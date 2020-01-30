Brookfield Property: You Can't Predict, You Can Prepare

"You can’t do the same things others do and expect to outperform." – Howard Marks.

We believe there will be a continued rationalization in space over the next decade as more malls become dinosaurs.

In today’s digital world, mall REITs have to be creative when it comes to bolstering sales and generating cash flows.

Tanger's surprisingly negative guidance has inspired us to be even more cautious in the mall REIT space.

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

On Monday morning, the biggest news in REITdom was Tanger Factory Outlet Center’s ( SKT) earnings release. We already covered this report in a focus ticker piece – linked here – but here’s a brief summary nonetheless…

In short, Tanger’s Q4/full-year results were pretty solid. It:

Beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines for the quarter.

Posted a full-year occupancy rate of 97% (which was a slight improvement from the 96.8% we saw last year).

Posted its strongest tenant sales productivity since 2015 in terms of average sales per square foot.

Maintained the lowest occupancy cost ratio in the industry, at just 10%.

Sure, Tanger’s sales, net income, and AFFO/share results continued to trend in negative directions. But this wasn’t (or at least shouldn’t have been) much of a surprise to REIT investors. We’ve all known for a while now that mall REITs are facing secular headwinds.

What was a surprise, however, was this particular one’s 2020 guidance…

Tanger management posted a 2020 diluted funds from operations (FFO) target in the $1.96-$2.04 range. That’s nearly 12% below 2019’s $2.27 figure.

Furthermore, management guided for a 2020 occupancy rate of 92%-93%. This is very significant, since SKT has maintained a 95%-plus occupancy rate for more than 25 years.

We’re not spooked, mind you. But we are inspired to be even more cautious in this REIT sector. With that in mind, we’re taking a step back from our prior bullish stance on Brookfield Property (BPR) (BPY).

Photo Source

Brookfield: The Berkshire of Real Estate

Coming into 2020, we called Brookfield Property one of the best REITs you could buy in 2020. And we meant it – at the time.

Without a doubt, the Brookfield name, in itself, comes with a lot of credibility. We’ve even called it the “Berkshire of Real Estate” before.

Brookfield has developed a value-minded culture of success, which gives it an edge over its peers. It also has time on its side, with more than 90 years of real estate experience to its credit.

Plus, it recently consolidated several commercial, retail, and mixed-use property REITs into the BPY/BPR portfolio, further creating a powerhouse in the REIT space.

One of the most attractive aspects about Brookfield Property is its diversified portfolio. As shown below, its real estate assets are spread out fairly well.

Source: 2019 Brookfield investor day presentation, page 6

This is important to note because, oftentimes, the company is thought of as a pure play in the mall/shopping space – and this simply isn’t the case. Brookfield simply takes what the market gives it in terms of the most attractively valued, high-quality assets it can find.

Brookfield has been employing this value-minded approach for more than 100 years. And while it does result in situations that require a bit of intestinal fortitude at times, the Brookfield track record speaks for itself.

As such, investors buying into BPR/BPY shares must do so with faith in the company’s leadership.

Retail Acquisitions

In recent years, we’ve seen Brookfield on the hunt for deals to try building out its well-diversified empire even further.

In 2018, for instance, it took advantage of bearish sentiment in the mall space, inking what ended up being a $9.25 billion deal for General Growth Properties in August of 2018.

It then acquired City Forest REIT in an $11.4 billion deal that significantly increased its exposure to a wide variety of real estate. (Forest City managed a portfolio comprised mainly of office buildings, shopping centers, and apartment buildings at the time.)

Earlier in 2018, Brookfield acquired OliverMcmillian, a well-known developer of mixed-use properties. This seemed to signal the direction it was heading in the physical retail space.

During 2019, BPY continued to be aggressive in the retail segment. Bloomberg reported that it paid $3.2 billion, including debt, for JPMorgan’s (JPM) stake in four shopping centers.

Representatives from Brookfield, JPMorgan, and the New York State Retirement System – which also reported to have a stake in the malls – declined to comment on the deal. But the Bloomberg reporter revealed one of her sources as saying:

The deal fits with Brookfield’s strategy of acquiring top-tier malls where the surrounding land can be redeveloped with hotels, residences, and offices.”

So it seems BPY remains confident in its plans to acquire high-quality retail pieces that offer growth potential via its mixed-use development plans. Sure enough, we’ve been bullish on that strategy as well here at iREIT.

Case in point: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), which happens to have the longest dividend growth streak of any REIT in the market, at 52 years and counting.

In today’s digital world, mall REITs have to be creative in bolstering sales and generating cash flows. The mixed-use thesis works well in this regard, essentially generating self-sustaining economic ecosystems built upon the bones of mall properties.

As such, we’re not surprised to see best-in-breed REITs pursuing this strategy with their retail operations. However, only time will tell if this strategy will prove successful in such a volatile space.

Forever 21: The First Domino to Fall on the Way to a Dividend Cut?

One of the major headwinds that exists for mall players right now is the ongoing saga of Forever 21’s potential bankruptcy. And we’re not the only ones who think so.

We believe Tanger is factoring in an almost worst-case scenario regarding the retailer into its very conservative 2020 occupancy rate.

In the article we published on the subject earlier this week, we wrote:

Last week, Bloomberg reported that ‘Forever 21 told suppliers in recent weeks that it’s short on cash and that it could be forced to liquidate if a buyer does not emerge.’ Bloomberg said that Simon Property Group (SPG) is considering a bid for Forever 21 where they ‘would pair with Authentic Brands Group LLC to buy and operate the stores and the brand.’"

The thing is, Simon and Tanger aren’t the only REITs with significant exposure to Forever 21. Brookfield is one of its largest landlords, which it knows full well. Some reports say it’s gone so far as to reach out to Brookfield in case the Simon situation doesn’t work out (or vice versa).

Now, Simon has a history of investing in distressed retailers. Its Areopostale rescue from a few years back comes to mind. But Brookfield’s value-oriented mindset may lead it to pursue a similar route.

As of today though, all reports point toward an impasse. If Forever 21 is forced to liquidate and close up shop, that will affect Brookfield’s occupancy rating just as much as Tanger’s.

Sheila McGrath, an analyst from Evercore ISI, brought the matter up during Brookfield’s Q3 conference call. To which Sandeep Mathrani, head of global retail at Brookfield, replied:

We are ending this year at 96% leased. So we're pretty much at full occupancy. But these new tenants will come into roll by second or third quarter next year. Because it takes about six to nine months, as you know to build up the space and for them to open." "Again with Forever 21… the only closures we had in our portfolio was a Riley Rose concept. We had no actual Forever 21 closures. And so that was the status of how we fared.”

That’s nice to know. But a significant threat still remains. Moreover, it won’t go away until the Forever 21’s issues are resolved.

This threat leads us into one of the biggest potential issues that Brookfield faces: A dividend sustainability issue.

That’s why we’re reconsidering our earlier analysis.

Follow the Money

Brookfield currently yields a bit less than 7%. To be sure, that’s an attractive yield in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet a yield is only as good as its safety.

During the Q3 report, BPY posted year-to-date FFO of $1.09 and year-to-date distributions of $0.99. This represents a year-to-date FFO payout ratio of 90.8%.

Prior to the Tanger guidance, we expected to see mid single-digit FFO/share growth for BPY in 2020. In which case, BPY’s forward payout ratio represented solid dividend security.

To be sure, it’s still unclear as to whether Tanger was simply being overly conservative. It has had a tendency of doing so in recent quarters, after all.

On the other hand, the threats could be greater than previously thought.

Only time will tell one way or the other. In the meantime, we believe conservative investors should take heed of the headwinds and understand the dividend safety implications of potential negative FFO growth.

When your margin of safety is thin, it doesn’t take a lot of negative pressure to put you in a situation you don’t want to be in. And, with one of the highest payout ratios in the industry, this could end up being the case with regard to Brookfield.

With High Risk Comes High Reward

Now, as we said earlier in the piece, a long-term investment in Brookfield requires faith in its management.

While we don’t believe that faith alone is an investment strategy, the company’s track record cannot be diminished. And, when looking at its valuation metrics, it’s clear there is significant upside here.

So long as growth remains positive.

Now, the company maintains some of the highest valuations in the mall REIT space. But the premium being placed on shares is still lower than many of the other blue-chip REITs in the market.

A bullish Brookfield investor may argue that the company’s diverse portfolio should allow it to maintain a higher premium on a blended FFO basis. For instance, office, apartment, and shopping center REITs all have much higher average forward-looking p/FFO ratios – 14.7x, 26.8x, and 14.5x, respectively – compared to the current 7.4x for malls.

We do think there's merit to this argument. However, it will likely take years to play out as Brookfield’s management garners trust with its current strategy.

As you can see below, Brookfield has the highest p/FFO rating of any of the mall REITs we track. Yet the stock’s quality scores aren’t near the top. It has a 3.35 Rhino Rating, resulting in a SALSA status rather than qualifying as a coveted SWAN.

Brookfield does, of course, have some of the best FFO growth metrics in the industry. And this growth, alongside potential multiple expansions, has the potential to result in strong, double-digit returns moving forward.

But given its high dividend payout ratio, management must meet expectations for the dividend to remain safe. That’s an issue in an environment where peers are posting disappointing guidance.

The high yield and FFO growth prospects can make up for BPR/BPY’s thin margin of safety, which is why we now rate the company a Speculative Buy. Ultimately though, Brookfield investors need to understand the risks they’re exposing themselves to in pursuit of those returns.

Nicholas Ward Sells His Brookfield Property REIT Stake

Oftentimes, our team members here at iREIT are invested in the stocks we cover. And that was the case here with BPR.

However, in light of the Tanger news, our newest addition, Nicholas Ward, decided to sell his BPR shares. Here’s what he had to say in that regard:

“When I initiated my BPR position in December of 2019, I certainly didn’t expect to hold the shares for less than a month’s time. When rebalancing my portfolio at the end of 2019, I was looking for a high-yield play or two and Brookfield came to mind. “I was attracted to the company’s high yield. It’s difficult to find sustainable ~7% yields in today’s T.I.N.A. market and, although I never thought of BPR as a SWAN-type holding, I also didn’t think that a potential dividend cut was likely. “When I bought shares, I knew that the payout ratios were tight, but I thought there was enough margin of safety to justify a bet on this high-yielding name. I saw that Simply Safe Dividends gave the stock a “borderline” safe dividend safety score in the mid-40’s, making it one of the lowest in my personal portfolio.”

He went on to say that his “No. 1 goal” is to “generate a reliably increasing income stream.” And dividend cuts get in the way of that goal – intensely so.

So he knew he’d have to track his shares closely.

More to Consider

Being the analyst that he is, Nick knew about the headwinds BPR had going against it. But management had already overcome so much, so it still seemed like a strong position to take.

However, being the analyst that he is, he doesn’t fall in love with a stock. He follows it and bases his ongoing support on what he finds. Hence his conclusion that “the risk was no longer worth the reward” after the Tanger news broke.

Here’s why:

“BPR’s dividend growth margin of safety was never high, and if they end up cutting guidance and posting similarly negative results in 2020, then I think the dividend could be in real danger. “In the event of a dividend cut, not only would I lose out on income, but also likely experience significant capital losses and end up in a place where I was either stuck, deep in the red, holding an asset that no longer met my portfolio’s goals, or forced to sell at a loss (due to the fact that most dividend cuts come along with a significant sell-off in the market)… “Sometimes when the landscape changes, I think it’s best to call an audible.”

For those of you who, after reading this, are still on the fence, keep in mind that Nick admits, “… my risk tolerance is fairly low. So I’m sure other’s mileage will vary with regard to their view of the BPR risk/reward proposition.”

But, no matter your ultimate course of action, be careful. We just don’t know what's going to happen from here at this point.

Final Thoughts

In summary, we believe there are some valuable lessons learned from the latest Tanger earnings call. That’s why we remain skeptical in the department store sector.

We do expect continued rationalization over the next decade, with more malls becoming dinosaurs as a result. We’ll be watching these earnings results closely, anticipating further pressure on REIT earnings and dividends.

Source: iREIT

As Howard Marks put it, "You can’t predict. You can prepare."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Turning Up The Heat At iREIT Driven by popular demand, we are launching the all-new "Ultimate High Yield REIT Portfolio". We have hand-picked each company utilizing fundamental research tools and our years of experience analyzing REITs. Keep in mind that you can lock in last year's rates by acting now and subscribing for our 2-week free trial. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (where you can activate your 2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, SKT, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nicholas Ward has no position in BPY.