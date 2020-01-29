BAR Weekly: The Trend Is Your Friend

We remain bullish on gold, expecting BAR to reach a high of $16.00 per share by the end of the month.

BAR has enjoyed stronger-than-expected upward pressure over the past week, which is essentially due to growing investor fears over the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR has enjoyed stronger-than-expected upward pressure over the past week, which is essentially due to growing investor fears over the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

While the net spec length in Comex gold is close to its historical high in terms of contracts, it is relatively lower in terms of open interest. This gives us some optimism because this suggests more room for spec buying pressure in the near term.

ETF investors boosted their gold buying for a second straight week last week, as a result of a return to risk aversion.

At this juncture, investor fears are likely to prevail in the very near term, boosting haven demand for gold and other haven assets.

From a longer-term viewpoint, the technical picture is very healthy and shows a clear uptrend in motion.

Against this backdrop, we subscribe to the "trend is your friend" philosophy, maintaining our bullish outlook on the yellow metal.

We expect BAR to reach a high of $16.00 per share by the end of the month.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net spec length in Comex gold dropped marginally by 5 tonnes in the week to January 21, marking a third straight week of increase. The Comex gold spot price edged 0.5% higher over the corresponding period. This suggests the presence of OTC buying activity (offsetting the speculative selling pressure) in a context in which physical buying conditions are muted.

The net spec length - at 988 tonnes as of January 21 - is close to its all-time high of 1,020 tonnes established at the end of 2019. But in terms of % of open interest (OI), the net spec length - presently at 40% of OI - is more significantly below its all-time high of 52% of OI.

Given 1)the price momentum positivity and 2)the friendly macro backdrop for haven assets as a result of increased macro fears stemming from the outbreak of the Coronavirus, we expect additional speculative buying in favor of gold in the near term until a positioning peak becomes complete.

Implications for BAR: An increase in net long speculative positions in the near term is likely to push the Comex gold spot price higher, which in turn will pressure BAR higher.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a strong pace of 12 tonnes in the week to January 24, marking a second straight week of robust inflows. The Comex gold spot price edged 0.9% higher over the corresponding period.

Last week marked the return to risk aversion, with US equities (SPY) falling for the first time in nine weeks. The risk-off mood was sparked by investor fears over the Coronavirus emanating from China and its risk of spreading. As we write these lines, the virus has been detected in 17 countries, with 2,901 confirmed cases and 82 fatalities.

Source: Zerohedge

Given the increased macro uncertainty, investors are likely to continue to raise their exposure to risk-unfriendly positions in their portfolios, which should result in stronger gold ETF inflows.

Implications for BAR: The tragic outbreak of the Coronavirus is eliciting investor fears, resulting in an increase in haven demand for gold. This should support the gold spot price in the near term, which is positive for BAR.

Technical View

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

As the monthly chart above shows, the front-month gold futures contract (GC1) is in a clear uptrend on a long-term basis.

The 20 monthly moving average (MMA) is upwardly oriented and GC1 is above this key level, a sign of positive momentum and friendly sentiment.

One of our favorite technical indicators - the MACD - shows a monthly positive cross, suggesting that the uptrend will continue for longer and that GC1 will ultimately retest its all-time high.

The monthly RSI is at 70, which could suggest some overbought conditions. However, we note that RSI tends to be above 60 in bull markets. GC1 is in this configuration, which is constructive in our view.

Implications for BAR: The monthly technical picture for gold is strongly positive, showing a clear uptrend in motion. This is, therefore, very positive for BAR.

Closing thoughts

While our constructive view on BAR is validated by the market, the recently stronger-than-expected surge in BAR has been the result of the tragic outbreak of the Coronavirus. As investor fears dominate, haven demand is likely to grow further in the very near term, pushing gold prices and BAR higher.

From a longer-term viewpoint, the technical picture is very healthy, showing a clear uptrend in motion. As the adage says, "the trend is your friend", which induces us to remain bullish on BAR, with a target of $16 per share by the end of the month.

