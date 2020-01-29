Wheat: On The Edge

Fundamentally, there is no particular reason for expensive wheat at the moment.

Instrument

The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the wheat market.

Seasonality

The current wheat futures price is above the five-year average. Actually, it is a sign of a bull market. But, at the same time, the current wheat price is well above its five-year high. And this may already be a sign that the market is overbought.

Supply and Demand

The USDA forecast, published on January 10, did not make critical changes in the supply and demand structure of the wheat market. According to the USDA, the estimated global wheat ending stocks in 19/20 will amount to 288.08 million tons (-1.42 million tons). The decrease in the world ending stocks of wheat was the result of reduced production and increased consumption. But even so, a surplus of 10.02 million tons is expected in the wheat market in the current marketing year:

Now, let's look at the global wheat market, excluding China. This is useful, because China is the largest producer and consumer of wheat in the world and, at the same time, it does not actively participate in the global trade.

In this case a surplus is also expected in 2019/2020:

So, in the current marketing year, there is no deficit of wheat in the world. And, judging by the warm winter in Ukraine and Russia, it is unlikely to appear in the next marketing year.

Fundamental price

The ending stocks themselves are not enough to analyze the world's wheat balance, so let's take a look at them in conjunction with the consumption forecasts. For this, I use the stock-to-use ratio as a universal indicator that reflects the current supply and demand balance. It is worth adding that there is the long-term relationship between the price of wheat and its stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, using this ratio one can judge the fundamental state of the market.

According to the USDA forecast, in the 2019/2020 marketing year, the stock-to-use ratio for the global wheat market will reach 38.18% - almost the highest indicator over the past 10 years. And from this point of view, the current price of the nearby wheat futures is clearly overvalued:

Considering the stock-to-use ratio for the global wheat market, excluding China, one can say that the price of CBOT wheat futures is also above the balanced level:

The same conclusion holds true for the U.S. wheat market:

Fundamentally, there is no particular reason for expensive wheat at the moment.

Funds

Over the past week, the money managers were actively buying wheat contracts. As a result, their net long position in wheat increased by 11,884 contracts, amounting to 41,671 sold contracts, which is close to the multi-year maximum. In such situation, it is hard to expect the money managers will continue to actively buy wheat.

Bottom line

Summing up all the above stated, I don't believe that wheat is prone to growth. Based on the technical analysis, I think that by the end of February, the WEAT ETF will drop to $5.6.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.