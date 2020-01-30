Destination XL: Not Like The Rest

We believe management is sacrificing current results for long term growth, which we believe is a good sign.

As the retail apocalypse drags on, investors continue to dump retail stocks. This selloff has been most serious in the apparel sector, which was thought to be one of the hardest hit by the shifting retail landscape. Names like Macy, Ascena, etc all declined severely in 2019. Several more leveraged retailers like Forever 21 even filed for bankruptcy.

Destination XL Group(DXLG) was one of the apparel retailers affected by this poor sentiment. Its stock spent most of 2019 sliding, falling around 40% during the year, and it's now near all-time lows. However, with new management and a new plan to grow revenues and profits, we believe there is substantial upside at the current valuation.

What is Destination XL

Destination XL is an omnichannel retailer of big & tall men’s apparel. It operates 323 stores and outlets with the DXL, Casual Male XL, and, until recently, the Rochester brand. It also operates the e-commerce site dxl.com and a wholesale business that supplies Amazon Essential.

Source: google images

The DXL retail stores and e-commerce site, dxl.com, cater to all income demographics and offer customers merchandise to fit a variety of lifestyles from casual to business, young to mature, in all price ranges and in all large sizes from XL and up. The CMXL stores primarily carry moderate-priced branded and private label casual sportswear and dress wear, while the Rochester Clothing stores carry fine quality, designer and branded menswear. To appeal to more value-oriented customers, DXLG also operates CMXL outlets and DXL outlets.

Source: dxl.com

Opportunity

DXLG is at the beginning of a multi-year plan to improve margins and cash flow. With the help of new CEO Harvey Kanter, who has experience in turning around companies like Blue Nile, we are very confident that they will be able to execute on this plan. Long term, management believes the company can generate 46.5% gross margins and up to 10% adjusted EBITDA margin with 70% FCF conversion.

Source: investor presentation

They mainly plan to do this by driving growth through multiple initiatives - targeted marketing, growth in their wholesale business, and rebranding of Casual Male XL stores to DXL stores. They believe driving growth in revenue should help to improve operating leverage, driving up both gross and operating margins.

The new CEO has his compensation tied to the turnaround initiative, with an annual incentive plan that has the potential to payout 100% of the base salary and a long term incentive plan that could payout 170% of base salary. In addition, the CEO will initially receive restricted stock. Best of all though, the CEO will be granted a substantial number of shares when he gets the stock to a certain level, thus incentivizing him to work on generating shareholder value.

Source: 8k filing

Recent results and what they show

If you look at recent results, it may seem like the plan isn't working - Revenues aren't growing, gross margins are at the lowest levels in years, etc. We believe the lack of faith in new management is one of the factors that have contributed to the massive selloff.

Source: WY Capital notes

However, 2019 results have been impacted by multiple one-time factors, including the closing of multiple stores in Rochester and poor weather conditions in Q1. In addition, the company took a $900k writedown and tested out some marketing initiatives in Q3, severely denting Q3 gross margins.

It's not only the income statement that got affected by these initiatives. Capex was also up substantially due to the implementation of a new CRM system to better help the company target consumers. After this system gets installed, we believe the company would be able to drive sales and profitability growth well reducing capex dramatically, leading to much higher FCF.

We believe things should get much better as these temporary headwinds fade. So far, the weather conditions have gotten better, allowing the company to drive positive sales growth in the holiday period.

Admittedly, management has mentioned that there still continues to be headwinds in the in-store business. It may take more experimentation before in-store comps start growing again.

Not all is bad though, as the wholesale business continued to expand rapidly, generating $3.4mil in sales for in the 9 week holiday period, up nearly 4x YOY, another sign that this business eventually could make up a substantial portion of DXL's sales. Omnichannel also didn't perform too badly, growing 0.4% and helping to offset the declines for in-store sales.

Valuation - Not too bad

Currently, the company has a total enterprise value of $135mil, but after strong FCF is generated in Q4, we believe debt paydown should reduce the enterprise value to around $110mil.

With adjusted EBITDA of around $28mil in 2018, the company trades at around 4x EV/EBITDA. For a company with such a high FCF conversion ratio, the valuation seems quite cheap, especially considering the company isn't shrinking and only has a modest amount of leverage.

We should also note that there has been substantial buying recently, with multiple insiders continuously buying stock. The most recent buys just happened a few days ago, which supports our theory that the company is substantially undervalued. It also increases our confidence in the company's turnaround plan.

Source: insiderinsights

Takeaway

Overall, Destination XL is a speculative but potentially rewarding company. If the turnaround is executed properly, there could be substantial upside. While results are cloudy currently, we do believe they should improve in the near future and we believe the fact that so many insiders are buying is definitely a good sign that they have confidence in this turnaround.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.