Buy Banco Santander For The 6% Yield

Banco Santander's (SAN) decent revenue and non-GAAP EPS report suggests that the worst is over. Plus, with a brighter CET1 outlook of nearly 12% by year's end, investors may finally hold this stock and collect the dividends. Although shareholders would prefer a full cash dividend instead of a mix of cash and stock, the 6.1% dividend yield is higher than that offered by U.S. banks.

Santander is a past DIY Top Idea pick (details below), but back then, the stock did not prove its worth. In the last year, the stock started to build a base. If the company posts strong results again next quarter, it will get added as a focus stock.

2019 Results

Santander posted customer growth of 9%, customer revenues rising 4% to EUR 47.1 billion, and a drop in its NPL ratio. Its FL CET1 rose 35 bps to 11.65%:

Source: Banco Santander

Its attributable profit continued to rise steadily, driven by higher loans and advances, customer deposits, and a modest increase in net interest income.

The stable cost of credit and improving the non-performing loan ratio of 3.32%, down from 3.73%:

Years of investments in growing the digital banking business and improving customer loyalty and experience is paying off. The growing active customers, up 1.7 million in the fourth quarter, reflects that initiative. Still, Banco Santander has more work ahead. Its underlying RoTE is still below its mid-term goal but its efficiency exceeded expectations in all geographic areas:

Overall, for 2019, Santander delivered on record revenues of EUR 49 billion, profit growth of 5% Y/Y in Q4, and targets a high-single-digit EPS CAGR in the next three years.

It is little wonder that the stock has a good valuation score and a high dividend rating score, relative to its peers.

Overall Ratings Score 31

★★★★★

Growth Ratings Score 14

★★★★★

Valuation Ratings Score 65

★★★★★

Dividends Ratings Score 89

★★★★★

Momentum Ratings Score 16

★★★★★

Source: Stock Rover

But as the overall scoring of 31 implies, Santander needs to grow its business. When it does so, the buying momentum will shift and the stock will trade higher.

Source: Stock Rover

The stock's P/B and P/S will expand if the bank's growth picks up steam in 2020. But social protests in Chile, Brexit risks in the UK, and headwinds in Poland because of the Swiss franc mortgages ruling will delay the near-term hope of a stock rebound.

Revenue Growth With Risks Falling

Santander's 17% YoY increase in revenue in its corporate and investment banking is a notable achievement. Higher efficiency and the prospects of strong global partnerships suggests this growth is sustainable.

The risks attached to holding SAN stock is now greatly reduced. The bank has capital levels that exceed minimum requirements:

In effect, with low market risk activity, the bank will also limit operational risk events. So, with that low-risk profile in mind, holding the stock for the dividends alone should reward income investors.

The NPL ratio improved greatly in the last two years. Portugal, the US, Mexico, and Spain led the reductions. But Spain continued to hurt the NPL ratio, due to the integration of Banco Popular and the real estate business.

Headwinds

Investors should expect Brexit headlines to hurt Santander's stock upside. But, in Q4, profit fell 16% Y/Y due to lower revenue (page 29). And yet the bank still grew its digital customers by 6% Y/Y in the UK. 32% of its customers were active. Despite the ongoing competition, the operational transformation will offset future revenue declines. But if revenues stabilize, the UK may add positively to Santander's overall results.

Valuation

If investors raise their projections in the dividend discount model, then the stock has a fair value of around $4.60. This is 24% above its recent $4.06 trading price:

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to change selected growth rate)

After the stock rose ~4% following its earnings report, investors may wait for the stock to pullback. The momentum is still negative, so investors should not expect the rally to hold. Still, even if investors bought the stock after the rally, the dividend is generous and suits income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.