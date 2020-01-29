IPO Update: Schrödinger Readies $150 Million IPO

SDGR has a bifurcated business model, is producing increasing operating losses, and the IPO isn't cheap, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Schrödinger has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Schrödinger (SDGR) has filed to raise $150 million from the sale of common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides research software to biopharmaceutical companies and other researchers and is developing drug candidates in-house.

SDGR has a bifurcated business model, the IPO isn't cheap, and the firm is generating increasing operating losses, so I'll watch this IPO go by.

Company & Technology

New York, NY-based Schrödinger was founded to assist drug development companies and researchers in discovering novel molecules more quickly and at lower cost through all phases of the research process.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ramy Farid, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since 2002 when he joined as a product manager and was previously an assistant professor in the Chemistry Department at Rutgers University.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's approach:

Source: SchrodingerTV

The firm says it is currently working on over 25 drug discovery programs with more than ten biopharmaceutical companies, some of which the firm co-founded. Additionally, the company has begun five wholly-owned programs since mid-2018, with a focus on 'developing inhibitors for targets in DNA damage response pathways and genetically defined cancers.'

Schrödinger has received at least $162 million from investors including The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and David E. Shaw and related entities.

Customer Acquisition

The company obtains customers through a direct sales force that markets to all types of medical research organizations. The customer base growth has been as follows:

The firm provides customers with a variety of software modules within the drug discovery and materials design verticals, as shown here:

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 26.2% 2018 26.8% 2017 30.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.7 2018 0.6

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Customer grew by 8.4% in 2018 to reach $57,947, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance 2018 $57,946.96 8.4% 2017 $53,448.18

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 report by IndustryARC, the North and South American market for computational medicine and drug discovery software reached $2.9 billion in 2018.

The market is expected to reach nearly $7.9 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continuous desire by researchers to reduce the cost and time to discover new drugs and materials along with the advent of cloud computing which increases collaboration opportunities.

Major competitive vendors include:

Entelos

Genedata AG

Crown Bioscience

Biognos AB

Chemical Computing Group

Leadscope

Nimbus Therapeutics

Rhenovia Pharma

Dassault Systemes/BIOVIA (OTCPK:DASTY)

Management says its future success will be based on its ability to continue to improve its platform and demonstrate success in its drug discovery efforts.

Financial Performance

Schrödinger's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue

Growing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Increasing operating losses and negative margin

Decreased use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 59,711,000 21.5% 2018 $ 66,639,000 19.7% 2017 $ 55,693,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 33,566,000 2.9% 2018 $ 42,937,000 7.9% 2017 $ 39,800,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 56.21% 2018 64.43% 2017 71.46% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (30,868,000) -51.7% 2018 $ (27,969,000) -42.0% 2017 $ (19,021,000) -34.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (17,802,000) 2018 $ (28,425,000) 2017 $ (17,392,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (14,794,000) 2018 $ (23,711,000) 2017 $ (15,307,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Schrödinger had $98.3 million in cash and $51.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($26.2 million).

IPO Details

SDGR intends to sell 10 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $789 million.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds to us from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to continue to advance our physics-based computational platform and our internal drug discovery programs, as well as for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Jefferies, and BMO Capital Markets.

Commentary

Schrödinger is seeking public investment capital for its hybrid approach, which is a combination of selling drug discovery software and developing drug candidates in-house.

The company's financials indicate revenue growth is accelerating but so are operating losses. Net loss would have also accelerated in the most recent period if not for an accounting 'fair value' change in its investments.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped and its efficiency rate has edged up. Average revenue per customer has also increased.

The market opportunity for drug discovery software is reasonably large and forecast to grow at a moderate rate in the medium term.

As a comparable-based valuation, SDGR is asking IPO investors to pay a premium for its growth trajectory, not an unreasonable request given the firm's top-line revenue growth is accelerating.

However, operating losses are increasing as well as negative operating margin, which is a negative sign, especially in the current environment where investors are focusing more closely on a path to profitability.

I'm not a fan of the firm's bifurcated business model, which are two very different models. One is selling software, the other is developing drug candidates.

Given the rather fully-priced proposed valuation, the increasing operating losses and odd business model, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 5, 2020.

