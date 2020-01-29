NZD/USD: Further Upside Ahead Despite Temporary Retreat

Back in December, I made the argument that the NZD/USD is set to keep rising due to strong export growth and domestic demand in New Zealand.

Particularly, I argued that as a result of such growth - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand may likely decide not to cut the cash rate any further. Even if such a course of action does materialize, I argued that this was likely priced into the currency and that further gains could still be ahead regardless.

However, we can see that since the start of 2020 - the NZD/USD has started to dip.

Source: investing.com

Is this simply a temporary reversal as a result of short-term profit taking or could there be further downside ahead?

One potential reason for the retreat in the NZD is the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. Given that both New Zealand and Australia are particularly sensitive to fluctuations in Chinese economic growth (which will invariably be affected by the latest crisis) - it is not surprising that the Kiwi dollar has retreated in the short term.

However, the data coming out of New Zealand itself continues to be positive.

For instance, the annual inflation rate has risen to 1.9 percent from a previous 1.5 percent in New Zealand as a result of rising rents. As a result, there is less incentive for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to cut rates, as doing so would boost inflation further - a further rise in prices is not conducive to further economic growth and is something the central bank would be keen to avoid.

As a result, the market consensus is further shying away from the prospect of a potential rate cut - with the central bank having cut rates three times in 2019 - there is little argument to be made for doing so again in light of recent economic performance.

For this reason, I take the view that the NZD/USD is simply undergoing a temporary pullback and further upside is ahead. I anticipate that the currency could rise once again to the prior resistance level of 0.675 in the course of the next month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.