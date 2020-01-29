Washington Trust Bancorp: At Its Cheapest Since 2016

The set-up for the stock isn't quite as good as it was when I previously recommended shares in 2016.

Leading Rhode Island regional bank Washington Trust (WASH) fell 8% on earnings this week, and is now back to near its lowest price since late 2016. As earnings have grown nicely in the interim, that means its other valuation ratios are looking interesting as well. So is it worth taking another swing at Washington Trust stock?

Long-time readers may recall that Washington Trust was one of my better calls of 2016. I made it my favorite regional bank in that summer. Subsequently, the sector proceeded to shoot the moon months later as Trump's surprise election caused a big wave of rising interest rates and inflationary expectations. That's great news for banks, and WASH and other regional banks took off; Washington Trust rallied 50% within months of my recommendation.

Since then, however, not much has happened. I originally picked WASH in the high $30s, it shot up to nearly $60 on Trump's win, and has now traded between $45 and $60 for the past three years. That's fine; it's good in fact. I recommended WASH at a 4.0% dividend yield, and thanks to management's commitment to large dividend hikes, it is now yielding 5.4% on that basis. In this interest rate environment getting 5.4% a year in income and substantial capital upside off a low-risk sleepy bank is very nice indeed.

I've been reluctant to add to the Washington Trust position recently, as there have been cheaper banks available most of the time, and in addition, it's not fun adding to a position at a large increase over your cost basis within a couple years of establishing said position. That said, if a good company remains good, don't let your cost basis stop you from buying more - there's nothing wrong with averaging up - in fact, it's often a better move than averaging down on some companies that doesn't have operational traction. Don't be the investor that prunes their flowers and waters their weeds.

WASH Stock: Back At 2016 Valuations

This leads us to today. WASH stock is near its 52-week lows, and is close to being as cheap as it has been since Trump won. Interestingly enough, last week, the valuation metrics are all right back where they were when I first purchased the stock. The P/E was around 12, the current dividend yield was precisely 4.0% - where I first bought - and the price/book ratio was around the same as well.

Then they missed earnings this week, so by some measures, the stock is actually cheaper than what I paid for it in 2016. Optically, if Washington Trust is just as cheap now as it was in the summer of 2016, does that make the stock a buy today?

Not necessarily - let's take a closer look. It'd be easy to assume that since the valuation ratios are similar, the stock must be equally compelling now as it was in 2016, right? But things have changed in the interim.

What's Changed Since 2016

For one - and this is a huge one - the corporate tax rate plunged. Washington Trust was paying around a 32% effective tax rate on its earnings back in 2016. Now it is paying 21%. So while the P/E ratio looks the same, keep in mind that shareholders are getting a much bigger chunk of the net income pie, with Uncle Sam taking less. The odds of the corporate tax rate going down again from the current level are quite low, whereas it's not hard to imagine a potential Democratic administration jacking the corporate tax rate back up later this decade.

Take the corporate tax rate back to where it was before, and Washington Trust would lose something like $5 million a year in profits which works out to 30 cents a share of corporate tax cut-driven earnings. In a world where a Sanders-like candidate wins and repeals the corporate tax cut, WASH stock would lose something like $4/share of value based on a 13x P/E ratio simply from the tax benefit going away. That's not a huge blow on a $47 stock, but it's worth taking into consideration.

Second, there was (arguably) more reason to be bullish on the macro environment for banks in 2016 than there was today. There was still a credible path to several Fed rate hikes then, and it seemed the world might be able to escape the global deflationary trap. Since then, more and more evidence has tilted toward the lower interest rates for longer camp. Anything can happen, but it's hard to imagine another round of rate hikes and the 10-year yield returning to 3.2%, as it hit in 2018. Low interest rates are a structural headwind for banks, and they appear set to remain in place for at least the next couple years.

Third, we're farther into the economic cycle. The longer we go without a recession/bear market, the more structural imbalances there are building up in the economy. The longer things go well, the more downside there is likely to be when things finally go wrong. For banks in particular, long periods of easy credit and strongly-performing loans tend to increase moral hazard.

Washington Trust is a highly conservative bank. Look back at its exemplary performance in the Great Financial Crisis if you need proof:

Buyers of WASH stock in mid-2007 were made whole by the beginning of 2011, as opposed to 35% and 50% losses for the regional and national banks.

However even Washington Trust's loan losses are likely to tick up a bit in a recession. And investors that trade the sector as a whole will sell ETFs that contain Washington Trust stock in the next recession, regardless of the individual bank's performance.

On top of that, don't forget that Washington Trust has a significant asset management arm. This is a big reason why the bank's profitability metrics and price/book value ratio are elevated despite having such a conservative loan book. In a rising asset market (particularly with both bonds and stocks strong) it creates a great tailwind for asset management businesses. When things turn, however, assets under management will slide and profits will drop. Regardless of how well Washington Trust runs its banking business, it will be vulnerable to slipping profits due to falling asset prices.

Washington Trust: Solid Buy For Patient Growth & Income Investors

None of this is to say that Washington Trust is not a good business or investment at this time. I own a nice chunk in my IMF portfolio, and I'm likely to be a buyer of more stock in the near future. In doing this analysis, the bank stood out on a relative valuation basis compared to other alternatives I'm considering buying at the moment.

The above analysis should help show some granularity that goes into valuation metrics though. You can't just look at WASH stock, say it is trading on the same levels as 2016 and thus is an equally compelling buy. Whereas it wasn't too shocking that Washington Trust jumped 50% by 2017, it'd be quite surprising if it put in a repeat performance in 2020 despite starting at roughly the same valuation level. Certain things that drove past performance, such as the tax cut, are not likely to be repeated.

Going forward, Washington Trust's 4.2% dividend should be rock solid, and management is likely to hike it at something like a 6-8% annual rate. I originally bought Washington Trust as a textbook growth & income stock in a time when fixed income was near record low yields. That reason to own WASH stock is equally valid today, and my now-5.4% yield on cost is looking better and better as time passes.

Over a decade, WASH's dividend has increased 150% while the current yield has remained stable around 3.5-4% much of the time. 4% starting yields with that slope of dividend growth will create an income machine.

A conservative 4.2% current dividend yield with solid growth beats most fixed income investment opportunities hands down. However, the same confluence of factors that led WASH stock to take off like a rocket in 2016 is not likely to repeat itself in the near-term, so keep your immediate expectations in check.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.