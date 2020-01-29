Yes, It's Probably A Correction (Technically Speaking For 1/29)

To absolutely no one's surprise, the Fed kept rates on hold. Here is how they (briefly) described the current state of the US economy (emphasis added):

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in December indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a moderate pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak. On a 12‑month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed.

Tomorrow we get GDP and Friday we get PCEs, which will add further color to the above statement.

The coronavirus situation is getting to the point where we can now expect some type of negative impact to show up in the numbers. Consider the following:

If we think about this data from a GDP accounts perspective, consumer spending will probably take the biggest hit, as people limit their shopping to the bare essentials. Business investment is already weak in a number of countries, so the impact in that account will probably be minimal. Trade -- which is already down -- will likely take another negative hit, especially in travel accounts.

Oil prices have fallen sharply over the last few weeks: In 2H19, oil prices formed a rounding bottom pattern. This is a long-developing consolidation pattern where prices slowly consolidate. Prices started a longer rally in early October that lasted until the beginning of 2020. Prices rallied about 25% during this period. Since peaking at the start of the year, prices have fallen to the 53 price level. Only the US-Iranian conflict a few weeks ago moved prices higher, and then only for about a week. As a result, most of the energy complex has moved lower: Above are eight charts that track various energy market sectors. Only alternative energy ETFs (far left on both rows) are doing well; all others are at/near 52-week lows. Pay particular attention to the XLE/XPY (lower row, second from right); that relationship has moved steadily lower over the last six months and is currently at a 6-month low.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: Definitely a bearish day. The entire Treasury curve led the market higher: the long end was up nearly 1%; the belly of the curve gained a little under 0.5%. The best performing index was the transport index; after that, it's the QQQ and it was only up 0.11%. Small and micro-caps were the big losers. Only four sectors rose: industrials, basic materials, tech, and utilities. Industrials caught a bid from the USMCA deal signing, which also tangentially helped basic materials. At the other end of the table, energy continues to drop.

It's looking increasingly likely that the markets are in a correction. Today, let's focus on the 30-minute charts: There are two upward-trending trendlines on the 30-day chart. Prices approached the lowest one over the last few trading sessions but sold off sharply at the end of today's session. Also, note the volume spike towards the close, indicating traders were looking to dump shares before the close. There's only one trendline on the QQQ's 30-day chart, but it rebuffed prices today as well. Mid-caps hit resistance at the end of yesterday's trading session and trended lower for the entire day. Prices sold off at the end of today's session. The IWM has trended lower for the last two trading days. This stands in contrast to the SPY and QQQ. Prices didn't even come close to challenging key resistance levels. Micro-caps have also trended lower over the last few days.

Today's news backdrop was pretty positive: the US, Canada, and Mexico signed a trade deal, which should lower trade tensions. The Fed said the economy was in a good place. While they didn't lower rates, there is also no indication that rates are moving higher. Yet the markets are still moving lower.

