the approval of Ciraparantag to be highly likely and expects marketing to commence by the end of FY2023.

AMAG-423

Source: Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Source: Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

AMAG-423 (Digoxin Immune Fab) is in Phase 2b/3 development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia. Currently, the only option available is pre-term delivery of the baby, which carries significant risk to the newborn. The drug is theorized to bind to pregnancy-induced endogenous digitalis-like factors that circulate and inhibit activities of the Na+ K + ATPase sodium pump and disables its activity. While there is proof of concept for this mechanism of action, the actual clinical results have been abysmal.

In an interim data release last year, AMAG-423 was not able to achieve statistical significance in any of its primary endpoints including intraventricular hemorrhage reduction; necrotizing enterocolitis, nor the number of neonatal deaths. Moreover, as the trial deals with serious health events in babies, only a limited amount of data could be captured by its design (only a total of 9 patients responded).

To make matters worse, the drug was unable to demonstrate statistically significant reductions in sodium pump activity at every single interval tested. While severe preeclampsia is an unmet medical need with a large addressable market, the author just doesn't see how AMAG-423 can be the solution.

End of Makena?

Based on a failed confirmatory trial, the FDA's Advisory Committee voted 9-7 in October of last year to withdraw Makena from commercialization. While the Adcom's decision is not binding, it is important to note the drug has long seen its patents expired with generics available at a fraction of the cost of its list price. Nonetheless, Makena is still on the market and has an utility innovation via its auo-injector developed in a partnership with Antares Pharma (ATRS). Nevertheless, the author expects Makena sales to decrease to a run rate of $60M from $100M last year before a FDA decision likely in 1H2020. Shareholders should note the close tie of the Adcom as several obstetricians recommended the drug to stay on the market and see several further investigations. If this is the case, then AMAG would see ample share appreciation as an estimated 33% of the company's revenues will be no longer at serious risk of depletion.

Feraheme Patent Expiry

Feraheme for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia has long stood as AMAG's flagship product with over $160M in revenues as of FY2019 and growing by +20% CAGR for the past 5 years. AMAG has until June 2023 to further recoup profits from Feraheme before its patents expire. While 3 more years of protection is mediocre, Feraheme does have one more trick up its sleeves which distinguishes it from the expiration effects of normal drugs. Unlike pure chemical entities or biologics, Feraheme is composed of iron oxide crystallites complexed with a low molecular weight, semi-synthetic carbohydrate. Manufacturing the compound requires coating a biocompatible polymer matrix with superparamagnetic (or ferromagnetic) iron oxide cores. Generics companies would first have to invest in capital expenditures for a nanotechnology lab and then reverse engineer this complex process in order to develop a suitable competitor. Hence, the author expects Feraheme to remain a trade secret for at least 2 years after its patents expire, as opposed to generics launching within 12 months for normal drugs.

Summary

Currently, AMAG's market cap stands at just over $300M with a balance of debt and cash. Considering its entire women's health portfolio is estimated to fetch $225M to $375M, investors are essentially getting Feraheme, Ciraparantag, and residual revenues from Makena for free. This represents a great value play for potential AMAG investors. Despite management reshuffles and planned divestitures of products with high expectations, shares have been oversold somewhat as to warrant significant upside for those brave enough to buy the dip. Events in 1H2020 will likely serve as catalysts for share appreciation as potential buyers begin to emerge and embroil in a bidding war for AMAG's lucrative assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.