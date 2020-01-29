Energy Sector Weakness Will Be Contained

Fears over the latest outbreak of the coronavirus have lately overpowered U.S. equity market participants. Stocks have been hit with selling pressure as Wall Street struggles to evaluate just how badly the global economy could be hurt by the latest health scare. In this report, we'll look at the biggest areas of weakness in the U.S. broad market in the wake of the epidemic. As we'll see, energy stocks are leading laggards, but I'll make the case here that selling pressure in this sector will be contained and won't threaten the bull market's overall health.

Whenever the major U.S. indices suffer a sharp decline, it's always a good idea to look below the market's immediate surface for tell-tale signs of weakness. Examining the market's major sectors and industry groups for signs of vulnerability is one way that participants can determine if news-related selling is simply a temporary reaction on the part of traders, or if the selling is likely to continue and possibly inflict additional damage across the board. With this in mind, let's take a look at some of the softest areas right now.

Let's begin our review of the market's weakest areas by looking at the real estate sector. Anyone who reviews the daily number of new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE will quickly realize that there are a few prominent examples of real estate equities making new lows right now. Given the enormous damage that real estate weakness did to the U.S. economy just over 10 years ago, it's only natural that investors should be nervous whenever they see real estate stocks making new lows.

Shown below is the performance of the WSJ U.S. Retail REITs Index over the last five years. Clearly, retail REITs have been one of the worst-performing market segments since 2017. In the last few days, a couple of high-profile commercial REITs, including industry bellwether Simon Property Group (SPG), have been showing up on the new 52-week lows list. Retail REITs aren't heavily populating the new lows, however, and the secular decline in this industry can be largely attributed to the demise of brick-and-mortar shopping malls in the U.S.

Source: BigCharts

While some analysts might be tempted to pounce on the weakness in the retail property industry as a sign that the overall real estate sector is in trouble, that is far from the case. Unlike the last time real estate equities suffered heavy selling pressure in 2018, the overall sector remains in remarkably good shape. Take, for instance, the following graph of the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), a widely used gauge for investor interest in real estate stocks. As you can see here, VNQ made a new 52-week high as recently as Jan. 23 and remains in an intermediate-term rising trend.

Source: BigCharts

The strong technical condition that most real estate equities are in right now is due in no small part to extremely low interest rates. Indeed, a low interest rate regime is historically conducive for lofty real estate stock prices. Thus, investors need not be worried over the real estate sector outlook and should instead turn their focus elsewhere when trying to discover the broad market's biggest weak spot.

As it turns out, finding the market's major area of weakness is an easy take. For most of the recent new 52-week lows on the Big Board are to be found in the energy sector. Natural gas and oil production and exploration stocks have increasingly shown up on the new lows list in the last few days. It should also be noted that the energy sector weakness has accelerated with the recent plunge in crude oil prices, and the expansion in selling pressure among energy equities can be seen in the following graph. This graph shows the past six month's performance of the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI), which has taken a pounding in the wake of the global coronavirus scare and subsequent oil price plunge.

Source: BigCharts

Much of the energy sector weakness can be attributed to fears relating to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Indeed, a connection between falling oil prices and the new strain of the virus has been made by many analysts and observers. Many industry members, in fact, believe that oil demand could remain low in the foreseeable future as a result of the virus' spread. While Saudi Arabi's energy minister expressed confidence, the epidemic would be contained, industry experts interviewed by CNBC warned that oil prices could "stay down" for several months due to its impact.

The above warning by oil experts has suggested to some investors that energy prices could exert a drag on global economic growth this year. This fear, in turn, has spilled over into the world's leading stock exchanges, with even the strongest-performing sectors and industries caught up in the late-month selling pressure. Clearly, then, fear is still very much in the air right now as investors continue to question the growth outlook.

Yet the market's increasing fear level is welcome news from a contrarian's vantage point. It can be argued that the widespread presence of fear is itself sufficient evidence that the bull market's "wall of worry" is still strongly intact. Market declines that begin with a specific news-related catalyst are a sign that the market will be able to quickly discount the bad news and recover any damage that inflicted in the selling panic - regardless of whether it takes days or weeks to rebound. It's only when a market decline begins with no discernible news catalyst that investors should be legitimately worried.

It's also worth mentioning that when a bear market is forming, the investor sentiment profile tends to be optimistic instead of cautious. According to the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), caution has been extremely prevalent for several months now. Even last week's increase in the percentage of AAII bulls still left the bullish percentage below 50%. Typically, a major market top occurs when there are significantly more than 50% bulls in the AAII poll -usually around 60% or higher.

Source: AAII

Moreover, the combined total of neutral and bearish investor sentiment according to AAII was 55%. This means that caution still trumps enthusiasm toward equities among individual investors. From a contrarian sentiment perspective, it would take a majority of bulls to suggest that the mass mood is ripe for a major decline in the U.S. averages. To put it another way, bull markets climb a "wall of worry" while bear markets descend a "slope of hope." With worry the predominant factor right now, and with hope a scarce commodity, the bulls should take heart and assume that the recent selling pressure will soon lift.

Returning to our evaluation of the new 52-week lows on the major exchanges, I regard the sub-surface weakness to be contained primarily to the energy sector. Energy stocks alone - even if they remain weak - aren't likely to kill the bull market. There are enough strong sectors to power the bull ahead in the coming months, even if energy continues to be a laggard. Among the strong sectors are: consumer staples, utilities, financials, communication services, and most segments of real estate. That's plenty of broad participation to keep the major indices trending higher. Only if stocks from some of the aforementioned groups start showing up on the new 52-week lows lists should investors be truly worried about the intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook.

To summarize, most of the market's recent selling pressure is found in the energy sector. The latest pullback in the major indices, meanwhile, has a very clear news-related catalyst (viz. the spreading coronavirus). A specific reason for the selling means that informed participants can quickly assess the situation and discount the known variables which pertain to the source of fear. For this reason, investors need not be overly concerned with the market's intermediate-term trend since headline-generated selling events tend to be quickly contained.

A caveat is in order, however. Anytime there are more than 40 NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week lows over a period of several days, it's a sign that sellers have an opportunity to control the market's immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. Therefore, until the new lows have contracted to below 40, some caution is warranted. Investors should use the market's latest pullback to prune laggards from portfolios and raise protective stops on existing long positions. The stock market's main upward trend remains intact, however, so a bullish intermediate-term bias is still justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.