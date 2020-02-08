You Can't Save A Million (Like He Did)

We propose a way that you can build your own savings to high values in the future as we see it.

In our view what worked in the past will not work going forward, because of several major cyclical changes.

He built up these funds using methods that worked for the past 30 years and that are still advocated by many financial advisors.

Co-Produced with R. Paul Drake

This article is aimed at those who are well over 10 years from retirement. Your challenge is to effectively accumulate funds over the coming few decades. We don’t believe you can do it the way many Baby Boomers have. Investing circumstances are different.

To avoid confusion, we note that Jussi Askola (pictured above) is our leader at High Yield Landlord. He's obviously far from retirement. This article is co-written by and reflects the experiences of the oldest member of our team, R Paul Drake (“RPD”), who recently retired.

RPD entered retirement with well over a million dollars in retirement savings. We will share how this came about, some of which may prove useful to you. He began saving in his mid-20s, in the late 1970s. He spent a few years in various stock, bond, and option investments. This was a period of survival amidst high tax rates, high inflation, and economic stagnation. He also held some gold, some silver, and some real estate.

The age of IRAs, then 401ks, then many other similar account types began in the early 1980s. RPD took maximal advantage of these opportunities and they soon became his sole retirement savings path. He was fortunate to have larger savings opportunities that way, in his scientific and academic career, than most people did with the paltry 401ks of that era.

Three mega trends determined his opportunities and their fates. We take these in turn.

Interest Rates.

Figure 1 shows historical interest rates in the US. After those early years, the period during which RPD saved for retirement was coincident with declining interest rates and the greatest bond bull market in US history.

What matters greatly for you is that this also is true of every financial advisor you can find. Nearly all of them believe that bonds are an important, or even central, part of any investor’s portfolio. After all, this has worked well for 40 years.

Figure 1. Long-term US interest rates from the Shiller compilation. Source.

It worked for RPD. He wasn’t sophisticated enough to sell everything soon after 1980 and invest it in 30-year Treasuries, at more than 10% coupon yield. But funds he held in money market accounts during the 1980s made him a real return of several percent.

Bonds were part of his portfolios until not so long ago. They made him good money.

High GDP Growth and Globalization

These are the other two megatrends relevant here. Over the years from the late 1950s until 2008, the real US Gross Domestic Product (“GDP”) grew at a rapid rate. As Figure 2 shows, the trend was near 3.4%, with periods of faster growth offset by recessions that brought GDP back to the indicated trend.

Once high inflation was tamed, the US stock market began its very long advance. Despite the decreases in 2000 and 2008, it has now recovered to a level roughly consistent with its historical rate of growth. Based on usual measures, it's at the best fully valued and perhaps overvalued.

Figure 2. Real Gross Domestic Product, Billions of Chained 2012 Dollars, Quarterly, Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate. Source.

Along with this development in the US, there was a major advance in global trade and global integration. This not only was good for the US, but also provided opportunities for investment growth in most other developed economies and in emerging markets.

RPD spent most of recent decades with his savings in tax-deferred retirement accounts. He held funds that invested broadly in the US stock market, developed country stocks, emerging market stocks, real estate, and bonds.

He rebalanced a few times a year. This approach limited losses during the Great Recession. The portfolio recovered quickly after that and continued to appreciate nicely until he began repositioning things for retirement.

Figure 3. World trade volume has increased much of the time for decades but recently has begun dropping. Source

All the Trends Are Now Reversing

Unfortunately, these trends seem to be reversing today. For one thing, unless the future ceases to rhyme with the past, it's clear from Figure 1 that interest rates will head upward before long.

If you hold bond investments like RPD did, you seem likely to lose real value on them. At these low interest rates, anything not very short term is highly volatile. Beyond that, when rates do move up, which will happen at some point, bonds will steadily lose value.

Target date funds are not a primary topic in the present article. We think they may have been a great invention at one point. By now, in our opinion they are a dangerous place to have one’s money, especially as one ages.

Since the Great Recession, one sees in Figure 2 that GDP growth has dropped to about 2%. One has to think that this will lead to lower earnings growth across the broad stock market going forward.

Many observers, and not just us, believe that today’s low-earnings environment will mean that broad stock-market returns are likely to be below their historical averages over the next decade or two. This does not mean that today’s glorious bull market won’t go up a lot more before it stops. But if that happens, one would have to expect a subsequent decade or more of very weak returns.

Globalization also has hit a pause. One sees in Figure 3 how sharply trade dropped last year.

One can see the headlines blaming this on President Trump’s trade wars, but this is not clearly the case. One finds in the linked article that the main culprit is all of Asia, not just China, and also that European trade stagnated.

In any event, there are many indications that global trade is undergoing a reset and is likely to grow more slowly in the next era. Firms are becoming attentive to the complexity of their supply chains. The West has become increasingly concerned about practices in China.

Putting all the above together, the next 20 years seems a perilous time to seek to grow one’s savings by the methods that have worked well for the past 30.

Some Advantages You Probably Have

It's likely that you have some advantages that RPD never did. At least two of them are significant.

Roth IRAs were first established in 1997 but were quite slow to penetrate throughout all employers. RPD did not have any access to one until quite recently.

While they are not our main topic here, we suggest that Roth IRAs are a better place to have your funds than are traditional tax-deferred IRAs. While the employer match in retirement savings seems to always go in a tax-deferred IRA, some firms will let the employee funds go into a Roth, along with any subsequent qualified savings.

Brokerage accounts within retirement funds also have become increasingly common. Here again, RPD had no access to these until very recently although some readers have had such access for a long time. Such accounts give you the ability to select investments across a much wider array of possibilities than those offered in any traditional collection of IRA mutual funds.

ETFs were developed in the 1990s. As Investopedia reports in their nice summary, “From one fund in 1993, the ETF market grew to 102 funds by 2002, and nearly 1,000 by the end of 2009.”

You can probably purchase ETFs through your brokerage account. Many ETFs focus on well-defined sectors. This gives you the ability to do much more targeted investment than RPD was able to.

Define Your Desired Portfolio Allocations

It's important that your portfolio resemble the one used by RPD in one key way. You should invest in several classes of assets that are not strongly correlated. Rebalancing across asset classes has been described as the only free lunch in investing. It lets you profit from fluctuations in the markets.

There are quite a few asset classes that are likely available to you today, even leaving out bonds as we advocate. These include

Real estate

Domestic US stocks

Developed country stocks

Emerging market stocks

Hard assets (e.g. gold or gold mining stocks)

Utilities

Energy companies

Shipping companies

For real estate, we recommend investing in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that hold equity in real estate (not mortgages). These are required to pay 90% of their taxable income as dividends.

In REITs, one can invest in the distinct economic sectors illustrated in Figure 4. Likewise one can invest in sectors within any of the other investment categories listed above.

Figure 4. REITs offer access to many economic sectors. Source.

Both RPD and Jussi Askola have some funds invested in the first four categories with substantial funds in REITs. Jussi is in hard assets while RPD is not. Neither are in utilities. Both of them have some energy investments, but we note that this is not an area to enter lightly. Investing in a broad fund in this area carries much less risk than making individual investments. RPD has some shipping investments but urges readers to realize that this is a highly volatile sector, unsuitable for many investors.

It's important to establish asset allocations within the portfolio. For example, you could put 35% in REITs, 25% in US stocks, 20% in developed-country stocks, 10% in emerging-market stocks, and 10% in energy companies. This is not a specific recommendation. What matters is to have some distribution to which you rebalance and that changes slowly.

Portfolios for Workaholics

How you use your brokerage fund should reflect your level of interest and available time for investing. If you are like RPD was, focused on your career almost 24/7, you won’t have time to make good judgments about a portfolio of individual securities.

What you can do that he couldn't is to make better focused fund selections. Based on the results that RPD discussed in High Yield Dividend Investing During Retirement, a good case can be made for selecting funds that invest in dividend-paying firms as opposed to non payers.

In the area of REITs, there are ETFs that invest broadly in REITs (VNQ) and in addition real estate companies (IYR). There are a large number of other REIT-oriented ETFs with various approaches to the market. The workaholic might do best to pick one and use it for REIT exposure.

For stock market investments, we offer one set of examples from ProShares focused on dividend paying companies. Here are some of them, with descriptions taken from their website:

(NOBL) — S&P 500 companies that have grown their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

(REGL) — S&P MidCap 400 companies with a minimum of 15 years of year-over-year dividend growth.

(SMDV) — Russell 2000 companies with at least 10 years of year-over-year dividend growth.

(EFAD) — Tracks the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters Index, which focuses exclusively on companies in the MSCI EAFE Index that have grown dividends every year for at least 10 consecutive years.

(EUDV) — Tracks the MSCI Europe Dividend Masters Index, which focuses exclusively MSCI Europe Index that have grown dividends every year for at least 10 consecutive years.

(EMDV) — Tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Masters Index, which focuses exclusively on companies in the MSCI EAFE Index with at least seven consecutive years of dividend growth.

Energy companies in the midstream sector (such as pipelines) pay excellent dividends and are depressed in price. This makes them promising investments at present. There are several funds that invest in this sector. Examples include Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund (MLXIX), the American Energy Independence Fund (USAI), Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF), and Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP).

Portfolios for Active Investors

Those readers who are active investors (likely most) still would be best served by defining a portfolio structure and rebalancing to it over time.

Such investors should consider focusing their investing where the markets are least efficient. The broad stock market is pretty efficient. It's a tough place to beat the averages. To us, it makes sense to invest in these areas using funds like those discussed above.

The exception in the broad stock markets may be stocks in emerging markets. If one wants to put in the work, there's little doubt that there will be good opportunities there.

In REITs, the market is less efficient, especially for small-cap and mid-cap companies. Here, getting good advice from someone who is aligned with your point of view can make you real money. This happens in two ways: Finding good opportunities and avoiding bad ones.

In energy, shipping, or other peripheral areas of the markets, getting good information and advice becomes paramount. We consider many of the available public articles in these areas to be of low quality and sometimes wrong on the basics. If one wants to be in them, it matters to learn enough and to get good enough information that one can steer clear of foolishness.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and other real estate markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 1500 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of ~1500 "landlords" before we hike the price!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: RPD is or soon will be long NOBL.